Did Amazon just end criticisms about its COVID-19 safety record?
Amazon.com, which came under criticism from its own employees and scrutiny from media outlets over safety measures it took early in the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that 19,816 of its frontline workers were diagnosed with the virus between March 1 and September 19. The number of infections, according to Amazon, puts it well below the rate among the general U.S. population since the outbreak began.
The e-tailing and technology giant, which has called on other companies to follow its lead in providing similar transparency on case numbers and safety steps taken during the health crisis, reports that the infection rate among its workers has been 1,442 per 100,000. The rate among the general population has been 2,180 cases per 100,000 people, based on figures published by Johns Hopkins University during the period in question. Amazon posits that it would have had nearly 34,000 workers sickened with the virus if its numbers matched those of the country as a whole. Amazon says that it employs 1,372,000 frontline employees in the U.S.
In a blog post, Amazon maintains that it had been “conservative” in its comparative analysis.
“First, we cast a wide net by including both confirmed and presumptive cases in the Amazon figures. Second, actual COVID-19 rates in the general population are greater than the official counts because not everyone in the general public gets screened for symptoms or tested. By contrast, Amazon employees are regularly screened for symptoms and are increasingly being tested at work, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms, in order to identify asymptomatic cases. And of course, a positive test does not mean someone became infected as a result of their employment with Amazon — these individuals can be exposed in many ways outside of work.”
Amazon is also calling on other major corporations to join in releasing similar information.
“Unfortunately, there are no standards for reporting or sharing this data, and there’s very little comparable information about infection rates and quarantine rates available from other companies. We all have a vested interest in returning to some version of normal and safely helping our communities and the economy. We hope sharing this data and our learnings will encourage others to follow, and will prove useful as states make decisions about reopening public facilities and employers consider whether and how to bring people back to work.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your reaction to Amazon’s decision to release data about COVID-19 infections among its frontline workers? Will this silence critics of the company and is it something other large retailers should do, as well?
8 Comments on "Did Amazon just end criticisms about its COVID-19 safety record?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The number of cases reported is shocking. I recall when there were reports of Amazon employees contracting the virus and the ensuing issues and challenges with their employees safety, but I was utterly shocked to hear that their cases are now in excess of 19,000. As startling as these numbers are, I think Amazon is right to publish this data and encourage others to do the same. The fact that their infection rate is significantly below the general population is encouraging, but it’s clear that COVID-19 continues to present a serious health risk to frontline employees and society at large.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I too was shocked. I would have expected it to be higher. At least as high as the general population and based on the employee complaints and press stories maybe 50,000 cases or more for over 1.3 million employees.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
The level of testing and contact tracing that Amazon (in addition to Apple and even the NBA) has implemented is smart and simply good business. Most unfortunately, the cost of these sophisticated programs are likely prohibitive for other retailers to consider- outside of it being an ethical, moral, and economic imperative.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I appreciate the transparency, and definitely encourage all businesses to do the same thing. I also appreciate that they put it in perspective so those looking at the data would not be alarmed at the large number.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I have a lot more questions. What did Amazon do about the PTO of those 20,000 people? What percentage were symptomatic? How many died? What was the mean time between diagnosis and cure? Did the company monitor the spread?
With all respects, the world of false equivalencies (better than the general population – that is totally meaningless given the early days when the most vulnerable, who wouldn’t have been working got sick) just don’t work here.
The big question is, what did you do about it?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Transparency is the key to running a good business, no matter if it is in the area of financial reporting or the welfare of the employees (or maybe most appropriately these days, running a country).
Every company should take these type of steps. It isn’t hard. It isn’t costly. It is a matter of will.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I have very mixed feelings about this news. On the one hand, I applaud Amazon for its transparency. On the other hand, 19,800 people contracted a very serious disease. I see very little empathy in their reporting, and a lot of self-congratulatory “we did better than most” remarks. And as Paula Rosenblum commented, they provided very little information as to PTO and health care support for those 19,800 people, nor did they provide any specifics on the practices they implemented to help monitor the spread. Regarding encouraging other retailers to share their data, I suspect the only thing this announcement will do is encourage those whose numbers are also outperforming the population at large to do so. On the whole I am disappointed, at best, by this announcement.
Content Marketing Strategist
Sharing COVID-19 data gives Amazon an edge and puts pressure on rivals to do the same. Such transparency helps Amazon counter criticism of unsafe work conditions to boost brand trust.
Unlike its past opacity, Amazon now confidently seeks opportunities to prove its integrity, sincerity and willingness to change.
Recent investments in brand trust to directly counter criticism of weaknesses include:
Even Jeff Bezos’ statements about private labels surprised critics with his honesty. Amazon knows that earning trust means earning loyalty, so they’re taking it seriously.