Did Amazon just put its Go technology in a shopping cart?

14 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Amazon
Jul 15, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Amazon.com is rolling out a new smart shopping cart — Amazon Dash Cart — that will eliminate the need for customers to stop at registers in order to check out of a store.

Similar in some ways to the Just Walk Out technology used in Amazon’s Go convenience format, Dash Cart is designed for small-to-medium sized grocery trips of up to two bags. It uses computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items placed by shoppers in the cart. When shoppers are ready to check out of the store, they exit through a marked Dash Cart lane where sensors identify the cart and payment is processed using the credit card they use on the Amazon site.

“We’ve taken some of the core technology as well as our learnings from Just Walk Out technology and applied them to the Amazon Dash Cart where possible,” an Amazon spokesperson told RetailWire in an email. “A good example is how we’ve used some of our sophisticated computer vision algorithms that we’ve advanced over time with Amazon Go and Just Walk Out technology. That said, the Dash Cart presents some entirely new innovations both on computer vision and weight algorithms not used in Amazon Go or with Just Walk Out technology.

Shoppers using Dash Cart can access its features by signing in using a QR code in the Amazon app. The cart is outfitted with a screen where customers can access their Alexa shopping lists and view the purchase price of items they are placing in the cart. They are also able to use a coupon scanner in the cart to take advantage of store coupons as they shop the store.


Dash Cart will make its debut at the new Amazon grocery store format the company is opening in Woodland Hills, CA, later this year. The spokesperson described it as “a great opportunity to pair a new innovation with a new store format” before adding, “we’re excited to hear feedback from customers.

Amazon did not offer information on the company’s plans to roll out to any more of its physical store locations or to potentially market the technology. In March, Amazon announced it had begun selling the technology behind its Amazon Go and Amazon Go Grocery concepts to other retailers. At the time, Amazon had said it had signed “several” deals but declined to name the buyers. OTG’s CIBO Express and Cineworld’s Regal cinemas were identified as two possibilities.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect Dash Cart to be in big demand by customers when Amazon opens its new grocery store format in Woodland Hills later this year? What do you see as the challenges and opportunities behind smart shopping cart technology in general and for Amazon specifically?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
" Customers would probably welcome the opportunity to skip checkout, but how well does this work in practice?"

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Cathy Hotka

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Join the Discussion!

14 Comments on "Did Amazon just put its Go technology in a shopping cart?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 23 minutes ago

This is only one of the automatic payment and checkout solutions Amazon is looking at – and that’s very much the point here: Amazon is highly innovative and is constantly looking for ways to disrupt the grocery market (and other industries). By comparison, most other grocers are way behind the curve.

In terms of the application of these technologies, checkout is one of the most inefficient parts of the grocery business. It takes up a lot of space and it takes time and labor resource. Reducing its significance in the shopping process is a key way to improve margins.

Of course, the shopping cart can probably monitor other things too and Amazon won’t be shy about using that data. Whether customers like that or not remains to be seen!

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
1 hour 15 minutes ago

I’m thinking of privacy concerns here. Interesting but didn’t we see this a year ago from someone else at NRF? Still requires the shopper to take all their stuff out and bag it. Misses on convenience for me.

1
 | 
-2
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
1 hour 11 minutes ago

I agree. I saw this type of technology long ago — products all had RFID tags in them and the customer slid the cart into a well that read all the RFID tags. To Bob’s point, unless you have bags already in the cart, the customer still has to bag their products up before they leave the store.

0
 | 
-2
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
1 hour 12 minutes ago

And it just keeps getting better — and more convenient. Innovation like this will take hold, especially as consumers are wanting a quick, easy and cashless experience. And if successful, it is only a matter of time before Amazon is selling or leasing the technology to other retailers.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
1 hour 7 minutes ago

The answer to the question will depend on the cost of deployment and practical considerations. Customers would probably welcome the opportunity to skip checkout, but how well does this work in practice? Can the technology tell the difference between a sweet potato and a white potato? What happens when a customer loads more than “two bags” worth of product? Let’s see how this works.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
57 minutes 47 seconds ago

Cathy, after you have read my post you will see how quickly the same concern jumped out at both of us.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
1 hour 6 minutes ago
This is brilliant, especially as one of the most friction-filled parts of the grocery experience is the checkout process. The checkout experience up until recently had remained unchanged for well over 30 years — there have been no big changes since the scanning technology was introduced. One of the most inefficient and costly components of the grocery operating model in 2020 is the checkout process. The Amazon Dash shopping cart technology is just the kind of disruption the grocery industry needs. Consumers have adapted over the past few years, and especially since the pandemic struck and moved things to a more digital-first and automated model. With an increasing number of grocers offering self-checkouts, BOPIS, and curbside pickup capabilities, the consumers are ready and willing to share their data in order to gain efficiencies. Amazon is pushing ahead with the technology in their stores, however the real challenge is if and when they offer it as a service, and it is scaled out to the traditional grocery stores. There is no question that the consumer adoption… Read more »
2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 6 minutes ago

We do not appear to know how much it costs now to put one of these carts together and how much less it may cost at scale. I will guess that the cart is very expensive and, therefore, I am very skeptical at the moment. Amazon can afford to experiment with many things in order to refine and adopt or abandon. This one is a wait and see for me.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
1 hour 1 minute ago

To me this sounds like Amazon Go on steroids and, really, a learning exercise for Amazon. You are right Bob, the inconvenience of unloading a cart just to re-load purchases into your special container is not brilliant or customer-centric. I don’t see this as exciting, I see it as research being conducted at some level of consumer inconvenience.

2
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
53 minutes 24 seconds ago

As the pandemic makes fast, contactless shopping desirable, many consumers will feel intrigued and excited to try Dash Cart.

Dash Cart is an opportunity for Amazon to directly apply its tech mastery to erode Walmart’s grocery leadership. Integrating QR codes for mobile insights, screens for price transparency and Alexa as a shopping habit helps Amazon build consumer trust, intimacy and loyalty. Speaking of habits, the limited cart size (up to two shopping bags) encourages shoppers to visit Amazon’s stores more frequently for fresh food.

The main challenge this year involves assuring consumers they’re safe in stores. To boost shoppers’ confidence, Amazon can position Dash Cart as an efficient, convenient and contactless experience no other grocer can replicate anytime soon.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
37 minutes 34 seconds ago

More likely than a national rollout of Amazon grocery stores is a global introduction of Amazon automated checkout systems in multiple forms to retailers in all channels. Cloud technology and other service businesses are rapidly overtaking retail sales as Amazon’s primary profit engine. Combining three of the four cloud pillars (Software as a Service; Hardware as a Service; and cloud data storage) into one product like the Dash Cart is a hyper value-add and would have a very wide competitive moat. If they can figure out how to do it without earth-based physical infrastructure, look for Amazon to enter the fourth pillar of Infrastructure as a Service as well.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Raj B. Shroff
BrainTrust
Raj B. Shroff
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
22 minutes 22 seconds ago
I think the cart will be used by shoppers and there could be high demand for non-stockup trips. It is another viable checkout option. Let’s hope it works better than self-check scanners as they seem to constantly need associate support. One challenge will be trial of the cart; new technology is intimidating. When I first visited the Amazon book store in NYC a few weeks after it opened, an associate welcomed me and walked me through the process. For widespread adoption, they could need staff support and guidance throughout the store. Maybe Amazon can add a “need help” button 😉 As for bagging, the video implies there are bags in the cart so you would just pick them up and go. Impulse is also an important part of the store experience and store profit. A challenge could be how to find those incremental impulse sales which are lost by avoiding checkout. As Neil wrote, Amazon is ahead of the game and not shy to test and learn. This could end up being a stepping stone… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
14 minutes 32 seconds ago

Seems like an overdue but welcome idea come to life. You have to be concerned about shrink, you’d think, although that’s never seemed to be an Amazon concern. Great test IMO.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ananda Chakravarty
BrainTrust
Ananda Chakravarty
Retail Thought Leader
13 minutes 45 seconds ago
This will follow the same path as self-checkout with many of the same problems requiring an assistant on the path. Long lines will result if customers are purchasing more than a small number of products. There is a place for the self-checkout on a cart, but it will not replace the regular tills – or even self-checkout. It may be a novelty in Woodland Hills and Amazon has a fantastic marketing engine that drives the solution. However, simpler versions of this technology would be scan and go on the cart and many others that have been developed over the years by companies from Walmart to Sobey’s. Even last year, Kroger and Caper Labs developed even deeper tech that will guide their smart AI-powered cart to products the customer wants in the store. Amazon’s product will need to go through a few evolutions to catch up – but I suspect they’re planning for that already. An inherent problem will be managing the fact that 2 million carts are stolen each year from just food service providers,… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
" Customers would probably welcome the opportunity to skip checkout, but how well does this work in practice?"

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Cathy Hotka

Cathy HotkaPrincipal, Cathy Hotka & Associates

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is Amazon to roll out its Dash Cart smart shopping cart technology to its Whole Foods and namesake grocery stores within the next three years?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 