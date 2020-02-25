Amazon goes bigger with its cashier-less store concept
Amazon.com is debuting its largest cashier-less food concept today with the opening of the Amazon Go Grocery store in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle.
The new location, which measures 10,400-square-feet, has been a work in progress for Amazon going back to 2015. At roughly five times the size of the average Go, the store carries around 5,000 SKUs, including fresh produce, meat, bakery and other items typically found in a supermarket.
In a Wall Street Journal interview, Dilip Kumar, vice president of Amazon Go, said that the company has worked out a lot of the issues with the technology used to run its cashier-less stores and store size is no longer an insurmountable challenge.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Mr. Kumar said. “There’s no real upper bound. It could be five times as big. It could be 10 times as big.”
The store’s produce is sourced from suppliers to Amazon’s Whole Foods business. Produce items are priced individually, with avocados sold for 49 cents, for example.
Amazon Go Grocery is being developed as a complementary concept to Whole Foods and not as a replacement, according to Cameron Janes, vice president, physical stores at Amazon.
In an interview with CNBC, Mr. Janes declined to forecast how many Go Grocery stores Amazon might open in the future.
“We’re just getting started here,” he said. “I think what we’re trying to do here — and with all of our physical stores — is really work backwards from the customer and deliver some differentiation.”
The opening of the Go Grocery would appear to put to rest for the time being any rumors that technological and financial challenges have slowed the expansion of Amazon’s cashier-less concept. Last September, The Information broke a report that said Amazon was well short of its unit goals for Go. The e-tail giant had only 15 stores operating vs. its planned objective of 56 the end of 2019 and 156 by the end of this year.
Amazon is not alone in its quest to eliminate the need for traditional checkouts, the least favorite part of shopping in retail stores. Earlier this month, 7-Eleven announced it was testing a 700-square-foot cashier-less store at its corporate headquarters in Texas. The pilot store was designed in-house using custom-built technology from the convenience store’s engineers.
Technology startups and other competitors to Amazon, including Giant Eagle, are also testing similar concepts.
Veeve, a company founded by former Amazon and Google employees, has built a shopping cart solution that purports to track all merchandise being removed from store shelves while eliminating the need to stop at a physical checkout. The cart includes a means to weigh produce, a stumbling block for cashier-less technology in grocery stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your reaction to the opening of the Amazon Go Grocery store? Do you expect Amazon will now move full steam ahead with its Go expansion? What do you think Amazon’s competitors are thinking about this news?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I’m impressed that Amazon scaled their Go concept to a larger grocery footprint – I was skeptical that it would scale, and I still am. Last fall Amazon announced that it was planning to open 3,000 Go stores, but have only opened 20 to 25 locations so far. The slow growth rate is telling. When the first Amazon Go store opened, my primary concern was regarding the enormous amount of technology required to operate the small 1,200 square foot convenience store, and my concerns are the same with Grocery Go – at over 10,000 square feet in size, the number of cameras/sensors required to cover this space must be mind-boggling. While I have no doubt this type of cashier-less store experience will be part of retailing in the future, the cost to deploy and maintain the current technology required to deliver the experience is prohibitive for most retailers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Whether or not the grocery concept works will come down to the usual non-technological factors: price, assortment, layout, availability and so forth. At first glance, most of these look solid. The technology does give Amazon an edge: it’s arguably quicker and more convenient for the shopper and more efficient and cost-effective for Amazon. This gives Amazon a near-term advantage over rivals, especially traditional grocers with legacy stores. That said, I expect this technology to become far more widespread over the next 10 years.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
Convenience is the next step for grocery. As shoppers get more and more convenient options with home delivery, they will expect their experience in the store to be equally seamless. We will see the front end revolution take place over the next 10 years, as Andrew Yang predicted, as computer learning and AI play more of a role in our in-store experience.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It is a good live laboratory. Amazon is one of those companies fortunate in that it can spend, test, and spend some more until it either get its right or abandons a concept. And even if Grocery Go doesn’t stick now, the concept may come back in a better format later on. Remember Apple’s Newton?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Good point. It is more than grocery itself. Amazon is smart enough to apply learning elsewhere within its ecosystem and to disrupt other industries and delivery models.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
It is impressive to see the cashier-less concept working in larger format stores. The Amazon Go stores have a very limited number of grocery items and are truly positioned for convenience purchases. Expanding to full-service grocery stores is a game-changer and will inspire other brands to ramp up their investments in cashier-less options.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I am intrigued by this larger store format and will wait to see the success of it.
A few questions I hope some of the group can answer:
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Amazon has a competitive advantage in the convenience space with its Amazon Go convenience-focused prototype. While the company has not scaled the smaller format convenience stores to the thousands of stores level, the 25 or so they have opened have proven that the concept could work for people on the go. The question we all have is “will it scale,” and if so how significant could the cashier-less model become?
However as Amazon scales up into the larger grocery format stores, with expanded assortments, meats, produce and dairy products, other factors will come into play beyond the speed and convenience of a cashier-less model. The larger Amazon grocery model will be going up against well-established companies such as Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Kroger, etc., and other differentiating factors will come into play, including price, quality, assortments, and the overall customer experience.
The Amazon Go larger format stores’ potential success story is intrinsically tied to execution.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
It’s notable that Amazon is now looking for partners who would like to license the Go technology. Just as with AWS and Prime subscriptions, the real money will come through the back door.
Content Marketing Strategist
When I visited an Amazon Go store in Seattle, I noticed the store was empty. Shoppers must download the Amazon Go app before they’re allowed entry, even to browse. I didn’t go in. However I visited (and made a purchase at) an Amazon 4-Star store because the model’s data-driven approach reflected an optimal assortment of bestsellers.
I expect the new grocery stores will be a hybrid of Amazon Go and Amazon 4-Star: exclusive entry and the best of the best merchandise.
As for expansion, Amazon will continue to test and adapt the Amazon Go Grocery model until they’re confident they can erode Walmart’s grocery market share.
Grocery rivals are certainly paying attention to this news. They’re weighing how to stay resilient and distinct with BOPIS and more affordable price points compared to Whole Foods.
Retail industry thought leader
The ROI for a store requiring this amount of technology today isn’t sustainable on any large scale but like all technology the cost will come down over time. I applaud Amazon for leveraging their tech savvy heritage and their acquisition of the premier grocery retailer in the country. The big issue is shrink in these locations and not all zip codes are created equal. This can’t scale in an America that has the economic imbalance we have today. Someone has to mind the store.