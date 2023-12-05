Did Anheuser-Busch Take a Sad Bud Light Song And Make It Sadder?

Photo: iStock | Roberto Galan

College marketing classes in the future may use Bud Light as a case study on how to take a bad business situation and make it even worse.

Bud Light’s year-over-year sales have fallen 11 percent this year, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting. Kid Rock and others have made the brand a scapegoat in the culture wars for including Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman, activist, actress and influencer celebrating her transition, in its inclusive social media marketing efforts.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth last month said the brewer regretted the tumult caused by its marketing campaign. “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” he said. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

The company then halted the campaign and put the executives in charge, including Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, on leave.

This action, in turn, produced outrage on the part of the LGBTQ community along with others who questioned how Kid Rock, who refused to perform at venues during the novel coronavirus pandemic if they required concertgoers to be vaccinated and/or wear a mask, could get a brand to walk away from corporate values expressed over decades. Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) for over 20 years.

Ms. Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, speaking last month on the Make Yourself at Home podcast before the protests began, said the brand was the top-selling beer in the U.S., but its sales have “been in decline for a really long time.”

Bud Light has seen consumption fall among young adults, primarily in urban areas, who have chosen Mexican beers and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage alternatives.

Ms. Heinerscheid and the marketing team behind the beer brand have sought to widen its audience by eschewing frat-boy humor in its commercials and highlighting women, including Super Bowl spots that featured recording star, Lilith Fair co-founder and animal activist Sara McLachlan and Keleigh Sperry, actress and wife of Miles Teller.

“I’m not going to pretend that there isn’t so much more work to do from a business result perspective and, of course, a representation perspective, but I feel like you you have to put your money where your mouth is when you’re trying to evolve a brand and elevate it and bring in new consumers,” Ms. Heinerscheid said.