Did Anheuser-Busch Take a Sad Bud Light Song And Make It Sadder?
College marketing classes in the future may use Bud Light as a case study on how to take a bad business situation and make it even worse.
Bud Light’s year-over-year sales have fallen 11 percent this year, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting. Kid Rock and others have made the brand a scapegoat in the culture wars for including Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman, activist, actress and influencer celebrating her transition, in its inclusive social media marketing efforts.
Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth last month said the brewer regretted the tumult caused by its marketing campaign. “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” he said. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”
The company then halted the campaign and put the executives in charge, including Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, on leave.
This action, in turn, produced outrage on the part of the LGBTQ community along with others who questioned how Kid Rock, who refused to perform at venues during the novel coronavirus pandemic if they required concertgoers to be vaccinated and/or wear a mask, could get a brand to walk away from corporate values expressed over decades. Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) for over 20 years.
Ms. Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, speaking last month on the Make Yourself at Home podcast before the protests began, said the brand was the top-selling beer in the U.S., but its sales have “been in decline for a really long time.”
Bud Light has seen consumption fall among young adults, primarily in urban areas, who have chosen Mexican beers and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage alternatives.
Ms. Heinerscheid and the marketing team behind the beer brand have sought to widen its audience by eschewing frat-boy humor in its commercials and highlighting women, including Super Bowl spots that featured recording star, Lilith Fair co-founder and animal activist Sara McLachlan and Keleigh Sperry, actress and wife of Miles Teller.
“I’m not going to pretend that there isn’t so much more work to do from a business result perspective and, of course, a representation perspective, but I feel like you you have to put your money where your mouth is when you’re trying to evolve a brand and elevate it and bring in new consumers,” Ms. Heinerscheid said.
DISCUSSION QUESTION: What brand marketing lessons can be learned from Bud Light’s inclusivity messaging and its parent company’s reaction in the face of criticism?
COO, Mondofora
Prior to this social media dustup, I hadn’t heard Bud Light mentioned in years. Perhaps there’s some truth to the old chestnut “No such thing as bad publicity”
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s 1950 again in America. The question is whether brands will think that’s a good thing.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Truly sad but accurate Cathy.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Joining a long list of brands that have tried to capitalize on DEI and have failed. Why, because it’s beer, not a message board. Any social issue we have today has at least two sides. Marketers are not in the business of picking a side, they are in the business of selling their product. The sooner they learn that, the better off they’ll be.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
The lesson: If you spend decades developing a specific demographic, know intimately what that demographic thinks about the world.
Anybody reading today’s discussion can search beer demographics and know Bud Light should not touch any social issue.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Doesn’t this just smack with the wisdom we should all follow in our advertising ventures? Choose a company has a little more common sense rather than one who thinks ideas should be cool?
B2B Content Strategist
Despite decades of LGBTQ allyship, Bud Light’s campaign was a radical departure for the brand.
Brand marketing lessons include:
• Know your audience: Your core market may resent change rather than celebrate it.
• Honor your brand essence: Avoid controversy as a marketing gimmick, as divisive issues can alienate consumers if these issues do not align with your brand’s legacy.
• Know your rivals: The sober movement and rise in innovative substitutes demand strategic discernment, as missteps are costly.
Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality
KNOW THY AUDIENCE.
Hmm, how difficult was it for senior executives at AB to look at their current Bud Light audience, which is incredibly LOYAL and evangelists for the brand, and figure out that 99% of them would likely be opposed to the new marketing campaign? This was a colossal mistake that will go down in the annals of time as one of the biggest marketing failures in American business.