Did Walmart just guarantee it will be the easiest place to shop for Christmas?

Photo: Walmart

Walmart is known for its low prices and the retailer seems determined to also be synonymous with convenient holiday shopping with new programs that promise to take much of the hassle of buying and returning Christmas gifts this year.

The retailing giant today said that it was launching three “no concerns” return options including extended return windows for customers who are looking to get an early start on their Christmas shopping, curbside returns and return pick up of returns at the homes of its Walmart+ members.

Walmart has issued a guarantee that eligible gift purchases made on or after October 1 can be returned for through January 31.

The retailer said that curbside pickup has become a popular shopping option for its customers and now it was adding the convenience of returns to the service.

Walmart+ members in select stores will receive the most convenient option of all with the retailer offering to pick up returns directly from their homes. Members can schedule a return from home and they won’t need to have a box or a label. They will simply hand the return to one of Walmart’s drivers and the retailer will take care of the rest.

The curbside and home pickup services will launch the first week of October.

Walmart, in its typical fashion, is also letting customers know that these conveniences will not mean that they pay more for their Christmas gifts. The retailer said it understands that its customers need to stretch their dollars more than ever after dealing with decades high inflation levels this year. The chain said it was making “significant price investments in key categories” and would offer “thousands more Rollbacks this holiday” on top gifts in beauty, consumer electronics, home, toys and more.

“Saving our customers time and money is in our DNA, and I am proud of how we’ve innovated to offer exactly what our customers need this holiday – deeper savings across a broader assortment of gifts with a seamless omnichannel shopping experience,” said Tom Ward, executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer, Walmart U.S., in a statement. “We listened to our customers, and the way we’re approaching holiday this year underscores our commitment to making holiday shopping easier, affordable and more enjoyable.”

Walmart yesterday said it would add 40,000 seasonal and full-time employees to its payroll as it heads into the holiday season. The retailer is looking to fill store and customer care associates and truck drivers. Walmart’s hiring needs were minimized this year after the chain added 150,000 mostly full-time associates and 20,000 supply chain workers last year, CNBC reports.