Photo: @tamaralucey93 via Twenty20

A dominant 53 percent of teens identified Amazon.com as their favorite e-commerce site, according to Piper Sandler’s “Spring 2022 Taking Stock With Teens” survey.

The remaining favorite online sites were largely tied to fashion. Amazon was followed in the top five by Shein (eight percent), Nike (six percent), PacSun (two percent) and Lululemon (two percent).

Preference for Amazon among teens in the survey has remained at slightly more than 50 percent for several years. Piper Sandler linked Amazon’s strength to Prime household adoption with the survey showing 86 percent of U.S. households had a Prime subscription.

“The category dominance in the teen segment is underappreciated, in our view,” wrote Piper Sandler in the study. “Prime adoption and the maturation of the teen cohort should serve as a powerful tailwind for many years to come.”

Cowen’s “Fourth Annual Gen Z and Millennial Consumer Survey,” released last fall, in a similar manner found 74 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds and 72 percent of 25- to 34-year olds cited Amazon as their most preferred shopping channel. The survey found 31 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds and 37 percent of 25- to 34-year olds begin their search for new clothing on Amazon. The site also ranked as the top place Gen Z and Millennial consumers use to research as well as the top channel social media consumers use to purchase a newly discovered brand’s product.

Nevertheless the evidence of Amazon’s popularity, both surveys underscored that younger generations are seeking to align their social values around sustainability amid concerns about online’s eco-impact from excessive packaging and the carbon footprint of online delivery.

A survey from Sitecore from last year found Gen Z respondents were the most likely among generations to feel guilty about making Amazon purchases (43 percent), followed by Millennials (37 percent), Gen X (34 percent) and Boomers (14 percent). The guilt was attributed to a desire to support other retailers.