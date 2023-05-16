Does Christmas Tree Shops Need Saving?

Photo: Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Christmas Tree Shops entered bankruptcy in early May with a plan to close 10 of its 83 stores, reduce debt and exit within months, but the filing raised concerns about the New England home decor retailer’s survival.

“This is strictly a financial restructuring,” Christmas Tree Shops’ chairman Marc Salkovitz said in a statement. “Our operations are sound. By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices.”

Slowing consumer demand caused by inflationary pressures and increased interest rates were blamed for weaker sales. Bed, Bath & Beyond, its former parent, and Tuesday Morning also recently landed in bankruptcy court as the home category has slowed down following a pandemic surge.

Christmas Tree Shops began as a small Christmas knick-knack shop in Cape Cod in the 1950s and expanded to a massive discounter of home goods and multi-seasonal items with the jingle: “Don’t you just love a bargain?”

Bed Bath & Beyond, after acquiring the chain in 2003, expanded Christmas Tree Shops from 23 to more than 80 locations before the 2020 sale to the husband and wife duo of Pam and Marc Salkovitz.

The stores, known for their architecture with many resembling Colonial, Victorian or even Old English barn style, are mainly shopped for their treasure-hunt bargains.

“We could always count on finding wonderful treasures there over the years, including wool area rugs with New England motifs, lamps, blue and white Chinese export decor, stationary, great window treatments, and on and on,” one fan told Boston.com.

Another said, “I could go on about spending hours in a store to pick up only a few items and come out with many bags for great finds.”

The Salkovitzs last year rebranded Christmas Tree Shops to CTS since many non-New Englanders thought it only sold Christmas trees. Investments from the new owners have also been made in inventory management, IT and a customer loyalty program.

“We continue to believe that given its storied history and strong customer loyalty, Christmas Tree Shops has tremendous potential,” Mr. Salkovitz said.