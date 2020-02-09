FAA gives permission for Amazon’s drones to take off

Photo: Amazon
Sep 02, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

The Federal Aviation Administration approved Amazon Prime Air as an official “air carrier” last week, enabling the company to get its commercial drone delivery program off the ground in the U.S.

“This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA’s confidence in Amazon’s operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world,” Amazon Prime Air VP David Carbon said in a statement. “We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30-minute delivery.”

Amazon’s aspirations for drone deliveries have been public knowledge going back to at least 2013 when CEO Jeff Bezos told a national audience on a “60 Minutes” segment that his company had a vision of using drones, more specifically octocopters, to deliver packages of up to five pounds to customers within a 10-mile radius from its expanding network of fulfillment centers in a half-hour or less. Last year, Amazon showed off its latest hexagonal drone model that could cover 15 miles in the same timeframe.

Even with its newly granted status, Amazon is still a ways off from filling the air with its delivery drones. FAA’s approval extends to using its unmanned craft to participate in a trial program overseen by the government.

“This is a long time coming for Amazon,” former FAA Administrator Michael Huerta told The Wall Street Journal. “They are developing real-time data, which is helpful to the [FAA] and gives Amazon a lot of experience in working through the growing pains of getting this business established.”

Amazon is not alone in its view that drones will offer a viable parcel delivery option in the future.

In May, CVS and UPS partnered together to begin delivering prescription medicines to residents of The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community.

Alphabet-owned Wing Aviation began the first commercial drone delivery pilot program last October in Christianburg, VA, and has since expanded to making local deliveries from Walgreens, FedEx and several small businesses.

UberEats began working with McDonald’s to trial drone delivery in San Diego. The company said the drones had the ability to deliver online orders three times faster than bikes or cars at roughly the same cost as its standard service.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How quickly do you expect widespread drone deliveries in the U.S. to take off now that the FAA has granted permission to Alphabet, Amazon and UPS to engage in trial programs? Does the FAA’s approval suggest that these companies have addressed safety and other concerns that have slowed deployment in the past?

"This is good for experimentation, but I still don't see a near-term future where lots of drones are flying around dropping off packages at consumers' homes."

Neil Saunders, Managing Director, GlobalData

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData
Neil Saunders

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
37 minutes 38 seconds ago

While this is important progress, I still think we’re years away from seeing delivery drones fill our skies. I have no doubt that drones will eventually play a meaningful role in our everyday lives, and be a meaningful and cost effective delivery system for certain goods. However the concern remains: what does this look like at scale? How does the FAA manage hundreds and even thousands of drones buzzing about? How will people feel about it? Many questions remain.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
17 minutes 12 seconds ago

Mark, you touched on the key phrase in this discussion: “…fill our skies…” As an engineer by training, I admire the progress of science but dread its application in this case.

Lee Peterson
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
22 minutes 52 seconds ago

The key here to me is the word “rural.” You can see how this idea would come to fruition much quicker and much more effectively first in rural areas where driving trucks to houses five miles apart makes little financial sense. I love the idea but, for urban areas, not so much and especially not for the first effort. And you can bet the whole world is watching!

Ken Lonyai
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
22 minutes 24 seconds ago

It’s so rare that we need anything that fast that we ever want to have more vehicle clutter and noise in our neighborhood. When this really comes to be, we’ll see how many people feel as we do and how many take advantage of the opportunity to hone their target shooting skills.

Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
20 minutes 55 seconds ago
I am not surprised that Amazon received approval for using drones. There is a tremendous amount of money invested in this, and Amazon is not about to waste money on something unless they know it will be worth it. However I don’t expect to see drones used for at least several years. There is no denying this will be a great technology and allow for the fastest delivery possible, but there are many factors to consider where something can go wrong. Accidents can happen such as 1.) mechanical failure and a drone falling from the sky landing on someone’s head, possibly killing them; 2.) a glitch causing two drones to collide and break apart, causing debris to fall to the ground; 3.) packages wrongly being dropped from the air and more. If you look at history, it took decades for the railroad companies to work out their kinks and the same goes for the auto industry. I don’t see this taking decades with technology skills today, but I do see several years before drones will… Read more »
Suresh Chaganti
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
20 minutes 45 seconds ago

It is a significant milestone. For low density suburban locations, and particularly rural ones, the impact on the time and cost of serving last mile could be very high.

This would be yet another barrier for the competition and win for the customers.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
18 minutes 39 seconds ago

This is good for experimentation, but I still don’t see a near-term future where lots of drones are flying around dropping off packages at consumers’ homes. We are still quite some way off from that Jetsons-like future!

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
16 minutes 28 seconds ago

I remember seeing this on 60 Minutes. I thought, this is really cool technology — but I still wonder how the FAA will police these drones especially in dense cities like NYC. I can imagine hundreds of these in the air from different companies — then what?

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
14 minutes 39 seconds ago

If this is not controlled very tightly, it is going to cause mayhem in the skies with potentially fatal consequences which are totally unnecessary. Nobody except a dying person or medical professional in need of a life-saving tool or drug needs anything that quickly.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
9 minutes 41 seconds ago

Wouldn’t you love to see the financials on drone delivery?

