Forever 21 celebrates its one-year ‘meta-versary’

Source: Forever21

Forever 21 last week said that it was celebrating its one-year “meta-versary” by launching a fashion collection inspired by its experience operating in the metaverse.

The F21 Metaverse Collection came about following Forever 21’s success in virtual product testing. The new line of hoodies, t-shirts and other items was influenced by the retailer’s virtual offerings including the Forever Beanie, the number one selling item in Forever 21 Shop City on Roblox. The new limited-edition line is available in Forever 21 stores and on forever21.com with prices starting at $14.99.

The retailer is also currently offering limited-edition tradeable accessories on Roblox to promote the new line, making a new F21 item available each day through December 9.

“Our initial goal with Forever 21 Shop City was to expand how we engage with our customers and make our products accessible to all,” said Winnie Park, Forever 21 CEO, in a statement. “With the success of the virtual Forever Beanie in our Roblox store, we are thrilled to bring this beloved product and the entire F21 Metaverse Collection to life.”

Forever 21’s experience with Roblox over the past year has convinced the company “there is appetite for its offerings within and beyond social games.”

Consumer research conducted by Roblox users found that 70 percent of Gen Z gamers use ideas found on brick and mortar store shelves to outfit their avatars on the gaming platform. Forever 21 is exploring opportunities to connect virtual and physical items through experiences in both environments.

Roblox reported that daily active users in the U.S. and Canada, described as its core market, grew 17 percent year-over-year in the third quarter. The fastest growing consumer segment in those countries are consumers between 17 and 24, a key age demographic for Forever 21.

Forever 21 is not the only retailer using Roblox to connect with consumers in the metaverse. Walmart in September launched two immersive experiences — Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play — on the gaming platform. The two represent the retailer’s first attempts to connect visitors with virtual merchandise (AKA verch) that have real life matches on walmart.com and in its stores.

Forever 21 was acquired in 2020 by Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners after it had filed for bankruptcy.

