Giant Food cuts delivery and pickup fees as online biz soars
Giant Food last week did away with the $2.95 fee it was charging customers to pick up their online grocery orders at 159 of the supermarket chain’s stores.
The Ahold Delhaize division is looking to fulfill orders within four hours of them being placed online. Giant saw its online business take off in 2021 with over three million orders fulfilled.
“Ecommerce demand continues to escalate as more customers discover the time-saving benefits of online shopping at Giant,” Gregg Dorazio, The chain’s director of ecommerce, said in a statement. “Free pickup on all orders makes this personalized service even more accessible. What could be more convenient than letting our trained associates do the shopping for you? We guarantee 100 percent satisfaction. Our customers can count on us to select the freshest foods.”
Giant Food in September eliminated minimum dollar requirements for pickup orders.
The chain also ended fees for deliveries made Tuesday through Thursday and cut its delivery charge in half to $3.95 for Friday to Monday orders. Minimum order requirements were cut to $30 from $60.
Mr. Dorazio said at the time, “We are at the forefront of this growing space and believe lower delivery fees and order minimums will make these convenient services even more accessible to consumers.”
Being accessible extends to Giant’s SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers who can place online orders for delivery or pickup and pay using their EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards.
Giant is also part of the growing number of retailers turning to third-party marketplace sellers to extend their product selection and reach.
The chain launched the Ship2Me marketplace in December to offer a wide variety of products not found in its stores. This includes health and beauty, home décor, kitchen and dining, outdoor, pet, premium pantry and seasonal items. Ship2Me orders do not have a minimum purchase and ground shipping is free. Customers who are members of Giant Flexible Rewards earn points on Ship2Me purchases, which can be redeemed for grocery or gas savings offered by the chain.
“We are always looking for ways to give time back to our customers and make our services more convenient and accessible,” said Mr. Dorazio. “The introduction of Ship2Me allows Giant to expand its assortment within traditional and nontraditional grocery categories, making it the most seamless one-stop-shop for our customers.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Giant Food’s strategy of cutting minimum orders and fulfillment fees help the chain substantially increase its online business? What effect will the Ship2Me marketplace have on the Giant’s business?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am sure the cut will be popular with consumers, especially at a time when inflation is skyrocketing. It will also help Giant compete more effectively and retain and grow online market share. What it does to the bottom line is another matter. Online fulfillment – from picking to packing to distribution (if delivering to home) – is expensive and too many grocers do not recoup the full costs. Perhaps Giant can bury the extra cost in inflationary price rises. Perhaps not.
COO, Mondofora
Despite the long existence of grocery delivery business models (Peapod was founded in 1989!) there’s still a lot of pushback on the “how fast do you really need it?” dimension. There are still many issues to be resolved in “last mile” but it seems to be inevitable, as everyone’s time, expectations, and convenience quotient have moved in this direction. This is a move that will reduce the resistance for many shoppers, and is likely to increase usage – or at least familiarity. As with all business model adjustments, Giant Food will have to find a way to shift the cost of the service from “per use” fees to “baked in” costs. There is no free lunch, even if they deliver it without a fulfillment fee.
Director, Main Street Markets
This is a good deal for customers, but in the long run how do you compensate for the loss in revenue? I am curious to see how long this will last..
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
You’re absolutely right, Richard Hernandez. The bottom line must remain just as positive as the consumer experience or it is an unsustainable strategy.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Whichever retailer can conquer the last mile and deliver a consistent, affordable, quality experience will cross the finish line first. This is a great step for Giant’s business as they look to solidify their relationship with their customers and build loyalty. Is it a sustainable strategy? Time will tell as labor costs and workforce challenges continue to disrupt the retail supply chain — not to mention inflationary pressures.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
When costs to the consumer drop in any business, it attracts business. No surprise. The strategy is to improve customer attention and business. We all know you can buy customers, but be careful of the price you pay, and be aware of others jumping into the race.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Mr. Dorazio is absolutely correct. “Ecommerce demand continues to escalate as more customers discover the time-saving benefits of online shopping at Giant.” He is not only following the trend that Giant is seeing, he understands why online is the future. It is all about the customer and convenience.
Is Giant continuously looking at ways to offer more and more convenience to shoppers?
Of course, you want to talk about how good this is for the relationship to the customer. But the one thing that isn’t mentioned is critical mass. As volume increases, with dedication to the future, critical mass feeds the bottom line. I am confident that the increase in revenue from online is growing at a much faster rate than the costs and that is one of the reasons Giant can make these changes.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Mr. Dorazio discusses the impact of the changes but interestingly does not discuss the impact on profits from the changes made or the potential impact from those just being put in place. Hopefully this is not a case of sales being up while profits are down.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Certainly the elimination of pickup fees and lowering of minimum order thresholds will be perceived positively by shoppers, but will the math work long term? For all the hullabaloo about BOPAS during COVID-19, its profitability is questionable and many retailers are still trying to figure out the right mix of fees. Applying some simple math and assuming relative stability in dynamics, ditching the $2.95 pickup fee (and only the pickup fee) at 3 million online orders per year and a BIG assumption that 50 percent are for pickup at the store, this would mean Giant would have to generate roughly 2.5 more BOPAS orders per day per store in order to recoup these fees. Can this be done? Certainly, but mix in the other variables and the equation gets a little more complex. That said, I applaud Giant for testing/trialing to find the right mix of fees for their operation. They will find the optimal mix.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Low or no cost delivery is becoming the expectation, just as “free shipping” is now an expectation. The price of the food (or any other product) has a delivery fee built into it. Otherwise, the concept of free or very low cost delivery is not a sustainable business model.
CEO, Matt Lyles & Co.
I think the real story here is how Giant Foods is simplifying its customer experience as it relates to fulfillment, pickup and delivery. Whether consumers could have afforded it or not previously, having so many variables for consumers to keep up with regarding if and when they’d be charged for pickup and delivery is overwhelming. No one really wants to have to keep up with that.
All things being equal, cutting minimum orders and fulfillment fees will cut into revenue. But I’m willing to bet this simpler experience will drive more consumer loyalty to more than make up for that.
Retail Tech Marketing Strategist | B2B Expert Storytelling™ Guru | President, VSN Media LLC
Giant Food is proving that scale happens. When a van goes out to a neighborhood carrying just three grocery orders, the delivery cost per order is uneconomical. When the same van carries, say, 20 orders along the same route, the cost per customer is slashed. If the same van also carries ride-along orders from the Ship2Me marketplace sellers, the incremental cost to deliver falls toward negligible levels.
It would appear that Giant Food recognized it is approaching a tipping point with respect to its cost to serve digital shoppers. It has cultivated know-how among its in-store fulfillment workers, and stress-tested its practices. With digital order volumes climbing, now is the time to make its services compelling to even more shoppers. Its actions will ensure increasing economies of scale and put enormous pressure on competitors.