Photo: Giant Foods

Giant Food last week did away with the $2.95 fee it was charging customers to pick up their online grocery orders at 159 of the supermarket chain’s stores.

The Ahold Delhaize division is looking to fulfill orders within four hours of them being placed online. Giant saw its online business take off in 2021 with over three million orders fulfilled.

“Ecommerce demand continues to escalate as more customers discover the time-saving benefits of online shopping at Giant,” Gregg Dorazio, The chain’s director of ecommerce, said in a statement. “Free pickup on all orders makes this personalized service even more accessible. What could be more convenient than letting our trained associates do the shopping for you? We guarantee 100 percent satisfaction. Our customers can count on us to select the freshest foods.”

Giant Food in September eliminated minimum dollar requirements for pickup orders.

The chain also ended fees for deliveries made Tuesday through Thursday and cut its delivery charge in half to $3.95 for Friday to Monday orders. Minimum order requirements were cut to $30 from $60.

Mr. Dorazio said at the time, “We are at the forefront of this growing space and believe lower delivery fees and order minimums will make these convenient services even more accessible to consumers.”

Being accessible extends to Giant’s SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers who can place online orders for delivery or pickup and pay using their EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards.

Giant is also part of the growing number of retailers turning to third-party marketplace sellers to extend their product selection and reach.

The chain launched the Ship2Me marketplace in December to offer a wide variety of products not found in its stores. This includes health and beauty, home décor, kitchen and dining, outdoor, pet, premium pantry and seasonal items. Ship2Me orders do not have a minimum purchase and ground shipping is free. Customers who are members of Giant Flexible Rewards earn points on Ship2Me purchases, which can be redeemed for grocery or gas savings offered by the chain.

“We are always looking for ways to give time back to our customers and make our services more convenient and accessible,” said Mr. Dorazio. “The introduction of Ship2Me allows Giant to expand its assortment within traditional and nontraditional grocery categories, making it the most seamless one-stop-shop for our customers.”