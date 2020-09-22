Grocers are primed to compete with Amazon’s free grocery delivery
In October 2019, months before the coronavirus crisis hit, Amazon.com made a strategic decision to offer free grocery delivery to those in the U.S. with a Prime subscription. This step was another sign that Amazon was actively working to establish itself as a serious player in the grocery space.
When it rolls out a new service, Amazon gets a great deal of attention. The trouble is that rival retailers often find themselves on the defensive even if they already offer similar, or better, benefits. In a survey of North American food retailers conducted by RELEX and EnsembleIQ last year, nearly half said they think Amazon is taking market share.
Traditional grocers need to regain their confidence and compete with Amazon. It certainly isn’t the only business to provide online ordering and delivery of fresh groceries, but its significant investments and assets give the impression of being unbeatable. Rival grocers, however, have many advantages over Amazon (and often match its offering). They just need the right foundation in place to leverage those advantages.
A robust supply chain infrastructure to support online shopping, which follows very different patterns than in-store, is critical for competitive success. If grocers that pick online orders from local stores rely only on in-store forecasts, they cannot replenish shelves accurately enough to meet demand from both channels. Customers placing online orders and shoppers in the store are more likely to encounter out-of-stocks and bounce to a competitor.
The best remedy is to generate separate, automated, data-based demand forecasts for each channel and bring them together in the supply chain plan. Appropriate investments will allow grocers to make the most of their long-established differentiators, such as having established stores that can make ultra-fast deliveries of fresh items.
Amazon, as we’ve seen, is opening its own mainstream Fresh concept as well as operating Whole Foods and 100 percent dark store locations. All of the above are being used to support grocery deliveries. Amazon has also reportedly had discussions to set up fulfillment hubs in local and regional malls. These too may be used to support Amazon’s grocery ambitions.
The pressure is on for grocers to build up their supply chain and forecasting capabilities while keeping the promotion of their strengths at the forefront of their marketing activities. Doing so will enable them to maintain their reputation as a reliable choice for both online and in-store shopping, now and in the future.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can traditional retailers, particularly grocers, best improve their supply chains to compete with Amazon? What technologies and processes are most effective?
4 Comments on "Grocers are primed to compete with Amazon’s free grocery delivery"
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
To effectively compete with Amazon, grocers first have to stop thinking of e-commerce as an add-on. Online ordering may soon comprise half of sales and will be the growth engine over the next decade in any case. Putting that into perspective will change investment strategies and supply chain structure.
President, Protonik
Grocers should look at this competition strategically. Amazon is emphasizing “free” and little else. The smart grocer will reject free — and deliver added value. For example, the grocer has a physical store local to the customer: How can a premium delivery service be built from that — where the delivery charge is perceived as worth the added value?
Amazon really only has one playbook — promising free. That leaves the field wide open for grocers to do something better — and do it economically wisely.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Grocers must rethink, realign, and replan their businesses to better compete with Amazon. The grocery business model has not fundamentally changed in decades and now must handle rapid modernization and rapid change due to COVID-19 and competition. Amazon has the advantage of technology and white sheet planning. Grocers must fight a battle on two fronts: offering an excellent consumer experience in-store and an excellent user experience online. AI-enabled supply chain planning to better handle demand may help on both fronts.
Retail and Consumer Strategist - Open to new opportunities
Independent and national chain grocers have had to adapt their supply chain operating model and infrastructure to meet the surging digital business. If they haven’t already, these companies need to become more fluid, empower their consumers to shop and engage seamlessly with the brand across all physical and digital channels.
Free grocery delivery are table stakes and it’s a losing sum game to only compete against Amazon without maximizing your brand, and what makes your grocery brand unique, authentic and differentiated. Having a physical store in the local communities matters more than ever.
The combination of value, service, prepared premium foods, localization, and personalization, along with flexible fulfillment options will help keep the independent grocers profitable, competitive and relevant in the race for consumer loyalty.