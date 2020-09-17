Amazon Fresh grocery store opens touting low prices and cashier-free checkout
The first Amazon Fresh grocery store is officially open to the public in Woodland Hills, CA, and the retailer is promising low everyday prices across the store on a mix of national, local and private brands as well as “delicious prepared foods” and a choice between traditional checkouts and a cashier-free experience.
A company blog post emphasizes the role of consistently low prices in the Fresh store’s mantra. It cites examples including:
- Bananas, $0.15 cents each
- Freshly baked bread, $0.89 cents each
- Rotisserie chickens, $4.97 each
- Fresh brand Natural Whole Chicken with no added hormones, $0.99 cents/lb.
- 10 count of Quaker Oatmeal (all flavors), $2.50
- Paninis and hoagies made in-store daily, $5.99
The store, which has been open to customers on an invitation-only basis in recent weeks, is also offering sale prices on center store items from Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay and General Mills. It offers five percent back to customers using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card. Free same-day delivery and store pickup is available for Amazon Prime members.
Customers at the Amazon Fresh store can choose between shopping with traditional shopping carts for a regular checkout experience or using an Amazon Dash Cart to exit the store without having to wait for a cashier.
The cashier-free system, which uses a combination of computer vision and sensor fusion to identify items being purchased, is activated when shoppers open the Fresh QR code in the Amazon app. They then exit through the Dash Cart lane to complete their purchase.
Mindful of current times, the Amazon Fresh location has instituted the same safety protocols as those used in Whole Foods during the pandemic. The store will require customers to wear face masks to enter the store and will provide free, disposable coverings for those who want one. The store is limiting shoppers to 50 percent of capacity to help ensure social distancing.
Store hours are 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Amazon Fresh now open to everyone in Woodland Hills, California – Amazon.com
- Introducing the Amazon Fresh Grocery Store – Amazon.com
- Amazon Fresh Grand Opening Circular – Amazon.com
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will be the keys to success for the Amazon Fresh grocery store concept? What will the opening of this store and others to follow mean for grocers operating in those areas?
Join the Discussion!
17 Comments on "Amazon Fresh grocery store opens touting low prices and cashier-free checkout"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The Amazon Fresh concept leverages all the learnings from the past years, incorporating them into one store solution. I think it’s a compelling offer for shoppers. The restrictions imposed by the pandemic make this concept even more attractive, because of elements like cashier-less checkout for example. The grocery category has always been hyper-competitive, and so this is just part of the daily battle for customers’ grocery dollar and loyalty. But Amazon has two big advantages over other competitors: 1.) technology deployment and 2.) Prime members. What Amazon lacks with this store is scale.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The convenience of different checkout options is sound and will be welcomed by consumers. Competitive prices and good value are important to most grocery shoppers so that aspect is on point too. However success is more also related to what the store sells and the type of experience it offers and these things, together with the other areas, are the real keys to success. If Amazon wants to capture food shoppers it has to create an all around great experience. Of course making the store work isn’t just about the people who come to shop there – it’s about how the store can support online sales and fulfillment and help Amazon to increase its presence in the grocery market.
Retail and Consumer Strategist - Open to new opportunities
Aside from the depth and breadth of assortments, competitive pricing, and premium prepared foods, the success of the Amazon Go concept will come down to execution. We have seen and heard all about the RFID scan and go technologies, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out for Amazon. Especially because aside from the innovative checkout technologies, they will face significant competitive pressures from Trader Joe’s, Lidl, Aldi, and other value oriented grocers who offer quality private labels at lower prices.
In order to differentiate this scan and go format from the sea of competition, there should be an element of service, and a brand purpose beyond getting the customers in and out of the store seamlessly. The winning strategies in the grocery segment center around becoming the one stop shop for all things for your home, health and hygiene. In addition, it wouldn’t hurt to have a grocerant, sushi bar and cafe to attract more consumers.
Let’s see how this plays out.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Amazon Fresh is a great concept. Amazon is a brand that people trust. For the success of this concept, there needs to be flawless technology. That’s one of the value propositions. Easy, convenient and SUPER SAFE! In the recent past, the technology of cashierless stores – as in the ability to fill the basket and go – was about convenience. Now it’s about health and safety. The timing is great for that. Just consider that part of the success or failure will depend on Amazon Fresh being in the right location for their customers, the right marketing, the right value proposition, etc., just like any other retailer.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I believe Amazon has checked off all of the boxes for a winning concept. Providing customers with shopping and checkout choices, low prices, some featured national brands, card usage discounts, and delicious prepared meals represents a formula for success that competitors again will have to figure out how to emulate. Obviously Amazon learned from its Whole Foods and Amazon Go experiences, to the extent that this blended model appears to be their current go-to-market strategy. However we all know that Amazon is constantly trying new innovations as well as “rolling and fixing” those it launches.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I’m not sure why they are doing this when they own the premier brand in grocery. I guess hubris may be driving this move. Why not go with Half Foods vs. this tech enabled concept? I believe what H-E-B is doing with micro-fulfillment is a far more interesting and sustainable for the industry as more and more delivery and BOPAC become part of the evolving customer journey.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Amazon has a solid customer base and wealth of data that will inform the product assortment. It knows about its customers much more than a typical retail store would ever know. The cross sell opportunities to offer Amazon Prime/grocery delivery subscriptions abound.
The impact on existing grocery stores in the vicinity will be high.
Obviously they are going to subsidize the prices a great deal, particularly on everyday items. But their measure of success and profitability will be holistic, as it should be.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
The pricing above is competitive with national markets indeed. Although it doesn’t say in the article, I am guessing the regular lanes take cash if the customer doesn’t have a credit card? This store combines the best of the learning from Amazon. If there are retailers that compete in the vicinity of these stores, and they can’t compete on price, then it has to be another differentiator such as customer service, broader assortment, fresher perimeter departments, etc. to keep their customers from permanently defecting to the Amazon store. My guess is that shoppers would cross-shop several stores.
Content Marketing Strategist
Amazon Fresh’s safety, speed and strategic pricing could reignite consumers’ desire to visit stores again.
The touchless, cashier-free experience sets Amazon Fresh apart, as germaphobia is a key 2020 trend. Speedy same-day delivery and BOPIS is vital in grocery where freshness is paramount. Competitive pricing with an everyday low price strategy is a direct attempt to erode Walmart’s EDLP and grocery leadership. Additional sales and credit card rewards make Amazon Fresh pricing extra tantalizing.
Keeping in-demand items in stock at all times will be key. Also, Amazon’s private brands offer affordability, innovation and exclusivity to build loyalty in the intensely competitive grocery space. As a result, local rivals need to rethink how they can compete with quality, freshness and outstanding service of their own.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
Amazon has touched on all the key elements of running a successful physical store – safety, touch-less checkout, low price items. But I also see a huge opportunity to include personalization in the Amazon Dash Cart given that Amazon already has purchase history and other data points on the shopper. I also see a more robust preference center when a shopper logs in and make changes to get the most accurate and personalized recommendations.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I just don’t get it. There’s Whole Foods Market, which contain traditional SCO, and there’s Amazon Fresh, which I guess is competing with it and using different tech, and apparently different prices.
Why? I must be really dense. I don’t think Amazon Fresh has any additional brand equity. I just don’t get it.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
If Amazon can deliver what they promise it will turn the structure of grocery shopping upside down. This is truly disruptive. And it may portend the biggest change in grocery that we’ve seen since the development of the supermarket.
It focuses on everything today’s consumer wants. Good product! Great pricing! Convenience!
And before we start criticizing the cost and the ability to execute on the technology, in China similar technology for similar concepts is being executed in hundreds of grocery stores today.
Amazon has a winner here. But I emphasize they must — MUST — deliver on their promises.
(I like to make predictions. My prediction is that if this takes off, in the next five to 10 years, Amazon will bundle their grocery business and spin it off as an independent entity. The delivery of value to Amazon shareholders with such a move would be extraordinary.)
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I find the Amazon approach to physical retail very curious. We went crazy talking about the book stores, the Go and the 4-Star stores and what happened? Not much. In this instance, you KNOW they want to get into grocery in a big way, but is this scalable?? Could there be hundreds of these? Or, like all other Amazon physical ventures, is it in fact just a test or a learning venture? It seems huge, but history tells us something else. And you know what they say about those that don’t know their history.
Editor-at-large, RetailWire
In a way, this store is a little bit of a disappointment. While the actual store itself displays many developments that may tell us what supermarkets of the future may be like – Dash Carts, casherless checkout, etc. — the Dematic-automated microfulfillment center is apparently manual. That’s an important part of supermarketing in the future. Nonetheless, everyone should take a careful look at this unit’s front end which has Amazon’s technology now installed in a real supermarket of some 35,000 square feet. How it performs in the next year will give us some important lessons on how grocery retailing may evolve.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
While this will create a lot of interest and many Amazon fanatics will use it, they will have exactly the same issues that all fresh grocery stores have and will have to operate to an equally high standard if they are going to make this work. Fresh grocery needs to be exactly that – Fresh – and of good quality. No amount of technology will make up for that and customers will not accept poor standards just because of the technology. Amazon will need to get their supply chain right so that they can maintain those high standards that grocers operate at. It is not as easy as it looks and is a very different operation from online retailing. Good luck to them and I hope they have brought in the experience of this type of environment to make this work.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Doesn’t it come down to how “fresh” the fresh is, the quality of the assortment, and the competitiveness of the pricing? If that’s not right then the technology doesn’t matter. Amazon has been learning and experimenting for years to get this store right. If you look back at the Amazon way of doing things — profit can come much, much later as long as sales and share are growing. Just ask those brick and mortar book stores.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Convenience, quality and value will keep consumers coming. If Amazon harnesses its learning from Whole Foods they have an opportunity to solve the perennial “what’s for dinner” problem.