Photo: Amazon

The first Amazon Fresh grocery store is officially open to the public in Woodland Hills, CA, and the retailer is promising low everyday prices across the store on a mix of national, local and private brands as well as “delicious prepared foods” and a choice between traditional checkouts and a cashier-free experience.

A company blog post emphasizes the role of consistently low prices in the Fresh store’s mantra. It cites examples including:

Bananas, $0.15 cents each

Freshly baked bread, $0.89 cents each

Rotisserie chickens, $4.97 each

Fresh brand Natural Whole Chicken with no added hormones, $0.99 cents/lb.

10 count of Quaker Oatmeal (all flavors), $2.50

Paninis and hoagies made in-store daily, $5.99

The store, which has been open to customers on an invitation-only basis in recent weeks, is also offering sale prices on center store items from Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay and General Mills. It offers five percent back to customers using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card. Free same-day delivery and store pickup is available for Amazon Prime members.

Customers at the Amazon Fresh store can choose between shopping with traditional shopping carts for a regular checkout experience or using an Amazon Dash Cart to exit the store without having to wait for a cashier.



The cashier-free system, which uses a combination of computer vision and sensor fusion to identify items being purchased, is activated when shoppers open the Fresh QR code in the Amazon app. They then exit through the Dash Cart lane to complete their purchase.

Mindful of current times, the Amazon Fresh location has instituted the same safety protocols as those used in Whole Foods during the pandemic. The store will require customers to wear face masks to enter the store and will provide free, disposable coverings for those who want one. The store is limiting shoppers to 50 percent of capacity to help ensure social distancing.

Store hours are 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.