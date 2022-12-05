Has Best Buy found an outlet for future growth?
Best Buy is moving forward with its plan to double the number of outlet stores it operates over the next year.
The consumer electronics retailer said it is opening four new outlets this summer and fall in Chicago, Houston, Manassas, VA, and Phoenix. The stores, which feature clearance and open-box items at discounted prices, will be added to 16 existing outlets that the chain operates.
The stores in Chicago, Manassas and Phoenix are remodels of existing Best Buy locations. The Houston outlet store is being relocated to a new space that is three times bigger than its current home.
Best Buy is expanding the product selection at its outlets, adding gaming products, laptops, mobile phones and tablets to the mix. The retailer is not skimping on service even though it is selling marked down products. Every new outlet will have a Geek Squad area where customers can get technical support.
The chain is integrating outlets into its digital operations, as well. Shoppers can go to bestbuy.com/outlet to check out what’s available at their local store. They can also place an order for any product and choose to pick it up at a nearby outlet.
Best Buy’s outlets also offer same-day delivery of online orders. The retailer uses third-party service providers including Bungii and Dolly to make deliveries.
The outlet stores serve a number of functions for Best Buy.
Damien Harmon, executive vice president, omnichannel at Best Buy, in March on the retailer’s fourth quarter earnings call said, “These outlets unlock value by alleviating space and capacity from our core stores, and they are an important element of our circular economy strategy by providing a second opportunity for products to be resold instead of ending up in the landfill. In FY ’22, gross liquidation recovery rate is almost two times higher than alternative channels.”
The outlets also help Best Buy attract new customers and engage with others who have not recently shopped from the chain. Mr. Harmon said that 16 percent of customers shopping at Best Buy’s outlets are new to the chain and 37 percent are “re-engaged.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you think Best Buy will see the biggest benefit from its new outlet store strategy? Is the chain doing enough to differentiate its outlet experience from other options in the marketplace?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Many consumers are looking for a bargain — especially now — so Best Buy outlets are a good fit for the times. Beyond the price advantage of pre-opened product, the ability to re-sell products that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill is also an important benefit. Outlet store concepts aren’t new and neither is this one from Best Buy, but just because an idea is not new doesn’t mean it’s not a good one. The outlet move by Best Buy is a good one.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The Best Buy outlet model is a clever way to transform underperforming stores and utilize the space for discontinued, discounted and opened box items. The challenge will be merchandising products that have a quantity of one and keeping the shelves full and tidy. It will be interesting to see how these stores perform.
Managing Director, GlobalData
With more sales coming from online, returns have exploded – in electronics as elsewhere. The number of open box products Best Buy has to sell has risen and outlets provide a clear strategy and channel to sell these, and other, items. An additional benefit is being able to draw in bargain seeking consumers – a segment that is likely to grow as inflation hits and household budgets get squeezed. It is good to see that Best Buy is still emphasizing customer service at outlets as this will help it differentiate from other resale channels where electronics are offered.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There may be something here. The consumer electronics retailer is often plagued by “renters” who return the big-screen TV on the Monday after the big sports event, open-box items that cannot sell at full price though in perfect working order, and prior-year models that have to be cleared. Because of the nature of the category, these are all very salable items and creating an opportunity for the consuming public to take this load off Best Buy’s hands is a win/win. It is hard to tell if a separate outlet store is the answer or if an “outlet” section within a full-line store would keep customers looking at new, full-price, higher-margin items.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Outlet stores in consumer electronics make nothing but sense. Best Buy outlets will allow the retailer to offload last-generation gadgets that would otherwise languish in its mainline stores (or landfills). Best Buy’s promises to offer high levels of service and same-day delivery for its outlet stores will keep the overall brand strong.
Director, Main Street Markets
Current Best Buy stores have little open box inventory in their stores. I have purchased open box product in their stores and have never had issues with any of that type of product. The outlet store is a great addition to the store mix but there does need to be more differentiation – I see very little advertising for these stores.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The outlet model has worked for many retailers. For Best Buy, this is a good way to move merchandise that didn’t sell in their main stores. Computers and other electronics can’t sit on a shelf for two years. They go out of date as updates improve the technology. (By they way, it’s the same for fashion.) Same for “open box” items. The stores don’t want a reputation for selling outdated merchandise, so the outlet store, where Best Buy can promote “last year’s model”, makes good sense.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Outlet stores will help Best Buy deal with excess, open box or returned goods while keeping that revenue in house, promoting the sale of services like installation, and controlling the brand messaging end to end. Outlet stores are a strong strategy for minimizing risk during economic uncertainty when consumer spending is more focused on value spending.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Best Buy is doing everything right, and outlets are an appealing concept during a time of inflation. Customers are sure to respond positively.