Has COVID-19 revealed pickup’s pain points?
Asked about their experiences with businesses that have added curbside pickup options since COVID-19, 55 percent of consumers chose the description “fast & easy” in a survey from Medallia Zingle, 35 percent said “a little rocky” and 10 percent “poor.”
A survey from Rakuten found minimal wait times were particularly important for pickup from retailers or restaurants, but other factors also weighed in. Asked what is important when picking up their order, the top four answers in the Rakuten survey were:
- “My order is ready when I get there,” 78 percent;
- “Social distancing protocols are obvious,” 69 percent;
- “I want to see visual cleaning,” 52 percent;
- “Prioritized parking or pickup areas,” 41 percent.
Demand for a seamless in-and-out experience was evident in the Rakuten survey that also showed 62 percent wanted to learn details on how to pick up their order and 65 percent were open to predictive arrival technology that lets businesses know when a customer is approaching so they can have orders ready when they arrive.
In the order prep process, consumers in the Rakuten survey ranked “employee safety” as most important, cited by 75 percent, followed by “implementing the latest health and safety guidelines,” 71 percent.
Both surveys confirmed that pickup has significantly expanded in popularity amid the pandemic. According to the Medallia Zingle survey taken in May, 87 percent would like businesses to continue to offer options like curbside pickup that limit the need for in-person visits.
Asked what types of items or businesses they would like to shop at or interact with using curbside pickup, the top five answers were: restaurant, cited by 69 percent; grocery, 68 percent; pharmacy, 54 percent; home goods/supplies, 45 percent; pharmacy, 54 percent; and pet supplies, 37 percent. Non-essential categories ranked lower, with fashion/apparel at 20 percent.
In a new survey by North Carolina-based automobile dealership Leith Cars, the majority of shoppers found curbside pickup to be less stressful, more convenient and safer.
- COVID-19 & The Future of Commerce – Medallia Zingle
- Rakuten Ready Time Study: How to Win Over More Order for Pickup Customers in 2020 – Rakuten/PRNewswire
- Rakuten Ready 2020 Time Study – Rakuten
- Curbside Pickup in the Time of COVID-19 – Comparing Satisfaction to Shopping In-Store – Leith Cars
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the major shortcomings still hampering the curbside and in-store pickup experience? Do you see most issues being solved mostly through technology or execution?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Has COVID-19 revealed pickup’s pain points?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The key challenge with curbside is in communications from the time the order is placed to get the order processed and ready when the customer expects. It sounds simple, but executing this can be very complex logistically, and it’s clear that many retailers are still working out the issues. I suspect that this will continue to be an ongoing challenge through the holiday season. However I do believe that technology along with better processes for handling and processing these orders will eventually become better and more streamlined.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Although curbside is very popular, the service quality is variable between retailers. Some, like Target and Best Buy, already had systems and procedures in place so the offer mostly works smoothly. Others, which have only just put provisions in place and don’t have robust operational control, have some deficiencies. From a recent survey we undertook with retailers, a lot in the latter group are formalizing and investing in curbside operations and systems.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Curbside pickup certainly still has growing pains. But the lasting issues are the same ones retailers struggle with in-store. Out-of-stocks (and poor substitution choices); wait times and, for those few still doing it — added fees (price). Grocery shopping hasn’t fundamentally changed no matter how the milk gets into the refrigerator.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
In general, my experience with curbside pickup has been very good. However, there are some places here in South Florida that will not do it. J. Alexander’s, a chain restaurant, is one. They reverted from having a “pop it in the trunk” option early in the pandemic to only doing in-store pickup now. With restaurants open at 100% capacity, that’s not an option for some. Another glitch in many systems is retailers and restaurants not knowing which order goes with which vehicle. That is easily fixed by having a field in the app or online to enter one’s license plate number, or it can be confirmed upon arrival by phone. No fancy technology needed.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
in the short-term, the majority of the curbside pickup challenges should be addressed via better execution. Retailers should focus on the following three C’s: Communicating the process simply, clearly designated parking spots/lanes for pickup, and compliance with pandemic-related health measures and distancing.
Customers we have polled indicate that the most positive experiences are those in which the process is clearly outlined, they have the ability to text their arrival and parking location, and the order arrives promptly with minimal interaction. Because curbside pickup will likely remain a long-term service, retailers should also start building the right supporting technology solutions that can streamline communications between the customer, the order pickers, and the order delivery person, while investing in customer identification options to further automate the verification and location of an arriving consumer.