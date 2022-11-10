Has McKinsey given the consulting industry a black eye?
A new best-selling book from journalists at The New York Times, “McKinsey Comes To Town,” documents decades of scandalous behavior by the consultancy, raising questions to some about the legitimacy of the consulting industry and whether regulation is required.
The charges outlined in the book include how the firm worked with insurers to slash claim payouts to poor households, its involvement in South Africa’s post-apartheid corruption scandal and its work supporting authoritarian regimes in China and Saudi Arabia.
In its highest-profile scandal, McKinsey in November 2021 agreed to pay nearly $600 million to settle investigations into its role helping “turbocharge” opioid sales that the authors noted followed support of tobacco and vaping firms. Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens have all been sued over not flagging suspicious opioid orders to authorities.
With controversies also faced by Bain and Boston Consulting Group, an article from The Economist, “Do McKinsey and other consultants do anything useful?,” explored whether ethical lapses, questionable conduct and often-hidden conflicts are hurting the consulting industry’s reputation and whether their advice is worth the risks for any organization, including consumer brands and retailers.
On a follow-up podcast, Thomas Lee Devlin, the author and a former Bain consultant, believes consultants still provide value in offering a “second opinion” in tackling major resets and their “specialist knowledge.”
He believes, however, that the consulting industry’s outsized growth — catapulted in recent years by digital transformation, ESG goals and consultancies taking on more active roles in projects beyond advice — has been accomplished without enough oversight and risk assessment.
Mr. Devlin believes “thorny questions,” such as consultants advising both “regulators and the regulated” and working with governments and state-owned enterprises, may require regulation. A “clear and transparent code of conduct at least is required” to ensure consultancies aren’t profiting by harming customers.
Mr. Devlin said, “It’s fair to say that years of rapid growth have created conditions for disreputable behavior to thrive. A firm with a few 100 partners can get by on the basis of personal ties and a sense of mutual duty, but a firm with a few 1,000 partners requires something different.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Have the scandals at McKinsey and other larger consulting firms in any way impacted the retail consulting world? Does the consulting space need regulation, a code of conduct or at least reputational repair?
3 Comments on "Has McKinsey given the consulting industry a black eye?"
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Bob McCann used to say that a consultant is someone who takes your watch and then tells you what time it is. We should always have been wary of consultants. When I was at Quaker Oats in the 1980s, they told us to diversify – in the 1990s they told us to consolidate to our core. There are some very good people at McKinsey and Bain (I’m sure elsewhere too) – but if you’re not working with someone who’s really good, it’s your job to beware.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Like any corporation, some oversight and regulation is necessary to ensure accountability. But consulting is a form of work that somewhat defies logic because it demands complete focus on the customer’s success rather than a focus on one’s own revenue.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I have worked for one of the “big four.” The culture in these firms is sometimes questionable but they know better. Everyone knows the difference between right and wrong. The issue is to always pick “right.” Regrettably, when firms decide to stray from the path, they bring additional scrutiny upon themselves and their entire industry. Bad decisions may have impacted the retail consulting world but that does not mean that there are not very good consultants within all of these firms.