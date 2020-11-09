How big is the staycationer opportunity?
Foot traffic at retail improved in the UK in August. The progress, according to Ipsos Retail Performance, was due in part to a “greater number of people deciding to stay in the UK this summer rather than venturing abroad on holiday.”
Staycations — basically, vacations nearby where you live — have become a global trend in 2020 due to social distancing concerns and travel bans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a survey of 1,105 Americans commissioned by ValuePenguin taken in mid-August, nearly a third of consumers (31 percent) decided to take a summer staycation.
“Short road trips, done right, can be every bit as relaxing and rejuvenating as an international trip,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, the parent company of ValuePenguin, in a statement.
The ValuePenguin survey found that 72 percent of Americans did not take a summer vacation this year. Of those who did travel this summer, 71 percent opted for a road trip rather than flying.
Staycations are also typically popular during downturns. According to a 2016 survey from AYTM Market Research, the primary reason to head on a staycation was to save money, cited by 67 percent of respondents; followed by not having time for a full vacation, 33 percent; wanting to explore their own community, 25 percent; and looking to support local businesses, 13 percent.
Staycationers in 2020 have more options as a number of hotels and resorts, including Disney World, are offering special packages aimed at locals with international tourism on pause.
Tripadvisor’s Seasonal Travel Index for Fall covering fall trends by U.S. travelers found:
- Sixty-five percent are planning domestic fall getaways;
- Fifty-four percent are more likely to consider road trips now compared to before the pandemic;
- Fifty-five percent of fall travelers are looking to book two-to-five-night stays, with 36 percent desiring one-night stays;
- Sixty-one percent of U.S. travelers are more likely to consider outdoor or nature trips compared to before the pandemic;
- Domestic travelers for fall were found to be keener on beach destinations and less interested in central city getaways.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What tips do you have for retailers and brands looking to benefit from the staycation trend? Is the appeal of staycations a temporary or long-term trend?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The trend toward driving vacations close to home is understandable, since many people “stuck at home” for work, school and their daily lives are surely getting stir-crazy. (And the old definition of “staycation,” meaning that you spend a week in your own backyard, probably doesn’t feel like a true vacation these days.) But I don’t expect the trend to last once a safe vaccine has been widely administered; the appetite for longer-distance air travel will return with a vengeance.
In the short term, retailers would be smart to market their safety practices, so that visitors from nearby have confidence in shopping there. Needless to say, this advice goes double for restaurants and hotels.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Although I still believe that time heals all wounds, the effects of the pandemic will linger well into next year. Retailers can implement expansion in travel/camping/recreation categories and feature them during peak seasons. This of course will be driven by local trends, such as winter months in the snow belt providing the opportunity for weekend ski trips, etc. The opportunities are huge, even as anxiety wanes and air travel once again picks up.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
U.S residents cannot travel outside the country so most families that take a yearly vacation are staying close to home (visiting relatives is not really allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions) and staycations are really in right now. I have seen many videos of families enjoying themselves at home. Retailers can benefit by having a lot of items that are available for grab and go – ranging from snacks and drinks to maybe staycation packs of apparel, accessories. etc.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
While I know a lot of people are looking to get back on planes and travel the globe, I see the staycation trend sticking around. This is a way of creating an escape at a fraction of the price of a real vacation. Brands that sell upgraded bedding, beauty products and food will be winners.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
As with many other evolving trends, staycations have accelerated due to the pandemic. And I personally do not see them going away anytime soon. In fact, as a retailer (or brand manufacturer) this presents a tremendous opportunity to create products and/or curate a category that addresses this consumer “need state.”
If we truly believe that necessity is the mother of all invention, then now is the time to innovate to address this phenomenon that is here to stay for years to come.