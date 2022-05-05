How should retail companies best navigate the abortion controversy?
A leaked initial draft of an opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that indicates the court will overturn Roe versus Wade and put the power to regulate abortions, including making them illegal, in the hands of states instead of the federal government has become a business issue overnight.
Amazon.com, Apple and Levi Strauss & Co. and others have come forward with medical travel programs to assist women who may find their access to an abortion limited or nonexistent, depending on where they live in the country.
A blog post on the Levi Strauss site expressed the company’s position on the issue: “Access to reproductive health care, including abortion, has been a critical factor to the workplace gains and contributions women have made over the past 50 years. Further restricting or criminalizing access will jeopardize that progress and disproportionately affect women of color, putting their well-being at risk and impeding diverse hiring pipelines. Women in some states would have fewer rights than women in others, and our country would be consigned to a more unjust and inequitable future. What’s more, companies would need different health policies for different locations — including coverage for time off and travel across state lines — to ensure employees can access reproductive health care.”
Levi’s said current employees enrolled in its health program have access to travel expenses to cover fees should they need to leave their home state to seek an abortion. The company added that an internal process is underway to extend the same benefits to part-time workers.
Other companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Citigroup and Yelp have made similar offers to employees working in states that have recently passed laws making it more difficult to get a legal abortion.
The Guttmacher Institute, which studies reproductive health and rights, forecasts that 26 states would directly outlaw or severely restrict access to abortions should the Supreme Court decide to strike down the previous legal precedent.
Amazon on Monday informed its staff that it would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for them to receive non-life threatening medical care not available within 100 miles of where they live. The company made the new benefit retroactively effective to Jan. 1, reports Reuters.
Apple has notified retail employees in Oklahoma and Texas, two states that have passed restrictive abortion laws this year, that it will cover travel expenses should they need to travel for abortions.
- Read Justice Alito’s initial draft abortion opinion which would overturn Roe v. Wade – Politico
- Protecting Reproductive Rights – A Business Imperative – Levi Strauss & Co.
- Abortion and female labor force participation: Evidence prior to Roe v. Wade – Journal of Labor Research/Springer Nature
- Minority women most affected if abortion is banned, limited – ABC News
- Socioeconomic Outcomes of Women Who Receive and Women Who Are Denied Wanted Abortions in the United States – National Library of Medicine/PubMed Central
- Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments – Reuters
- How U.S. companies are supporting workers on abortion – Tribune News Service/The Philadelpia Inquirer
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would the ending of legal abortions in some states and not others put companies in a position of having to establish different health policies based on the location of workers? How should retailer and consumer brand businesses best navigate the controversy surrounding the possible overturning of Roe V. Wade?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "How should retail companies best navigate the abortion controversy?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Men shouldn’t be weighing in on this sorry. I support any company that listens to the women in their workforce on the issue.
President, Co-founder, RetailWire
We are of course stating the obvious when we say that, for companies, nothing is easy about this issue. In a NY Times piece today entitled “Corporate America Doesn’t Want to Talk Abortion, but It May Have To,” the paper wrote: “For some major companies that have been known to weigh in on political and social issues, this week has been unusually quiet. Walmart, Disney, Meta, PwC, Salesforce, JPMorgan Chase, ThirdLove, Patagonia, Kroger and Business Roundtable were among the companies and organizations that declined to comment or take a position, or did not respond to requests for comment about whether they plan to make public statements about their stance on abortion.”
Co-founder, RSR Research
This is such a sad and tragic situation, I barely know where to begin. While I would love to see retailers just keep out of it, they can’t. If they have a disparate network of stores and/or DCs, they should assist or at least condone women following their hearts on these matters.
This decision puts all of us in a terrible position, and retailers are no exception. I honestly have very few words beyond “I wish retailers could stay out of political matters, but sometimes you have to be both competitive and compassionate.”
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Wow! I am impressed with these companies. I am impressed not only with their freedom of choice-centric decision but also with the speed it has been implemented.
My first thought in reading the question was that companies should not take a position. Now they have changed my mind 180 degrees. It is simple, provide their employees with the healthcare they need no matter where they work. And no matter how others try to restrict their freedom.
Director, Main Street Markets
When i first saw this topic this morning, I said why is this a discussion in the retail sector, but then I read Rick’s response and understood why it is. Management should listen to any concerns and provide any compassion internally. I wish that companies would tend to their everyday business but I also know they probably won’t be able to stay silent for long, which is unfortunate.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is up to retailers to decide what position they wish to take. However many will be forced to take some kind of stance as they need to determine staff health policies. One complication is states putting in place onerous laws that allow those “aiding” aborting to be prosecuted. If Amazon funds someone living in such a state to have an abortion elsewhere is it liable for prosecution?
My personal view is very simple. Women have a right to control their own bodies and health decisions. Neither the state, nor other people, have a right to interfere in such decisions. Keep your nose out and mind your own business!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Retailers’ top priority should be the health and well being of their employees. They should support their team members’ privacy and provide them with the resources they need to make their own choices about health care. Including, helping them escape states that are imposing restrictions on women, children, and parents. I also believe they need to advocate for their vulnerable team members in the jurisdictions where they do business. Company values matter. We’ve said so about environmental issues, labor practices, discrimination based on race — but to stop this support at gender issues is not only disingenuous, it sends a terrible message to half of their workforce and customers.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Any company, retail or not, should be following Levi’s in its example of supporting their employees and their communities. Our voices are everything.
How retailers and brands support or do not show support will translate to customer and employee loyalty. Aligning with values on equality, diversity and inclusion, racism and abortion rights are the very values that will fuel the “great resignation.” Like customers, employees have more choices than ever and it’s important to remain authentic in what we believe in. Make a stand.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Unlike government, retail must stay aligned with the preferences of shoppers and staff to survive in business. Companies like Hobby Lobby, with religion guided policies, have had a hard time in pro-choice states. Abortion has been one of our country’s most divisive topics for decades, and likely to remain so for decades more so a long term strategy is needed. Companies like Chik-fil-A have found success by keeping focus on product quality and exceptional service, and finding middle ground in their health policies to retain good staff.