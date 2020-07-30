Is a drive-through-only store the shape of things to come for Wawa?
Wawa has submitted plans to build a new drive-through-only concept store, a first of its kind for the convenience chain, in Falls Township, PA.
The new 1,840-square-foot store will be constructed near a 5,586-square-foot Wawa with a gas station that opened for business in 2019. The drive-through store will offer a scaled down list of product choices and foodservice items typically found in a Wawa store when it opens.
Mike Redel, real estate project engineer for Wawa, told LevittTownNow.com that the location was picked due to the volume of traffic in the area. An average of 25,000 vehicles pass by on a daily basis. Construction on the project is expected to begin next month with the drive-through, which will also offer curbside pickup, opening in December.
Company officials have said that the coronavirus pandemic has moved up Wawa’s plans to pursue initiatives such as curbside pickup and drive-throughs. The convenience chain also offers delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats.
Wawa’s move to drive-throughs and curbside pickup reflects broader trends in the convenience store industry. According to a recent national survey of convenience store operators by NACS, 33 percent have rolled out or expanded curbside pickup, 29 percent have increased drive-throughs and 21 percent have done the same for delivery.
While the Falls Township location will be unique for Wawa, it will not be its only attempt at driving sales with a drive-through operation. The retailer announced plans earlier this month to add a drive-through to a store in Westhampton, NJ that is scheduled to open this year.
When operational, the store will be able to accommodate up to 19 cars in line to have their orders filled at an 88-square-foot drive-through window, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reports. As with the Falls Township concept, Wawa’s drive-through in the Garden State will offer a limited menu of drinks, sandwiches and soup. Service hours will run from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does curbside pickup or drive-through offer the better opportunity for convenience stores such as Wawa to grow customer traffic and sales? Do you think that a drive-through and curbside pickup-only concept has legs?
Retail Industry Analyst
It is all about convenience. Drive-through has been a growing trend in QSR and several coffee chains and independents have built successful business models based on drive-through-only concepts. With drive-through getting a bigger boost from the pandemic, more consumers have made drive-through a habit. The drive-through-only concept can work for Wawa, but the key will be to make it more convenient than walking into a convenience store. With mobile preorder and prepay capabilities and efficient picking processes, this could be very successful. Having at least two drive-up lanes would also improve service times.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
There are already several c-store chains that have this format in place or are testing it. It makes sense where a full assortment location doesn’t make sense because of the lack of car traffic in the area. The only drawback is a limited assortment, and customers will have to acclimate to the format.
VP of Sales, Worldlink Integration Group, Inc
Hi Richard – I had not seen others testing this. Can you share which brands you know of? I would like to learn about how they are approaching it and if I am nearby one, to experience it for myself. Thank you.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
First you have to recognize Wawa as being an innovation leader with a strong track records of try and learn. The key word in your question is “grow.” The drive-through-only concept is absolutely a growth opportunity that is being enabled by the increased use of mobile apps for ordering, geolocation and Bluetooth tech to know who is in line and what their order is. It is a good sales augmentation strategy that has a proper place and is not intended to replace the existing format that thrives off of impulse purchases. The growing use of IoT technology in cars and phones and smartwatches, etc. for ordering and contactless payments will continue to drive an increased speed of service that will in turn drive consumer acceptance. Until this year I would have bet strongly against a consumer waiting in a line of 19 cars for a drink or sandwich. That is no longer that case as it is now the norm in many locations.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
This concept is still as relevant as the “milk store” drive-through of old. It offers consumers incredible convenience for simple purchases. Two things have driven the idea into the shadows for the past 50 years. The first is more complex shopping trips — even a visit to the convenience store for a soft drink and snack offers a myriad of choices. The second is the retailer’s desire to get consumers into the store to increase dwell time and offer more opportunities for impulse and add-on purchases. The key to a successful return of drive-through has always been the technology to offer variety and merchandise impulse items within a small footprint and a menu board. That technology is readily addressed today with the smartphone. As with so many other ideas, the pandemic is putting wind in the sails once again. Wawa is just the sort of operator who can pull this off.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
While working in the c-store industry we learned that men outspend women in c-stores, part of this is because the female customer tends to be more hesitant to get out of the car for safety reasons. Wawa’s drive-through takes care of that hesitation.
Walgreens and CVS recently opened their drive-throughs to customers who wish to purchase more than prescriptions. This move by Wawa makes sense, but I’m not so sure that the limited assortment offered will be enough. It will be interesting to see how it goes.