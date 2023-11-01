Is Babies’R’Us ready to make a comeback or is it just a dream?

Rendering: WHP Global

Babies”R”Us is coming back.

WHP Global, which owns the company, yesterday said that it plans to open its first Babies”R”Us flagship store in the U.S. this summer in the American Dream mall in New Jersey.

“Since acquiring both the Babies’R’Us and Toys’R’Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America,” Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global, said in a statement. “We achieved that mission for Toys’R’Us by opening our global Flagship at American Dream and through our landmark partnership with Macy’s. Our plan to open Babies’R’Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies’R’Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies’R’Us in the future.”

Babies”R”Us, which in 2018 went out of business in the U.S., currently operates in more than 20 countries, primarily through digital sites. It also has over 100 standalone stores and side-by-side locations with Toys”R”Us.

The 10,000 square foot flagship, according to a press release, “will be a one-stop-shop for all things baby, offering a full range of products, services and expertise to support the needs of new and expecting parents and families.”

The store will seek to engage customers with interactive experiences, including “a Stroller Test Track, Bon Voyage Photo-Opp station where parents can announce their new arrival, and a Wishing Tree, where friends and family members can share their well wishes for baby.”

Babies”R”Us is bringing back new takes on previously popular services such as a baby registry, nursery design center with room set displays, a learning center for private events and educational workshops and a comfort zone where parents can feed and change their babies.

The return of Babies”R”Us comes at a time when the fate of one of its more direct competitors — Buybuy Baby — is up in the air. The chain, which is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, has been prominently mentioned in the past as an asset that the retailer could spin off or sell. Bed Bath & Beyond last week cast doubt on its own viability when it said “recurring losses and negative cash flow” raise “substantial doubt” about its “ability to continue as a going concern.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What form do you think “a national rollout of Babies”R”Us” will take and what kind of success might it see? What do you expect Bed Bath & Beyond to do with Buybuy Baby?