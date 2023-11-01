Is Babies’R’Us ready to make a comeback or is it just a dream?
Babies”R”Us is coming back.
WHP Global, which owns the company, yesterday said that it plans to open its first Babies”R”Us flagship store in the U.S. this summer in the American Dream mall in New Jersey.
“Since acquiring both the Babies’R’Us and Toys’R’Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America,” Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global, said in a statement. “We achieved that mission for Toys’R’Us by opening our global Flagship at American Dream and through our landmark partnership with Macy’s. Our plan to open Babies’R’Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies’R’Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies’R’Us in the future.”
Babies”R”Us, which in 2018 went out of business in the U.S., currently operates in more than 20 countries, primarily through digital sites. It also has over 100 standalone stores and side-by-side locations with Toys”R”Us.
The 10,000 square foot flagship, according to a press release, “will be a one-stop-shop for all things baby, offering a full range of products, services and expertise to support the needs of new and expecting parents and families.”
The store will seek to engage customers with interactive experiences, including “a Stroller Test Track, Bon Voyage Photo-Opp station where parents can announce their new arrival, and a Wishing Tree, where friends and family members can share their well wishes for baby.”
Babies”R”Us is bringing back new takes on previously popular services such as a baby registry, nursery design center with room set displays, a learning center for private events and educational workshops and a comfort zone where parents can feed and change their babies.
The return of Babies”R”Us comes at a time when the fate of one of its more direct competitors — Buybuy Baby — is up in the air. The chain, which is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, has been prominently mentioned in the past as an asset that the retailer could spin off or sell. Bed Bath & Beyond last week cast doubt on its own viability when it said “recurring losses and negative cash flow” raise “substantial doubt” about its “ability to continue as a going concern.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What form do you think “a national rollout of Babies”R”Us” will take and what kind of success might it see? What do you expect Bed Bath & Beyond to do with Buybuy Baby?
8 Comments on "Is Babies’R’Us ready to make a comeback or is it just a dream?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Potentially there is some room for a dedicated baby concept, especially as Buybuy Baby seems to be failing. However the market is far from empty: Target does incredibly well in baby merchandise because it has elevated ranges and service levels, Amazon and Walmart win on convenience (much valued by parents), and there are a raft of dedicated kids apparel retailers. All of this means that Babies”R”Us will need to think very carefully about how it intends to differentiate and win over customers.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Timing is everything and the timing is perfect for a national rollout of Babies”R”Us. As noted, the competitive landscape is significantly changed, and the Babies”R”Us brand is still relevant to parents. Given the existential challenges facing Bed Bath & Beyond, I expect them to sell ultimately Buybuy Baby.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
Babies”R”Us has solid opportunity for success — a category killer in a sector where consumers have lots of questions, want to see things in person, and want to be able to evaluate options. For this to ultimately be a success, it will likely come down to the right merchandise selection and strong customer service. They’ll need to consider how to differentiate from the ease of online and big box retailers, and being laser clear on the role of the physical store to the consumer.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Integration of product and experience is a good idea. If employee training and performance matches the integration strategy that could be a strong concept. Since the number of babies born each year is variable the roll out strategy is tricky. Maybe Bed Bath & Beyond will be selling Buybuy Baby products while closing Bed Bath & Beyond locations.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
When we visited my son and family, I noticed that all the Christmas cards he and his wife received were all from friends with young kids and babies. Seems there is a baby boom going on and not just in my family but everywhere you look. Given that so many big items for babies – strollers, car seats, etc. have changed so much from when my kids were babies, it seems that now is the right time for physical stores where new and expecting parents can try out products.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Babies”R”Us has it right: make the store an experience and learning destination for new parents and everyone they know. Experience is everything to Millennials and Gen Zs, and rumor has it they’re the ones having babies these days. I believe this will work as a standalone store or as a leased department within a Macy’s store. The next generation of babies of the Baby Boomers is in full swing and the wealth of that older generation is itching to be spent. What better place to spend it than a one-stop Babies”R”Us? The partnership with Macy’s and their success overseas insures this will be a successful rollout.
As for Buybuy Baby, it will be tough to compete with Babies”R”Us 2.0 as part of a struggling parent company. As a spinoff, maybe. They’ll have to get everything right, from their tech stack to pricing to, well, everything else.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Just as Babies”R”Us was the profitability jewel in the TRU crown for many years, it has the potential to assume the same position in WHP’s portfolio. The timing could seem auspicious yet category killing ain’t what it used to be (see Bed Bath & Beyond). Walmart, Target, Amazon, and others have had long runways to build out compelling propositions in baby and juvenile products, including robust private brand programs. Leaning into immersive in-store experiences makes sense as a differentiator yet some of Toys”R”Us’ past attempts just created clutter and confusion. If WHP pulls off an “R”Us revival it will have beaten many odds, including those challenging brand marketing companies (see Iconix).
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Babies”R”Us’ best bet might be to find a shop-within-a-big-box opportunity where an entity–like JCPenney or Macy’s–would love to turn over the floor space to a category specialist. That way, Babies”R”Us could find their footing before going big.