Is brainstorming better done electronically or in-person?

In today’s fast-paced and often remote workplace, the question typically asked is whether or not brainstorming is still an effective approach to ideation and innovation.

Brainstorming is commonly a free flow of ideas during which participants produce as many solutions or concepts as possible without criticism or judgment. The session fosters creativity and generates out-of-the-box thinking. When managed well, it encourages people to commit to the final slate of solutions because they played an active role in dreaming them up.

Whether in-person brainstorming is a requirement for quality results has become more hotly debated in the shift towards remote work.

A 1993 study conducted by Gallupe and Cooper revealed that electronically mediated brainstorming actually generated higher quality ideas than face-to-face brainstorming and removed many of the common obstacles of traditional brainstorming techniques, including those that come from “evaluation apprehension” (fear of suggesting ideas might make one look foolish) and “production blocking” (only one group member can suggest an idea at any moment).

In this research, people doing brainstorming typed their ideas into their computer, which also displayed other people’s ideas at the same time. Although not specifically cited as part of the research, I can only imagine that electronic brainstorming also removed bias and the risk of silencing some due to dominant participants or the hierarchy of an organization.

With new environments, remote workplaces and time-starved participants, the emergence of digital brainstorming apps should come as no surprise. And there are a multitude to consider, with advantages and shortcomings associated with each.

Brainstorming remains one of the most valuable techniques a company can use to unlock creativity. If the group is prepared and focused, brainstorming can be quite effective. The key is to keep ideas flowing and not follow one particular train of thought ad nauseum. The goal should be the generation of different ideas leading to the exploration of a handful that bubble to the top in more detail. But remember, brainstorming cannot work when the participants feel judged or if emotions run high. Choose wisely who will be a part of these sessions.