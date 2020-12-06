Is business too busy saving itself to save the environment?
The worldwide pandemic lockdowns have resulted in less pollution, cleaner skies and a drop in CO2 emissions, stirring hope that deeper climate change commitments will be made. Economic pressure, however, could lead companies to at least temporarily abandon sustainability commitments.
In an early May Wall Street Journal article entitled, “Sustainability Was Corporate America’s Buzzword. This Crisis Changes That,” columnist John D. Stoll wrote, “Today, every occupant of every C-suite is trying to figure out what they’re willing to throw overboard as the economic storm spawned by the pandemic is swamping their ships. Businesses that were planning to help save the world are now simply saving themselves.”
Research after the 2008 recession found an abrupt decline in public concern about climate change in the U.S. and Europe that was most likely driven by economic insecurity.
Some environmentalists find a pause, within limits, appropriate at this time to stabilize business. Emma Priestland, corporate campaign manager at Break Free From Plastic, told Adweek. “We’re looking at environmental performance over the long term. It isn’t about short-term initiatives that look nice and shiny in a press release.”
Most ambitiously, Boston Consulting Group, Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and Higg Co. in late April jointly issued a study — “Weaving a Better Future: Rebuilding a More Sustainable Fashion Industry After COVID-19” — urging fashion companies to double-down on social and environmental commitments, despite COVID-19-related strains on resources.
Rather than canceling orders, the report makes the case that collaborating with suppliers to reduce complexity and costs, elevating overall transparency, and demonstrating social responsibility will pay off with deeper trust from consumers and value chain partners alike.
“Early signals suggest that a global health crisis will increase overall consumer demand for products closely associated with trust, well-being, and the collective good — particularly in categories such as food and nutrition, but also in beauty and fashion, which are considered ‘close to the body’,” the study stated. “As consumers spend less money but more consciously, the expectation for sustainability, fair working conditions, and ethical action within supply chains will become absolute table stakes.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has it become more important for brands and retailers to stick to sustainability commitments, despite the coronavirus outbreak? Will COVID-19 and the recession be a positive, negative or neutral factor in the progress of corporate sustainability programs?
12 Comments on "Is business too busy saving itself to save the environment?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It is not surprising, though I hope environmental initiatives will return to being considered. Fashion, which is one of the biggest contributors to environmental damage and has the most visible initiatives planned, is also the area most hit by the pandemic. When it is a fight-or-flight situation like it is now, it is not surprising where the mindshare and wallet share would go.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Retailers and brands can always find a reason to defer change. Or they can embrace the fact that change and evolution are fundamental to their business and act accordingly. That’s not to say that short term survival doesn’t leap to the top of the list pretty quickly. But short term survival tactics don’t mean that long term strategic initiatives have to be abandoned. The article says it succinctly. Sustainability = table stakes.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
In the short term – survival will take priority over sustainability. However, the change in consumer preferences and awareness around sustainable practices will eventually win the day and retailers and brands will have to continue or begin initiatives around making their businesses more sustainable.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Quick answers – yes and positive.
If nothing else, consumers now understand the critical importance of cleaning things to keep healthy. Their hands, prep surfaces, even doorknobs and mail. They are looking ever more closely at what they’re using to sanitize everything around them. Partly because they have time but also because they see the damage harsh chemicals can do on their hands with constant washing and elsewhere. So there is a desire for products that are better for us. The question, which will be even more important if the economy continues to tank, becomes are those items affordable to everyone? Store brands will likely influence this outcome so I remain positive the trend for more environmentally-friendly products has legs and both retailers and suppliers need to bolster their corporate sustainability programs.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
While we all need to focus on business survival in the short-term, climate change is one of the risk factors for future pandemics. We can’t afford to lose focus on this critical issue and, hopefully, consumers will push retailers to stay focused.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
For brands and retailers survival has become the top priority, even at the expense of sustainability and other environmental action plans. However, consumers are not going to abandon their sustainability preferences, if anything they’ve simply added health and safety to their top priority list. That means brands and retailers won’t be able to just abandon those initiatives without paying a customer penalty. Overall, I think the pandemic will have a neutral effect on sustainability. There may be a temporary blip, but consumers won’t shift those preferences. From their perspective, consumers may feel more strongly about the environment coming out of the pandemic as they’ll see the news reports about how much lower CO2 emissions are as well as other positive indicators due to the world being in lockdown conditions.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think the industry is still looking to Gen X and Boomers as its primary buyers. It is time to give serious thoughts to Millennials and Gen Z. And they care a lot more about the environment.
In case no one has noticed, we are in the midst of a culture war. It’s somewhat generational, somewhat demographic and economically based, but we are in it. However, as Bob Dylan once said “The old world is rapidly changing.” I do believe the thoughtful among our young are getting a serious dose of “Humans do not have dominion over nature and it’s time to respect her.” That will include sustainability.
I think if a retailer is not making an effort to be color blind and environmentally aware, it’s a dead man walking.
Content Marketing Strategist
2020 shifted our priorities. While consumers still care about sustainability, companies face urgent issues like health, safety and solvency. Single-use straws and bags take a back seat amid layoffs and bankruptcies. Yet, over the medium to long term, sustainability will make a comeback as the economy recovers.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
While business will certainly be focused on saving itself, there have been many things the pandemic has taught us about how we can work without many of the practices that are bad for the environment. People will probably travel less for business now as we have all become accustomed to using online calls. Many businesses will look to establish supply chains closer to home in part if not in total and many consumers have learned to live without the disposable fashion items they used to buy. This may not be labelled as an ecological strategy but will take business in that direction while business is saving itself at the same time. These two things are not necessarily mutually exclusive and we will see many benefits coming out of the changes.
Principal, Mark Heckman Consulting
I hope one thing we can all agree upon is the importance of retail commitment to operating in an increasingly eco-friendly manner. This priority also harmonizes well with personal safety that all brick-and-mortar retailers must promote as we move forward. I do believe that one of the few silver linings of these lockdowns was to see dolphins swimming in Venice, Italy, wildlife flourishing in closed national parks and clear skies in cities that are typically fogged with exhaust. I also get the sense that we are at a new inflection point for consumer awareness and appreciation of the world around us and agree with others that shoppers will reward retailers who make concerted efforts in sustainability.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
For retailers to pull back on their sustainability initiatives due to COVID-19 is not a smart move. I believe that there will be a positive push going forward for sustainability programs and the brands that push the farthest will be the winners.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
This is all about priorities and perception. In the grocery business. Although I know of no cases of COVID-19 contamination via infected surface contact, I do know that shoppers feel better about taking disposable plastic bags rather than using their own reusable bags during the pandemic to at least give the impression of not spreading the virus. This is true even though there is just as much of a risk of an infected clerk touching the plastic bags on the rack and potentially spreading the virus. Also some retailers are struggling for their very existence, so hugging trees may not be at the top of their list of priorities right now — sorry.