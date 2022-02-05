Is Hy-Vee’s highly public corporate restructuring prescient or something else?
Hy-Vee in full-page ads last week in the Des Moines Register, Cedar Rapids Gazette and other newspapers announced that it will ask up to 500 corporate-level employees to switch to retail jobs at its 285 stores as it battles macroeconomic pressures.
In the 1,400-word advertorial entitled, “Economic and Retail Industry Challenges Lead to a Shift In Strategy for Hy-Vee,” the Midwest grocer wrote that it is taking steps to shrink operational costs as it faces a “number of obstacles” including escalating inflation, fuel and labor costs, supply chain disruptions and slow-to-increase pharmacy reimbursement rates.
In particular, the steps are being taken, however, “to head off what a growing number of financial experts predict will be a severe economic downturn as early as next year.”
The advertorial notes that Goldman Sachs recently set the odds at 35 percent for a recession within the next two years and a recent Bloomberg survey shows half of investors expect a recession by mid-to-late 2023.
Hy-Vee noted that steps have already been taken to lower costs in recent years, but those measures were “not enough for what they predict lies ahead.”
As a result, the company is asking up to 500 corporate employees to take on selling floor jobs. The company had already eliminated 121 positions across marketing, communications and technology in March with more than 100 of those employees offered retail positions.
According to internal documents obtained by KCCI, Hy-Vee will pay a bonus of $2,500 to those taking on retail jobs outside of central Iowa and $7,500 to those taking retail positions in Madison, WI, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, or the Quad Cities.
The retailer is also putting several projects, including a new warehouse, on pause.
Hy-Vee’s stated goal is to be “as lean as possible” to continue to keep prices down without sacrificing customer service.
Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee CEO, said in the advertorial, “Retail has always been a sprint to get to where customers want us to be before they get there. And Hy-Vee’s next step is doing what’s best for the customer, specifically regarding price and value.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Hy-Vee’s decision to publish an advertorial disclosing the details behind its restructuring? Does a 35 percent chance of a recession over the next two years provide a plausible explanation for the move?
President, Protonik
This seems like a very odd move – especially going to the public with economic predictions which are anything but certain. It is also concerning that they appear to be emphasizing “cheap” rather than valuable. But most of all I wonder what type of corporate groupthink took over the C-suite to lead to these apparently dramatic steps. It’s not good when that happens.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It has taken some time for Hy-Vee to make this move. They will face many challenges with this re-birth. I can see how staff feel blindsided, and I am sure we will be reading articles galore during the coming months on how this move turns out. To be in a “as lean as possible” position is a good move now if they believe that an economic downturn will in fact arrive on their schedule.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I certainly hope that Hy-Vee’s internal communications plan for disseminating this information was more thought out than the external one. Starting with discussions on what the intended end-state is for these moves, Hy-Vee’s HR department should have painted a picture that the strategy will result in more opportunities for the people losing their positions and that the retailer is committed to making any transition as painless as possible. Once there was buy in to the plan, Hy-Vee could have announced the move as something positive, using the thousands of dollars spent on the advertorials to support the change or donate to food banks if the recession actually comes. Without a solid internal communications plan, this exercise looks a bit like airing dirty laundry in public.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Hy-Vee has just announced that it is planning to have a bad couple of years, no matter what the does. While being “lean” is a good thing, these moves feel desperate; more like a company facing bankruptcy than one protecting its interests. This is surely a morale-killer and many of those being asked to move will simply leave. Transparency is positive, but there was a better way to position this news.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am all for transparency to customers. But this sounds like panic. As a customer, do I start exploring a new supermarket? Based on the advertorial, I would question if Hy-Vee will be around in a couple of years.