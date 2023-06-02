Is it time for retailers to pay their managers OT?
A university study concludes businesses, including many retailers, are increasingly giving workers promotions with “fabricated” managerial titles but no wage upgrade to avoid paying them overtime wages.
Researchers from Harvard University and the University of Texas-Dallas believe firms are exploiting a loophole in the Fair Labor Standards Act first established in 1938 after the depression.
The act established a national minimum wage, a standard 40-hour work week and time-and-a-half pay for weekly work past 40 hours.
In its current form, however, businesses don’t have to pay overtime wages to employees who are salaried managers, making more than $455 per week (or $23,660 per year).
Analyzing online job postings and compensation data from 2010 through 2019, researchers found a 485 percent surge in the use of managerial titles for salaried positions with earnings only slightly above the $455-a-week threshold. The overtime-exempt employees were found to share the same job tasks as equivalent non-managerial employees.
Some examples of “suspect” salaried job-listing postings offered included:
- A front desk clerk position advertised as “Guest Experience Leader”;
- A barber position listed as “Grooming Manager”;
- A restaurant host/hostess position advertised as “Guest Experience Leader.”
The study estimated the use of deceptive job titles saved companies 13.5 percent in overtime expenses for each so-called manager. The study stated the “incredibly high ROI on this activity of avoiding overtime wages might explain why we see firms across every industry — from Staples to JP Morgan, to Facebook, to Walmart, to Verizon, to Avis, to Lowe’s — engaging in this activity even up through the present day, with full knowledge of potential litigation.”
Speaking to Time magazine, Lauren Cohen, a Harvard professor and study co-author, said she believes the 85-year-old law should be updated so all employees, including managers, are eligible for overtime pay.
Retailers may be reluctant to pay managers or supervisors overtime pay since it’s more challenging to tabulate their weekly hours and the risks that some may pad their hours. Some staffers may also feel compelled to log well above 40 hours a week to prove their value.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is there some truth that businesses, including retailers, fabricate manager titles to avoid overtime pay? Should retailers pay overtime for salaried managers or do you see a strong rationale against it?
8 Comments on "Is it time for retailers to pay their managers OT?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
For senior management on good salaries with perks, some unpaid overtime is reasonable. However this should be clearly communicated in contracts. For regular workers on lower wages, unpaid overtime should not be part of the role. Relying on unpaid labor to make the business model work suggests the business model isn’t very good in the first place and will inevitably create problems further down the line.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
First of all, there should be no “tricks” with managers. A manager must part of the corporate structure and also compensated for performance — such performance mandated by headquarters, with manager input. The manager must live with these performance criteria to meet overall corporate and store goals. Responsibility and performance must be the standard.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I’m sure there is some truth to the statement, but typically these managers are eligible for bonuses which can more than make up for the discrepancy. Becoming a manager is the first step to senior management, and retailers need to show a clear growth path to store management. The best operators I have worked with have come up through the ranks from stores to the home office, so I believe bonus compensates overtime with the opportunity to move up the ranks. By the way, with workforce management tools in common use there should be little risk of padded hours.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Closing the store again because you’re short-staffed? Missing holidays because you are expected at work? Being the one who goes to the store at 3 a.m. because the alarm goes off? Been there. At some point in your career title is important, but after being constantly called upon to work overtime that title isn’t as attractive as being compensated for long hours. And besides, everyone deserves a cool title. With appropriate pay.
Whether it’s overtime or a salary that matches what’s actually required to do the job, it’s about time that managers are compensated for their hard work.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Most salaried positions do tend to come with expectations of higher pay but also higher hours. And as long as the expectations are clearly communicated (and documented), I think this typically represents a fair exchange. I would not suggest changing that model for the vast majority of cases, but would hope we could find ways to clamp down on falsely inflated titles without inflated compensation.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
When you think about it, a manager without solid corporate responsibilities is like a boat with no rudder.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Moving to a salaried role is the first step on the ladder to higher management. I expect most people who were promoted to being a manager remember the experience of receiving that first paycheck. As others have noted they knew the change meant no overtime and longer hours and were happy about it. Than being said, a company’s managers should be managers and not hourly workers in disguise.