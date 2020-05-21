Is Kohl’s a stronger retailer as it reopens stores?
Kohl’s stores went largely out of business on March 20 as it closed all of its locations across the country. The negative impact of having to take that step showed up in the retailer’s first-quarter results, but the news isn’t all bad as Kohl’s came out of the quarter with insights its management believes will make it a stronger company going forward.
The retailer’s net sales fell 43.2 percent during the quarter. CEO Jill Gass and CFO Jill Timm remarked several times during Kohl’s earnings call with analysts this week that store closures hit results in a big, bad way.
Gross margin fell to 17.3 percent during the quarter, down from 36.8 percent the year before, as Kohl’s aggressively promoted merchandise to clear inventory and took on the added costs of shipping online orders, which were up 24 percent for the period.
Kohl’s management felt good about the retailer’s financial position coming out of the first quarter. Furloughing employees, an unwanted but necessary move, helped cut costs significantly. Ms. Timm said Kohl’s was able to pull back product orders for March and April, reducing costs and inventory over the same period last year.
Kohl’s digital business grew 60 percent in April as closed stores shifted purchases online. “All of the key performance metrics were positive including traffic, conversion, average unit retail and units per transaction,” said Ms. Gass. “And we were pleased to see more new customers and younger customers shopping on our digital platform.”
More than 40 percent of all digital orders were fulfilled by stores for home delivery or pickup.
Ms. Gass noted a marked increase in pickup orders. “While we have been testing this capability in a couple of stores, it was still very new to us,” she said. “As the health crisis unfolded, our team swiftly put a strategy together and launched at scale very quickly.”
Kohl’s has reopened roughly half its stores since May 4. Store pickup will continue to be offered to customers and locations are also resuming the Amazon.com returns program. “We expect to see traffic build as customers return items purchased over the last several months,” said Ms. Gass.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you assess how Kohl’s has managed its business during the coronavirus crisis? Do you think it is reopening stores in a stronger or weaker competitive position relative to its retailing rivals?
8 Comments on "Is Kohl's a stronger retailer as it reopens stores?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Kohl’s seems to be positioned better than most. For one, it had much stronger e-commerce operations before the pandemic. Second, its arrangement with Amazon could be of value as stores start to reopen. With J.C. Penney and other retailers more impacted and downsizing the store footprint, Kohl’s is positioned to fill the void. The insights gained during the pandemic will help drive category assortment, inventory management and forecasting.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Kohl’s has done better than most, but it’s still in a tough spot. With its apparel heavy sales mix – a category that’s been especially hard hit – they are not out of the woods yet. Kohl’s strength is their stores and as they open more of them, I expect to see their results improve materially. Furthermore, since their stores’ larger footprint and mostly off-mall locations enable them to better execute social distancing. Overall, I think Kohl’s is well positioned among the most challenged retailers that predominantly sell apparel.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Kohl’s managed its business as best it could, but I do not share the view that the crisis makes it a stronger company. In the first quarter, Kohl’s made an operating loss of over three-quarters of a billion dollars. And, along with other factors, this has pushed up the long-term debt by $1.6 billion. This is a burden that will have an impact on its financial flexibility going forward.
I do agree that Kohl’s is in a better position than most of its department store peers, if only because its store locations are more favorable and will be less affected by the distress at malls. The focus on activewear, which the company started some time ago, has also helped to protect sales and margins.
However, before this crisis hit Kohl’s was performing OK. It was not a firm winner. For the rest of this year, I don’t see anything to suggest that it will be a strong entity in the retail space.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I commend Kohl’s for weathering the storm as well as they have. Every company has been faced with unprecedented business conditions, and unfortunately they are far from over. Kohl’s showed good leadership and reacted quickly. Yes they have lost tremendous revenue, and building the company back up will take some time, but I believe they also learned a bit more about themselves and their customers.
The fact that they have obtained many new customers online is a definite benefit for them and one they can build on. Years from now, we will look at this period and all businesses, including our government, will assess if we handled it correctly and what we might have done differently. Hopefully not just companies but all of us will learn from this experience to be better prepared the next time we are faced with a global issue of this magnitude.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I sincerely hope that Kohl’s is emerging from this phase of the COVID-19 crisis a stronger company, but I am not sure I agree. Without question trending younger is a great thing for their customer mix, and the bump in e-commerce business is fantastic, especially if they optimized store fulfillment and pickup processes along the way. However I have not seen evidence that the company has made any strategic moves to sustain the younger digital community they built during the pandemic. I would love to see an investment in engaging and sustaining that online energy in ways that will outlast whatever the coronavirus has in store for us in the weeks and months ahead. Then I would be more bullish on the idea that they are emerging stronger.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The retail industry suffered. For the larger retailers to come out of this, they need some savvy management that has managed and controlled inventory, distribution, accounting, HR issues (employees) and more. It appears Kohl’s leadership “took the bull by the horns” and practiced some strong retailing techniques in times of crisis. We don’t have final numbers and probably won’t know for a year or so before we can determine just how well they have done. If the results are as expected, this will be a great case study for all to learn from.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
I think relative is the key word here versus their competition – are they better off than J.C. Penney (chapter 11), Stage (liquidation) and Macy’s (mall-based versus strip)? The answer is yes. Are they better off than TJX, Ross and Burlington? I give the advantage to the off-price companies. So there is opportunity for them, but they do need to get assortment mix correct for the future. Eliminating eight private label women’s apparel brands is one step in the correct direction.