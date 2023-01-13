Is nepotism all that bad for retail?
Nepotism has been in the limelight lately as Hollywood stars have had to defend themselves or their children over gaining an unfair advantage from family connections.
The phrase #nepobaby (nepotism baby), steadily trending on social media, calls out and often shames the children of famous actors, sports figures, musicians and other artists whose careers have benefited from their parent’s contacts. In many cases, their talent is questioned amid suspicions their stature is not due to merit.
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who’s four children have entered the entertainment field, called Hollywood a “family business” while stressing that performance ultimately determines success.
He told Entertainment Tonight, “The shoe industry is a family business. The car industry is a family business. I think my kids are all like Renaissance artists, you know? [They] are good at whatever they choose to be. But the question here is, can you make it stick? You’ve got to have a passion, you’ve got to have a drive. And yeah, our household has existed in the company town that is Los Angeles. Success is a combination of talent, perseverance, drive and no small amount of luck.”
Nepotism is seen as rife in retail with many smaller and some larger stores led by families.
In a recent column for Bloomberg, economist Allison Schrager argues that while there’s a “long history of children running family businesses into the ground,” it’s also an “efficient transfer of valuable human capital.”
Many individuals benefiting from nepotism have honed their skills under the guidance of their parents. He wrote, “There is value in working in the same occupation as your family, and that needn’t be unfair or harmful in an economy where success is not zero sum.”
Mr. Schrager also noted that it has become easier to monitor productivity and competence to ward off the “worst parts of nepotism.”
A recent extensive study from University of Cambridge found having a family CEO in charge, especially in smaller firms, can boost positive emotions in employees and lower turnover. The hereditary claim was seen creating a stronger bond to the business versus hired professional CEOs.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is nepotism at family-run businesses and elsewhere at retail a problem? What’s your thoughts on limiting the downside and capitalizing on the upside of nepotism?
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
As my Italian mother-in-law says, nepotism in retail “Could be good, could be bad.” I have worked with many retailers – large and small – where family members have “inherited” leadership positions. As the saying goes, some were very effective and some, well, not so much. The ones that typically worked best were those who hired independent boards for accountability and oversight.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Nepotism exists and will continue to exist. It can also be good or bad. I like the idea of an independent board to ensure accountability.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It very much depends on whether the parent leaves the business to a well-trained,well-prepared offspring, or the idiot child. I’ve seen both.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Better question — how is your company at succession planning? As Dave pointed out, it could be good or bad, and probably is mostly in between. In my family’s business, navigating generations when it comes time to pass the company along is one of the biggest challenges — and that is true for any family business. And it gets more complicated with each generation. My advice is to understand the goals of the company, then decide if family members are the best choices to achieve those goals.
COO, Mondofora
Well, it does reduce recruiting costs. In theory, a business owner wouldn’t want an incapable person in a critical role. Where I’ve seen the most damage is in multi-generational family businesses where cousins start factionalizing the company.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I agree with Dave (and his mother-in-law) that there is no right answer to this question, especially as it pertains to privately held companies. It’s easy to understand why founders want to pass the business along to their children — if they’re interested and have the right skill set — because those relatives “grew up in the business” and hopefully absorbed what’s best about the company culture.
Those private businesses still need good governance and oversight (even more so with public companies, of course), so nobody’s family member should feel entitled by DNA to run an operation into the ground.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
There are many examples where the children outdid the parents and built billion-dollar businesses from a small start — Mars, Walgreens, LEGO, Purdue — so it goes both ways.