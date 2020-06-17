Is same-day delivery a sign of better things to come for Staples?
Only a few months ago, Amazon.com was the primary shopping destination for office supplies — as it was for many products purchased primarily online. Fulfillment delays on Amazon’s part and emerging consumer trends tied to pandemic-era living, however, may have provided an opening for flagging brick-and-mortar chains like Staples. With a new same-day delivery relationship with Instacart, Staples may be able to capitalize on favorable trends forged early in the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As stores nationwide begin to reopen, Staples is beginning to offer same-day delivery through from more than 1,000 of its store locations. The Instacart partnership is meant to meet the needs of reopening small business customers, teachers and others while allowing them to continue socially distancing practices.
The move comes as concerns remain about the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 by shopping in stores. At the same time, customers are experiencing an increased need to get office supplies quickly.
Since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever before in the U.S. have found themselves working from home and, consequently, have an increased need for essential office supplies. With students being homeschooled and with the possibility remaining that schools will not reopen in the fall, supplies have likewise become essential for many.
Other areas of non-grocery retail have also experienced unexpected increases due to the pandemic. For instance, the need for home technology capable of facilitating working and teaching from home led to increased business at device retailers like Best Buy.
Before the pandemic, Staples was already working on a reinvention that would cater to the needs of the growing work-from-home set. Early in pre-pandemic 2020, Staples launched a new concept store called Connect meant to bring in small business owners with offerings like a podcast studio and a coworking space. Remaining big box competitor Office Depot likewise rolled out a small business-targeted concept.
- Staples US Retail Partners with Instacart to Offer New Same-Day Delivery for Safe, Convenient Shopping – Staples
- Best Buy getting back to business with scheduled appointments – RetailWire
- Will Staples’ new concept Connect with small business owners? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Staples’ partnership with Instacart make it more successful with consumers of office and school supplies? How else might Staples take advantage of new shopping habits in the flagging brick-and-mortar office supply space?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Is same-day delivery a sign of better things to come for Staples?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
As Tony Soprano used to say, “fahgedaboudit.” The fees for third-party delivery are really prohibitive, as everyone else is finding out — sooner or later you have to do it yourself, and Staples just doesn’t have the wherewithal to do that. One hundred-store company? Soon enough.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Yes, I feel there is a window of opportunity for Staples … presuming they can effectively engineer the supply chain, manage their pricing competitively, deliver on time, and add one more VERY important element — service. Imagine a Staples “Geek-type” squad that helps set up home offices and then offers customers subscriptions to keep them fully stocked with supplies. Now that is a vision I would support. (As my late father often said, “If you think that is good, I have ideas I haven’t even thought of yet!”)
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I definitely like the same-day delivery, as well as the small business support. It’s been overdue. I always thought Staples (and Office Depot/OfficeMax) had an opportunity to provide small working spaces and foster local community, before WeWork came into vogue. Or they could just as effectively be an Airbnb of meeting rooms. It is such a waste of real estate having aisles of printing paper.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
There is definitely a legitimate opportunity for Staples to capitalize on Amazon’s recent shortcomings. Amazon is still struggling to fulfill orders in a timely manner, and I continue to see many instances of overpriced items (sometimes even bordering on gouging). I believe people will welcome a timely, fairly-priced and reliable alternative to Amazon, and Staples is well-positioned to be that alternative. However, beware the issues lurking at Instacart. My personal experience tells me they are struggling to keep pace with the recent spikes in demand, and they are not properly training nor supervising all the new shoppers they have hired. Pretty much every order we have placed through Instacart lately has been delayed and has included multiple errors. I would suggest that Staples implement very strong quality control and oversight measures to ensure the experience indeed represents a positive alternative to Amazon.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There is a place for same-day delivery in the office supply sector. Not all customers that order from Staples need whatever they order on the same day, which means that Staples might not have to spend “prohibitive” amounts of money on the service and will be able to fill that need. The result will be that Staples will be able to compete with Amazon on some level. But then, I have been a Staples fan since the early ’90s…