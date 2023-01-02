Is technology the answer to better customer experiences in grocery stores?

Feb 01, 2023
by Ron Margulis

My grandfather, a supermarket operator in New Jersey, knew the best customers in each of his stores. He would routinely engage them in the aisles, chatting about their lives, their families and their needs. If one liked to make her own pickles, he’d have a bag of Kirby cucumbers waiting for free. He wanted to make sure that they would never have a reason to shop anywhere else.

I’ve always thought that if a technology company could capture that essence, to be a merchant in every sense of the word, they would have something truly unique to offer food retailers. A genie in a retail bottle.

At the recent FMI Midwinter conference in Orlando, the emphasis was on technologies that helped retailers enhance the customer experience. Even the more mechanical innovations like store automation have to be conducted under the lens of how they are going to help engage the shopper, the gathering was told. As Charlie McWeeney, vice president, technology, innovation, & strategy at Wakefern Food Corporation, noted, retailers need to “move repetitive tasks off the associates’ plate and then enable them to enhance the customer experience.”

Perhaps the industry needs to look at customer experience in a new way. Instead of replacing the merchant with technology, we should be augmenting store personnel with the right tools to properly engage the shopper when, where and how she will be most receptive. Empower store clerks with details on what makes a customer tick and the ability to reward them with incentives likely to produce the desired outcomes of loyalty and increased share of wallet.

“We talk about positively astonishing the customer, so it’s that first impression, that moment that you get them in a retail setting, that’s critical,” Randy Edeker, executive chairman of Hy-Vee, told me at the FMI event. He would have gotten along very well with my grandfather.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What technology innovations can best help supermarket operators engage their customers? What skills training or other steps will make sure that associates who are freed up from repetitive tasks will engage in activities that improve the customers’ shopping experiences?

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Let’s be frank here: technology is not a replacement for human interaction, which is something many highly value when shopping. However, technology can take care of more mundane, low value-added tasks which then frees up staff time to focus more on customers. For example, electronic shelf-edge tickets save the time of having to change prices, automation in picking and packing for online deliveries saves the time of having people in a back room shifting goods, and so forth. That’s where I see technology as playing the best role in the grocery store.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
55 minutes 56 seconds ago

Technology, whatever that means, would be best served to help associates in whatever way possible. Let the customer enjoy one of the last bastions of great retail experience.

DeAnn Campbell
BrainTrust
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
47 minutes 44 seconds ago

Self checkout is one of the most impactful automation points in the store, but it’s currently being misused by retailers as a way to reduce staff instead of improving the customer experience. The ideal checkout would leverage technology, not to shift more tasks onto the customer, but to enable proactive collaboration between staff and customer. Since the checkout is the last interaction a shopper has with the store, it needs to instill a positive memory, otherwise the shopper will be more inclined to try a competitor next time. People and technology are two parts that form one great customer experience.

John Lietsch
Guest
John Lietsch
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
45 minutes 20 seconds ago
Some people, like Ron’s grandfather, have an innate ability to care. What’s missing from grocery stores is the attention Ron’s grandfather gave in the aisles and the knowledge of product and people to engage in a meaningful customer interaction. Technology, like CRM, has been around for years and upgrades to it along with newer technologies could provide grocery staff with the information they need to deliver the experience Ron’s grandfather so sincerely delivered. Ironically, grocery stores either need to hire more people or leverage technology like self-checkout lanes to free up people to help where they’re most impactful, the aisles. Those people need to possess or be trained in the soft skills necessary to sound sincere and demonstrate the knowledge necessary to solve the problems people go to the grocery to solve (like making pickles). By the way, I’m a fan of self-checkout because I’m often in a hurry and don’t want to be stuck in line behind the person who is chit chatting with the cashier, but I’m often left wishing it was easier… Read more »
Dion Kenney
BrainTrust
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
43 minutes 5 seconds ago

Technology can be a powerful tool in building a better retail operation and creating better customer experience. And the term “augmenting store personnel” is exactly right: the technology is not a replacement for humans, it is a force multiplier for them.

Supermarkets may not require the same level of curated service or in-store entertainment as high-end fashion retail, but tech can be useful for real-time inventory, pre-scheduled replenishment, pick & pack pre-order for shelf stable goods, in-store chat-bots for wayfinding and customer service, etc. all of which can free up time for both shopper and store personnel to be spent on human-to-human interaction where it is most valuable — specifically in the areas that need human judgement and selection.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
37 minutes 51 seconds ago

To state the obvious, it is much easier for an independent owner of one-to-a-few stores to know and engage customers than it is to know the good customers of five hundred stores. So technology should make it possible for the store manager of each of the five hundred stores to have the time to walk those aisles to review the shelves and engage the customer in that “retail moment.” Technology should remove those “repetitive tasks” from the store associates to enable them to direct or assist a customer in need (that’s usually me), or call for restocking “a hole” in a shelf. Technology should enable communications between associates so that they can assist a customer and thereby enhance the shopping experience. There are myriad ways to accomplish this and the required technology already exists.

David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
36 minutes 19 seconds ago

Technology certainly plays a role in every retailer’s operation, but whenever an associate walks up to me, introduces him/herself and asks how he/she can help me, I love it. I’m all ears, and I’m typically willing to spend more depending on how detailed their knowledge is and how they’ve helped me make a decision. Can technology replicate this intimate interaction as Ron’s grandfather did? For online, we’re getting closer, but for in-store, not really. Associates with the desire to care and help can make a world of difference and keep me coming back for more.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
35 minutes 10 seconds ago

I think it’s a combination of better tech and deeper commitment to staff development. Supermarkets need to address everything from omnichannel integration to data-driven decision making. They can’t afford to just pick one area to focus on, so they need to prioritize and then allocate budget and resources as best as they can.

For old-fashioned better customer service, product locator gets my vote. I’m constantly baffled by product placement. Is that in the ethnic food aisle or with the rest of the rice? I also believe that a replenishment model could work at the customer level. Simply stated, one that produces a suggested shopping list based on purchase history that can be picked and packed before you arrive to pick your produce, meat, and deli. Long story short, technology can help grocers better their customer experience, but only if they leverage technology in the right way.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
35 minutes 10 seconds ago

Speaking as a consumer, what I want from a grocery store experience is simple: Good selection, fair prices, a clean and easy-to-shop sales floor, help when I need it, and plenty of cashiers so customers wait time on line is minimized.

Technology isn’t that important to me in a grocery store, and I don’t think I am alone when I say this. Now, tech that frees up associates to interact with shoppers? Bring it on.

Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
35 minutes 5 seconds ago

Grocery tech focused on speed, convenience and personalization will engage shoppers and drive loyalty.

Cashierless checkouts and smart carts let shoppers skip the line. Smart shelves avoid out-of-stocks. Digital screens and QR codes promote product discovery and richer details. Beacons allow personalized communications like mobile coupons to grow sales.

Skills training will include in-store tech support and hospitality so consumers feel like cherished friends.

Melissa Minkow
BrainTrust
Melissa Minkow
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
34 minutes 40 seconds ago

I’m glad this is the way the conversation around technology in stores is evolving, as technology just isn’t a replacement for human interaction. One of the least personal, most common ways I typically interact with associates is to ask where an item is that I’m looking for. That interaction could easily shift to apps/websites with a simple aisle navigation tool. Many stores offer that function, and in grocery, it’s especially useful.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
20 minutes 14 seconds ago

I really like the way the article talks about empowering people versus replacing people. Genie in a bottle, indeed!

