Is technology the answer to better customer experiences in grocery stores?
My grandfather, a supermarket operator in New Jersey, knew the best customers in each of his stores. He would routinely engage them in the aisles, chatting about their lives, their families and their needs. If one liked to make her own pickles, he’d have a bag of Kirby cucumbers waiting for free. He wanted to make sure that they would never have a reason to shop anywhere else.
I’ve always thought that if a technology company could capture that essence, to be a merchant in every sense of the word, they would have something truly unique to offer food retailers. A genie in a retail bottle.
At the recent FMI Midwinter conference in Orlando, the emphasis was on technologies that helped retailers enhance the customer experience. Even the more mechanical innovations like store automation have to be conducted under the lens of how they are going to help engage the shopper, the gathering was told. As Charlie McWeeney, vice president, technology, innovation, & strategy at Wakefern Food Corporation, noted, retailers need to “move repetitive tasks off the associates’ plate and then enable them to enhance the customer experience.”
Perhaps the industry needs to look at customer experience in a new way. Instead of replacing the merchant with technology, we should be augmenting store personnel with the right tools to properly engage the shopper when, where and how she will be most receptive. Empower store clerks with details on what makes a customer tick and the ability to reward them with incentives likely to produce the desired outcomes of loyalty and increased share of wallet.
“We talk about positively astonishing the customer, so it’s that first impression, that moment that you get them in a retail setting, that’s critical,” Randy Edeker, executive chairman of Hy-Vee, told me at the FMI event. He would have gotten along very well with my grandfather.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What technology innovations can best help supermarket operators engage their customers? What skills training or other steps will make sure that associates who are freed up from repetitive tasks will engage in activities that improve the customers’ shopping experiences?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Is technology the answer to better customer experiences in grocery stores?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Let’s be frank here: technology is not a replacement for human interaction, which is something many highly value when shopping. However, technology can take care of more mundane, low value-added tasks which then frees up staff time to focus more on customers. For example, electronic shelf-edge tickets save the time of having to change prices, automation in picking and packing for online deliveries saves the time of having people in a back room shifting goods, and so forth. That’s where I see technology as playing the best role in the grocery store.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Technology, whatever that means, would be best served to help associates in whatever way possible. Let the customer enjoy one of the last bastions of great retail experience.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Self checkout is one of the most impactful automation points in the store, but it’s currently being misused by retailers as a way to reduce staff instead of improving the customer experience. The ideal checkout would leverage technology, not to shift more tasks onto the customer, but to enable proactive collaboration between staff and customer. Since the checkout is the last interaction a shopper has with the store, it needs to instill a positive memory, otherwise the shopper will be more inclined to try a competitor next time. People and technology are two parts that form one great customer experience.
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
COO, Mondofora
Technology can be a powerful tool in building a better retail operation and creating better customer experience. And the term “augmenting store personnel” is exactly right: the technology is not a replacement for humans, it is a force multiplier for them.
Supermarkets may not require the same level of curated service or in-store entertainment as high-end fashion retail, but tech can be useful for real-time inventory, pre-scheduled replenishment, pick & pack pre-order for shelf stable goods, in-store chat-bots for wayfinding and customer service, etc. all of which can free up time for both shopper and store personnel to be spent on human-to-human interaction where it is most valuable — specifically in the areas that need human judgement and selection.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
To state the obvious, it is much easier for an independent owner of one-to-a-few stores to know and engage customers than it is to know the good customers of five hundred stores. So technology should make it possible for the store manager of each of the five hundred stores to have the time to walk those aisles to review the shelves and engage the customer in that “retail moment.” Technology should remove those “repetitive tasks” from the store associates to enable them to direct or assist a customer in need (that’s usually me), or call for restocking “a hole” in a shelf. Technology should enable communications between associates so that they can assist a customer and thereby enhance the shopping experience. There are myriad ways to accomplish this and the required technology already exists.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Technology certainly plays a role in every retailer’s operation, but whenever an associate walks up to me, introduces him/herself and asks how he/she can help me, I love it. I’m all ears, and I’m typically willing to spend more depending on how detailed their knowledge is and how they’ve helped me make a decision. Can technology replicate this intimate interaction as Ron’s grandfather did? For online, we’re getting closer, but for in-store, not really. Associates with the desire to care and help can make a world of difference and keep me coming back for more.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I think it’s a combination of better tech and deeper commitment to staff development. Supermarkets need to address everything from omnichannel integration to data-driven decision making. They can’t afford to just pick one area to focus on, so they need to prioritize and then allocate budget and resources as best as they can.
For old-fashioned better customer service, product locator gets my vote. I’m constantly baffled by product placement. Is that in the ethnic food aisle or with the rest of the rice? I also believe that a replenishment model could work at the customer level. Simply stated, one that produces a suggested shopping list based on purchase history that can be picked and packed before you arrive to pick your produce, meat, and deli. Long story short, technology can help grocers better their customer experience, but only if they leverage technology in the right way.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Speaking as a consumer, what I want from a grocery store experience is simple: Good selection, fair prices, a clean and easy-to-shop sales floor, help when I need it, and plenty of cashiers so customers wait time on line is minimized.
Technology isn’t that important to me in a grocery store, and I don’t think I am alone when I say this. Now, tech that frees up associates to interact with shoppers? Bring it on.
Content Marketing Strategist
Grocery tech focused on speed, convenience and personalization will engage shoppers and drive loyalty.
Cashierless checkouts and smart carts let shoppers skip the line. Smart shelves avoid out-of-stocks. Digital screens and QR codes promote product discovery and richer details. Beacons allow personalized communications like mobile coupons to grow sales.
Skills training will include in-store tech support and hospitality so consumers feel like cherished friends.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
I’m glad this is the way the conversation around technology in stores is evolving, as technology just isn’t a replacement for human interaction. One of the least personal, most common ways I typically interact with associates is to ask where an item is that I’m looking for. That interaction could easily shift to apps/websites with a simple aisle navigation tool. Many stores offer that function, and in grocery, it’s especially useful.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I really like the way the article talks about empowering people versus replacing people. Genie in a bottle, indeed!