Is ‘Total Home’ a strategy that Lowe’s can build on?

Photo: Lowe’s

Lowe’s last week updated its plan to drive market share growth in the home improvement category.

The chain’s “Total Home Strategy” seeks to achieve growth across five areas: professional contractors and construction professionals, online sales, installation services, localization and elevated product assortment.

Lowe’s last month reported a three percent gain in U.S. same-store sales in the third quarter ending Oct. 28.

“These better-than-expected sales were driven by improved DIY demand supported by fall nesting trends as travel slowed down and children returned to school,” Marvin Ellison, chairman and CEO of Lowe’s, told analysts on the earnings call. “We also saw continued momentum in Pro, reflecting the success of our Pro initiatives and the resilience of home improvement demand.”

Lowe’s said that sales to the professional market achieved 16 percent year-over-year growth in the last quarter, bringing its streak of quarterly double digit gains to 10.

Mr. Ellison said that the retailer recently completed its Pro pulse survey of customers in the professional market and found that they are optimistic about their prospects heading into 2023. Over 70 percent told Lowe’s that they expect to have “even more work” in 2023 than they did this year.

Online sales made a greater contribution to Lowe’s results in the third quarter, as well. The retailer said that online sales were up 12 percent and that continued improvements in the user experience and fulfillment will help it achieve greater share going forward.

Mr. Ellison said that Lowe’s “made significant strides” rolling out its market delivery model for “big and bulky” items in the quarter. The system, which currently supplies customers at more than half the chain’s stores, is expected to be fully in place by the end of 2023.

“This is a centerpiece of our supply chain transformation as the market delivery model will enable us to further consolidate our industry leadership position in appliances and position us for profitable growth in other big and bulky products like grills, riding lawn mowers, stock cabinets, and vanities,” said Mr. Ellison. “This also improves the customer experience through expanded fulfillment options and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience powered by technology.”

The National Retail Federation recently announced that Mr. Ellison will be the recipient of The Visionary award at the eight annual NRF Foundation Honors next month in New York. Mr. Ellison is being recognized for “his stewardship to drive positive change within the retail industry.”