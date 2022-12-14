Is ‘Total Home’ a strategy that Lowe’s can build on?
Lowe’s last week updated its plan to drive market share growth in the home improvement category.
The chain’s “Total Home Strategy” seeks to achieve growth across five areas: professional contractors and construction professionals, online sales, installation services, localization and elevated product assortment.
Lowe’s last month reported a three percent gain in U.S. same-store sales in the third quarter ending Oct. 28.
“These better-than-expected sales were driven by improved DIY demand supported by fall nesting trends as travel slowed down and children returned to school,” Marvin Ellison, chairman and CEO of Lowe’s, told analysts on the earnings call. “We also saw continued momentum in Pro, reflecting the success of our Pro initiatives and the resilience of home improvement demand.”
Lowe’s said that sales to the professional market achieved 16 percent year-over-year growth in the last quarter, bringing its streak of quarterly double digit gains to 10.
Mr. Ellison said that the retailer recently completed its Pro pulse survey of customers in the professional market and found that they are optimistic about their prospects heading into 2023. Over 70 percent told Lowe’s that they expect to have “even more work” in 2023 than they did this year.
Online sales made a greater contribution to Lowe’s results in the third quarter, as well. The retailer said that online sales were up 12 percent and that continued improvements in the user experience and fulfillment will help it achieve greater share going forward.
Mr. Ellison said that Lowe’s “made significant strides” rolling out its market delivery model for “big and bulky” items in the quarter. The system, which currently supplies customers at more than half the chain’s stores, is expected to be fully in place by the end of 2023.
“This is a centerpiece of our supply chain transformation as the market delivery model will enable us to further consolidate our industry leadership position in appliances and position us for profitable growth in other big and bulky products like grills, riding lawn mowers, stock cabinets, and vanities,” said Mr. Ellison. “This also improves the customer experience through expanded fulfillment options and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience powered by technology.”
The National Retail Federation recently announced that Mr. Ellison will be the recipient of The Visionary award at the eight annual NRF Foundation Honors next month in New York. Mr. Ellison is being recognized for “his stewardship to drive positive change within the retail industry.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the keys to Lowe’s achieving the goals of its Total Home Strategy? How will it achieve differentiation from competitors who have similar strategic priorities?
7 Comments on "Is ‘Total Home’ a strategy that Lowe’s can build on?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Lowe’s has performed excellently over the pandemic and into this year. Unfortunately it is overshadowed by Home Depot, which is performing a lot better. Part of Home Depot’s growth has come from its traction with professionals — which is helping to boost sales at a time when consumer spending is more muted. Lowe’s has shown great progress with the pro group via its Lowe’s for Pros program, but there is a lot more work to do to convince more to switch and that task will not be easy. I think there are some more solid wins to be found in installation and online, especially if those things are aimed at consumers.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Mr. Ellison’s plans strike all the right chords. Providing extra attention and effort on the professional market is especially smart. Ultimately this is a battle between two major players, and so Lowe’s must continue to keep up the pressure. The themes all sound the familiar, but it comes down to execution — and that’s where Lowe’s can shine if focused accordingly.
Chief Data Officer, CaringBridge
Improved customer experience is the hallmark of the Lowe’s strategy, whether in the pro market or with consumers. The relationships built on improved customer experience will be more sticky and should contribute to a stable pattern of growth going forward. Expediting professional orders and improving customer service, combined with new capabilities for delivery in the consumer market, should reap benefits for years to come.
Given some level of supply chain challenges resulting in limited inventory, Lowe’s must communicate expectations with customers in both markets and then take extra pains to make sure that they fulfill their promises.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It is certainly interesting watching the two giants, Home Depot and Lowe’s. Sales performances are certainly neck and neck. Lowe’s seems to be watching the professionals and homeowners carefully. Instituting the bulky delivery program will be a market hit. Overall, two great competitors and great operations. Watch the focus on creating more help and membership in their contractor market.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
The Total Home Strategy is smart, and I’d especially advise Lowe’s to double down on the pro segment (both contractors and independent pros). This is where significant strides can be made, especially given the financial markets today. With climbing mortgage rates, continued inflation and high grocery prices, consumers will opt for home renovation vs. moving. A solid, well-executed pro strategy will drive strong revenue streams for Lowe’s.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Lowe’s has repeatedly demonstrated best in class retail offerings, so it’s no surprise the numbers reflect that. Pros are a smart, scale customer and function like influencers in the category.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Lowe’s keeps doing everything right. A relentless focus on execution will help it to excel against the competition. I’d add another focus area, though: way-finding for non-professionals who have difficulty locating the item they want in the store.