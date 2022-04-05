L.L.Bean is taking a month-long mental health break from social media
L.L.Bean is taking a vacation from social media.
The retailer on Monday hit pause on making any social media posts for the month and left a “Gone fishin’ – See you on June 1” message on its Instagram page.
The break from social media is part of Bean’s campaign to get Americans outdoors and enjoying the many personal benefits that come from engaging activities in nature. It also connects with Bean’s support for progress on the mental health front during Mental Health Month.
Bean, last week, announced it was providing a $500,000 grant as part of a two-year partnership with Mental Health America. The partnership intends to reach people in local communities with outdoor programs built with a mental health focus. The idea is simple — get people spending time outside so they can see the mental health benefits that come with outdoor activities.
“For more than a century, L.L.Bean has helped enable people to get outside, based on the belief that experiences in nature help bring out the best in us,” Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean executive chairman and great-grandson of L. L., said in a statement. “Now, research confirms what we have always felt intuitively: Going outside is critical for our individual and collective well-being. We are so enthusiastic to partner with Mental Health America to help more people experience the restorative power of the outdoors in their daily lives.”
“Even a simple walk outside can lower your risk of depression, strengthen cognitive function and increase focus. All of these effects improve our mental health and well-being at a time when we need it most,” said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America.
Mr. Stribling pointed to mental health studies, including one published in 2020 by researchers from the University of Exeter, that found just two hours a week outdoors reduced stress and anxiety levels, increased self-esteem and led to greater creativity.
People will be pleased to see how easy it is to spend two hours outside when they take regular 10-minute outdoor breaks during the week, he said.
L.L.Bean’s focus on mental health comes at a time when the subject is front and center in society, coming out of the pandemic. Recent news stories about celebrity suicides point to the potential for tragic consequences if mental health illnesses are not addressed adequately.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of L.L.Bean’s decision to hit pause on its social media posts for the month of May? Are campaigns such as Bean’s helpful in removing societal stigma around mental health issues?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Regardless of whether you agree or not, L.L.Bean has consistently stood by their principals, and that’s in part why it’s such an admired brand. This recent announcement is yet another example. There is a downside business risk to going dark for a month on social media, but clearly L.L.Bean is confident in their position and with the relationship they have with their customers. I do believe that campaigns like this create conversations and awareness, and that’s the most important outcome.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Their plan seems a bit convoluted to me. If they believe what they say about getting outdoors for mental health reasons (I agree), they should be shouting it in stores, in ads, and above all on social media.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
I say kudos to L.L.Bean. We should all take a break from social media. We all know that so many aspects of social media are not healthy for anyone. The message here is very brand appropriate for L.L.Bean and will absolutely resonate well with their target customer base.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The business in me shouts WHAT? But my heart screams “wonderful move.” Watch competitors jump on to social media postings during this break.
President, Protonik
The campaign is smart and useful. Based on the experiences of Uber and others who have pulled their digital advertising work (sometimes permanently), it would be a tremendous surprise if this was damaging to L.L.Bean’s sales — at all.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Maybe it’s L.L.Bean’s way of making more time available for its consumers to conduct outside activities by reducing the daily screen time for a month.