L.L.Bean is taking a vacation from social media.

The retailer on Monday hit pause on making any social media posts for the month and left a “Gone fishin’ – See you on June 1” message on its Instagram page.

The break from social media is part of Bean’s campaign to get Americans outdoors and enjoying the many personal benefits that come from engaging activities in nature. It also connects with Bean’s support for progress on the mental health front during Mental Health Month.

Bean, last week, announced it was providing a $500,000 grant as part of a two-year partnership with Mental Health America. The partnership intends to reach people in local communities with outdoor programs built with a mental health focus. The idea is simple — get people spending time outside so they can see the mental health benefits that come with outdoor activities.

“For more than a century, L.L.Bean has helped enable people to get outside, based on the belief that experiences in nature help bring out the best in us,” Shawn Gorman, L.L.Bean executive chairman and great-grandson of L. L., said in a statement. “Now, research confirms what we have always felt intuitively: Going outside is critical for our individual and collective well-being. We are so enthusiastic to partner with Mental Health America to help more people experience the restorative power of the outdoors in their daily lives.”

“Even a simple walk outside can lower your risk of depression, strengthen cognitive function and increase focus. All of these effects improve our mental health and well-being at a time when we need it most,” said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America.

Mr. Stribling pointed to mental health studies, including one published in 2020 by researchers from the University of Exeter, that found just two hours a week outdoors reduced stress and anxiety levels, increased self-esteem and led to greater creativity.

People will be pleased to see how easy it is to spend two hours outside when they take regular 10-minute outdoor breaks during the week, he said.

L.L.Bean’s focus on mental health comes at a time when the subject is front and center in society, coming out of the pandemic. Recent news stories about celebrity suicides point to the potential for tragic consequences if mental health illnesses are not addressed adequately.