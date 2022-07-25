Lowe’s gives full-time store staff the option of a four-day work week
Lowe’s is giving full-time workers in its stores the choice to schedule four-day work weeks.
The home improvement made the decision after its five-day schedule left many associates complaining about an inability to find a balance between their personal and work lives as a result of having very few consecutive days off, reports Business Insider.
Lowe’s in 2019 instituted a program that gave workers a full weekend off every eight weeks. As a result, there were very few weeks when workers had consecutive days off. Complaints about the system led Lowe’s to offer standard five-day shifts for workers with more weekends off.
Workers continued to complain about the scheduling, which combined with short staffing levels and high customer demand caused many to feel physically, emotionally and mentally drained on their days off.
Lowe’s introduced the new four-day scheduling option last week to provide “more flexibility and consistency” in associates’ schedules, a company spokesperson told Business Insider.
Lowe’s and other retailers continue to operate in a business environment where workers have the upper hand in negotiations, despite some recent layoffs, primarily in automotive and tech, that some believe indicate the beginning of a shift back to companies.
A recent Wall Street Journal article noted some of these developments, but pointed to five factors that make it likely that the ball will stay in the workers’ court for the time being. These included the fact that open positions are currently running 54 percent higher than during the same period in 2020. Job openings remain higher than the number of workers available to fill them and the number of part-timers looking for full-time jobs fell by more than 700,000 last month.
In a new survey from Legion, 85 percent of hourly workers said that it’s important for them to have control over their schedules. Their managers, by and large, feel the same, with 63 percent saying that giving hourly workers more input into their schedules is the biggest incentive they have to offer when recruiting new employees.
Apple, according to Bloomberg News, in early June told store associates it would provide more flexible scheduling going forward. Changes include imposing a limit of three days per week that workers are allowed to work past 8 p.m. and reducing the number of consecutive days they can work from six days to five.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How popular do you think a four-day work week will be for full-time associates working in stores? What will this system mean for stores seeking to schedule part-time help?
8 Comments on "Lowe’s gives full-time store staff the option of a four-day work week"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, I believe this will be popular and other retailers will consider implementing. Aligning frontline staff with store traffic is critical to driving conversion, and while a four-day schedule may make this somewhat more challenging, I believe that the upside comes from having happier, more engaged employees, and that’s what a four-day work week and schedule flexibility can help provide.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Dealing face to face with customers can be mentally and physically exhausting, especially in a warehouse environment where staff must be ready to help with hundreds of different customer needs and walk thousands of steps a day. Lowe’s is smart to keep experimenting to find what works best to give their staff the down time they need to avoid burnout.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
The option? That’s funny! I think, expense wise, we’re at the beginning of figuring this all out — almost like marketing: does it help you recruit and retain? Will it create a better “vibe” on the sales floor? And what is that worth comp’d to the cost of a “free” day? Hats off to Lowe’s for testing the waters, but the book is still out on this one.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
The 4 day schedule will be very popular. It is used in several other industries and has been proved to reduce transportation and day care costs in addition to the ability to add free or family time. This will also fit well with the Lowe’s employee who wants a day or two to work a different job on the side.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
A four-day workweek will be very popular among most hourly employees. Additionally, Many HR/Scheduling software systems offer hourly workers the opportunity to select their schedule preferences, such specific shifts, specific days-of-week, etc. If properly applied, these systems can represent a significant improvement in employee satisfaction, morale, and ultimately, customer service.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Extremely popular! Good for Lowe’s and I hope other retailers will follow suit. If Lowe’s hasn’t invested in a solid scheduling software system, I’d advise them to get one quickly. They’ll need it to address some of the complexity that will arise in managing the new allocation for employees. If Lowe’s does this right, they will see a significant increase in morale, engagement, and perhaps even longevity/loyalty.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
As we are slowly entering a post-pandemic world, corporate and store-based associates seek more balance in their lives. In theory, the four-day workweek has significant benefits. It is a very attractive offering that will enable associates to be far more productive while on the job and have a more balanced lifestyle with their families.
Any customer and client-facing role could be relentless, and associates and corporate workers are expected to be on their game. This model has clear benefits and creates new complexities in terms of scheduling and work effort allocation. It will all come down to execution to determine if the four-day work week could be a successful model.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This move is long overdue and I hope the rest of retail takes notice. As someone who worked in stores for 15 years early in my career, getting two days off in a row was unheard of. Retail is tough work on the front lines, and giving workers time to regroup and recover would be a huge benefit for both the store and the employee.