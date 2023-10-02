Lowe’s looks for a win with its first in-store Super Bowl livestream

Photo: Lowe’s

Lowe’s is the official home improvement retailer of the National Football League. It will also be one place where customers in Kansas City, Philadelphia and Phoenix can go on Sunday to listen to the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII while shopping for their DIY projects.

The retailer is teaming up with SiriusXM and Mood Media to livestream the game in select stores from 6 p.m. to midnight. SiriusXM is the exclusive third-party audio provider of every NFL game. Mood Media is the in-store music provider for Lowe’s chain of stores.

Lisa Schoder, VP of media and partnerships at Lowe’s, told RetailWire that customer traffic will be lower than average on Sunday as its customers get ready for the big game.

“You can’t forget about those last-minute errands we all end up running before hosting any party, so we expect to see a few Sunday morning and afternoon stragglers picking up game-time essentials before kickoff,” she said.

Ms. Schoder said that Lowe’s sees the broadcast in select stores as “a surprise-and-delight to shoppers” and a thank you to associates (AKA Red Vests) working Sunday night.

“They’re really a pillar of the in-store experience, so we hope they’re able to connect with some shoppers through a shared passion of football and expand upon the community they already enjoy at their stores,” said Ms. Schoder.

Lowe’s isn’t concerned that its workers may get distracted from their jobs.

“Our associates are at-the-ready experts focused on our customers first. Even so, there’s nothing quite like a few shared celebrations around big plays to build connections between our associates and their local shoppers,” said Ms. Schoder.

Lowe’s can bring the Super Bowl broadcast to select stores on Sunday night because of its relationship with the NFL. Ms. Schoder said the chain is open to opportunities going forward with the league and perhaps collegiate or high school events.

“We’re constantly listening to our customers and employees and, of course, feel excited about what this first in-store broadcast run might inspire in the future,” she said.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will Lowe’s in-store broadcast of the Super Bowl mean to customers and associates in the chain’s stores in Kansas City, Philadelphia and Phoenix? What can store management do to make the most of the soft benefits associated with the in-store broadcast?