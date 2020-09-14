Lululemon is ready to tackle holiday crowd control
Lululemon plans to use a mix of pop-ups, queuing technology and online assistance to manage Christmas holiday crowds.
The yoga-themed retailer’s reopened stores are performing at 75 percent of last year’s volume due to capacity restrictions, with lines forming outside some spots.
“Our stores are small and designed to be an efficient use of space with high levels of traffic, which results in high productivity,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO, last week on the retailer’s second-quarter conference call. ”While these are appealing attributes, the current capacity constraints understandably limit the number of guests who can be in the store at one time.”
The stores are among the most productive across retail, with average sales per square foot of $1,657 in 2019.
We hear you: shopping during COVID-19—not so simple. We’re continuing to improve our in-store shopping experience with health and safety updates (yes, masks are a must), curbside pickup, virtual waitlist, and more—so you can get your gear even faster. And, there’s always the option to shop online (we’ve made that fast and easy, too). Head to the link in bio to learn more.
The holiday traffic-control plans include:
- Pop-ups: Lululemon will open approximately 70 “seasonal” pop-up locations this holiday, up from 51 last year. Locations include “key centers and markets where we have existing stores to help us mitigate the current capacity constraints.”
- Virtual waitlists: The retailer will continue to use this method to notify shoppers when it’s their turn to enter the store in order to ease wait times. “This functionality has been particularly well-received,” said Mr. McDonald. “In the month of August alone, we had nearly 400,000 individual guests utilizing our virtual waitlist across nearly 280 locations where we implemented the technology.”
- Curbside pickup: The chain will continue to complement its BOPIS service with curbside pickup to enable Lululemon’s team to “just check guests out and service them outside of the store.”
- Digital educators: The number of “digital educators” will be expanded to complement in-store assistance. Personnel will answer customers’ questions via live chat, email, phone or text through the “Guest Education Center”. Shoppers can also set up a video chat appointment as part of the retailer’s “Live Shopping” feature.
Logistically, Lululemon is preparing for continued exponential online growth this holiday season. Online sales in the second quarter jumped 157 percent.
“Our challenge is: How do we get more into the store and transact at a quicker rate,” said Mr. McDonald.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What steps being employed by Lululemon to prepare for holiday crowds will likely prove most beneficial? Is there anything you would add?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
All of these tactics are useful to minimizing the space restriction challenges and maximizing sales. But while they all have merit, it seems to me that Lululemon’s approach to virtual waitlists appears to be particularly effective based on the usage of 400,000 in the month of August. COVID-19 protocols are going to be an ongoing challenge for retailers and, like Lululemon, retailers are going to need to keep adjusting and refining their approaches as time goes on.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Lululemon has done a great job of keeping their brick and mortar locations safe and not crowded. The popup stores are a great idea to better manage higher traffic patterns. They have the product that people want and their performance will continue to outshine other specialty retailers.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Each of the four strategies helps in a unique way. But managing lines outside the stores will have a big impact. Case in point: we were at an outlet mall yesterday and returned without shopping after looking at long lines at nearly every store, including Old Navy.
Giving people waiting in lines an ability to do some pre-shopping and minimize time in-store would be great. Outdoor kiosks with Augmented Reality may not happen for this season, but something in that direction could be innovative.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Most retailers will need to deal with capacity constraints over the holiday period. However Lululemon’s popularity means it is more challenged than most. These steps are sensible and will allow the company to service elevated demand while keeping people safe and comfortable. The additional pop-ups are interesting: I suspect that Lululemon has secured good deals with landlords to transform vacant space into a temporary location for a very low rent. This is a model that other retailers could use. After all, it’s better for the landlord to have space occupied than loads of unattractive gaps in the mall during the holiday season.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
All these programs are great ideas. Pop-ups in key locations to manage overflow crowds will certainly help. Virtual waitlists are a great adaptation of Best Buy’s appointments, and curbside is now a mission-critical offering. Others, like Bye Bye Baby, have proven the efficacy of digital educators, and if they include store associates as educators, I think that has a chance to be really effective as well. One item I do not see on the list that I would think they should begin thinking about now, however, is returns. Even before the post-holiday rush, I think it would behoove LuLulemon – and everyone – to evaluate and upgrade the returns process. I have seen very few adaptations for safety to the return process anywhere.
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Despite the rush to online sales, Lululemon shows us the continued value and importance of the physical store. It’s hard to imagine many brands where their shoppers/customers would utilize a “virtual waitlist” to enter the store. It’s almost a guarantee that those 400,000 folks actually bought something. What is it about the in-store Lululemon experience that brings their customers back?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Any of the steps that make the customer feel safe is a key to getting customers to do business with them. The virtual waitlist (versus standing in a long line) is a great idea. Pop-up stores to help reduce in-store traffic is another great idea. And of course what all retailers are doing to amp up their delivery and curbside pickup will prove beneficial this holiday season. There are plenty of ideas out there for retailers. The goal is safety and health first followed by an excellent shopping experience.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I think this is all about the sum of the parts rather than calling out a most beneficial element. At their current level of productivity, and with the prospect of lower foot traffic during peak shopping weeks, it sounds like Lululemon has taken all the right steps. The pop-ups can compensate for traffic missed in regular locations. Virtual queuing can create the best possible experience at all stores. They really are planning and executing everything possible to meet and exceed last year’s business. How many retailers have a realistic shot at making that happen?
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
The only other suggestion I would have is to add additional associates so that they can get in-store shoppers serviced and out the door quicker – enabling more throughput.