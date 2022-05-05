Macy’s goes small outside the mall
Macy’s, a longstanding fixture of the shopping mall, is expanding a standalone store strategy in a way that could change how customers think of the retail chain.
In Q4 of 2021, Macy’s witnessed a surprising degree of success from its Market by Macy’s stores, its new smaller-format unit. The retailer piloted the concept in five suburban “power centers” in Texas and Atlanta over the past two years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Now the retailer has announced plans to open 10 new off-mall locations in the coming year, including new Market by Macy’s stores, standalone off-price concept Macy’s Backstage locations, Bloomie’s and Bloomingdale’s outlet stores.
Macy’s discovered that the small-format concepts — which are around one-fifth the size of a traditional mall store — are easier to staff and stock. Meanwhile, the chain has closed about half of the 125 underperforming mall locations it announced were marked for closure in February, 2020. Some off-mall locations will be opening in areas where mall stores were closed.
Last summer, Macy’s was touting the success of its digitally-focused turnaround strategy after a successful second quarter earnings report, according to CNBC. The report came after vaccines against COVID-19 became widely available but before the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus led to the reinstatement of some social distancing requirements and slowed foot traffic. This led to speculation that Macy’s was in part riding a pandemic lull-driven tailwind from pent-up demand.
Last fall, however, Macy’s reported a successful third quarter, again beating analyst estimates, according to a separate CNBC article. The chain said that it added 4.4 million new shoppers that quarter.
Macy’s is not the only mall-based retailer that has recently gotten serious about its off-mall presence.
On a conference call in April, Foot Locker discussed plans to continue accelerating its shift to off-mall locations, Seeking Alpha reported. The chain plans to expand its off-mall Power Store and community store footprint to 300 stores in the next three years.
Despite retailers bailing on malls, one expert, Natalie Kotlyar, managing partner at BDO USA, recently told Yahoo! Finance that malls are not dying, pointing to increased foot traffic as the pandemic appears to wane.
- Macy’s is Betting Even Bigger on Smaller Stores – The Wall Street Journal
- Macy’s shares soar as earnings trounce estimates, retailer says it’s gaining new customers online – CNBC
- Macy’s shares surge on upbeat earnings, decision to hire AlixPartners to review business – CNBC
- New Foot Locker Concept is powered by local culture – RetailWire
- Foot Locker: Bag A 5.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha
- ‘The mall is not dead’ amid rise in online shopping, retail expert says – Yahoo! Finance
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see moving away from the mall and into smaller, standalone stores as a path to reinvention for Macy’s? What will the company have to do differently to succeed in off-mall retail?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Macy’s goes small outside the mall"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I’m not sure how much Macy’s is a destination store. The mall is the destination and traffic is up. These are great experiments but other than in Manhattan, I don’t see the draw.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The primary reason Macy’s is failing in malls is largely because they make zero effort with their stores. Even in very strong malls that are seeing growth, Macy’s is underperforming because it is not delivering what people want in an environment that is conducive to selling. This is a longstanding problem that should be fixed. The smaller store concept has potential. But it is not the solution to all ills and if Macy’s ends up treating those stores like it does its larger shops it will be back to square one. And from what I have seen, the smaller stores are OK, but they’re more of a better version of mediocre than a reinvention and revolution.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
One of the biggest potential misses here is the obvious “by Macy’s” branding. If they are attempting to attract new consumers (which I presume they are), those said consumers may still walk right by the store once they see Macy’s in the name. If they are trying to grow with current consumers, this new store concept may work if they can deliver on the boutique-like experience.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
This is bigger than the reinvention of Macy’s – it’s about rethinking the purpose of the anchor department store. It’s a great strategy on getting closer to the customer and meeting them in their communities.
The challenge will come down to localized and curated merchandising assortments that are reflective of what the local customer is looking for. Insights and data will help drive these decisions and old school retailing methodologies such as boots on the ground, shopping the market and building physical relationships with the local customer.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Macy’s used to be the best merchant in the moderate department store layer of the business. Then the One Day Sale gradually ate its soul over the years. Then e-commerce began to peel off traffic and sales from malls everywhere. Then the mall began to lose it’s luster. Then the whole boring middle began to evaporate. Sure, smaller off-mall stores offer a big opportunity. But this is way more complicated than addressing store size and location. Unless Macy’s can rekindle their once great merchandising skills, smaller and off-mall locations will not add up to the “reinvention” that the headlines want to sell.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
These smaller-format stores fit right into the direction of retail and brick-and-mortar. Stores can staff more effectively if departments are reduced to 4-5 from 15-20. Easier to access by all demographics, especially the younger consumer who does not have transportation to leave an urban area to visit a mall. Finally, it’s more personal. Assortments are more tailored and curated. We all want options but are overwhelmed in large-format department stores. Market by Macy’s offers a more personalized, connected experience. This could be Macy’s saving grace.
It is much more affordable to build out, staff, and maintain a smaller footprint in urban locations. This gives Macy’s an opportunity to locate closer to their best customers, creates a distribution point, and allows them to reach a wider audience. One more thing: The trend of power brands pulling out of major retailers may also be at play here. Better to concentrate every square foot on brands that will stay put and are generating ROI.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I have to give Macy’s credit for coming up with new ideas. It does bode well, in my mind, that they’re serious about finding a new path to success. That said I’m not certain that this move is going to make a difference. If Macy’s is going to simply take their mall based assortments and promotional strategies and move them to Main Street, this will fail. There’s a bigger problem about relevancy that needs to be addressed – from product mix to store design to digital transformation. This move might help one of those issues but, long term, without the bigger changes the department store needs to make, it’s just another store front that shoppers will pass by on the way to more popular outlets.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Macy’s is THE iconic department store. That is what the customer sees. The smaller stores are in direct contrast to that image.
If the smaller stores are the way to go, brand them differently. For that iconic Macy’s, there is no future in the past. The difficulty of making it viable is a hurdle that will not be overcome, if at all.
Does it seem that every three months or so we will be writing about how Macy’s is going to save itself?
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
I thought one of the key points in the reporting is that it takes fewer workers to operate Market by Macy’s locations. Perhaps Macy’s will do a better job keeping their stores clean and well-stocked in a box that needs fewer bodies to make that happen. It’s clear that Macy’s struggles to do that outside of its major flagship locations.