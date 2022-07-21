Macy’s keeps going small and off-mall
Macy’s is not anchoring itself to malls any longer.
The department store retailer said it will open four new small, off-mall stores as part of a multiyear strategy to reinvent its business in suburban “power centers” around the country.
The locations will include the Market by Macy’s smaller store format and a new concept that combines Market by Macy’s with the Macy’s Backstage off-price banner.
Macy’s opened five of its Market stores in Texas and Atlanta in 2020 and 2021. The success of both the new format and Macy’s Backstage has led to further expansion of both concepts. Macy’s plans to have eight Market stores operating by the end of 2022. Backstage, which has been added as a store-within-a-store at 300 Macy’s department stores, currently has nine standalone sites.
The first of the newly announced stores slated to open will be a Market by Macy’s in Suwannee, GA. The location will open on Aug. 20 and be the company’s third Market store in the Atlanta area. The retailer opened its first two stores last year.
Another Market by Macy’s is planned in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. It is the very first Market store in the area and it will replace a nearby mall store that is closing.
“We’re pleased to continue to serve the St. Louis area and look forward to welcoming our customers to Market by Macy’s,” said Marc Mastronardi, Macy’s chief stores officer, in a statement.
The Chicago suburb of Evergreen Park will be the home of a new dual Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage store. Customers will be able to shop Market by Macy’s on the first floor and Backstage on the second.
“We thrive on retail being a dynamic business requiring continuous analysis, reinvention and innovation. As customer preferences and buying behaviors change, we continue to evolve to deliver the experience our customers expect,” said Marc Mastronardi, Macy’s chief stores officer. “As exciting brand extensions, Market by Macy’s and Macy’s Backstage each offer unique shopping experiences — one celebrates discovery and convenience, while the other appeals to the customer who loves the thrill of the hunt for a great value.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is Macy's to close more of its mall stores and replace them with Market by Macy's or dual Market and Backstage locations? What do you see as the right balance of mall-based and off-mall locations for Macy's?
11 Comments on "Macy’s keeps going small and off-mall"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
If Macy’s continues to see success – however they measure this – then I expect to see them continue to replace mall stores with Market by Macy’s and/or Backstage stores. It’s clear that mall business is changing as consumers change. Moving a percentage of their store portfolio off-mall makes sense but, ultimately, changing the location and store layout alone won’t bring success. Macy’s needs to deliver a better/different store experience and that will be the key to their success – regardless of where their store is physically located.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
As retailers become more adept at balancing online and offline channels, they are seeing that smaller store formats are just as effective as large stores, and have the added benefits of cheaper rent and the ability to be located closer to their customers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Another day, another load of spin from Macy’s. They are opening a tiny handful of small stores as part of a strategy they have been trumpeting for many years. This isn’t a bad move, but it won’t make a material difference. At the same time, they have no control over most of their existing stores which are among the most shabby and badly merchandised in the whole world of retail. Perhaps if they started to sort those out, they might make some material progress on rebuilding their brand.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
There are so many things to like about the newer Macy’s formats – from both a customer and a business perspective – that I suspect we will continue to see more emigrations away from mall formats in the future.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Macy’s still has strong branch stores located in malls so I would not expect these stores to close. The retailer also has severely neglected mall stores that either require a lot of TLC or go away because it’s not a good look for Macy’s.
Small has been the new black forever. How many years have we been talking about smaller footprints? In today’s market it makes sense to create smaller, more intimate stores, but combining Market by Macy’s and Backstage in the same location is kind of odd because they serve two different customers. This may work in a huge department store setting, but I’m not so sure it will in a smaller more confined space. This will be an interesting journey to watch.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Flagships and anchor stores need to rethink their strategy and meet customers where and how they want to shop. Macy’s is on the right track with smaller format stores – the challenge will always be the assortment strategy and if it’s hyper-localized and curated for these markets.
The merchandising strategy must be executed well and there is no room for error. Macy’s doesn’t have the best reputation for having the right product at the right time which triggers extensive promotion activity, devaluing the brand. Visual merchandising matters more than ever and so does having the right brand ambassadors on the floor. Building community and trust is part of the customer experience for a smaller format store.
I want to see Macy’s succeed and think they could – if they get their ducks in order.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Of course Macy’s should be opening smaller off-mall stores. But that’s a (late) simplistic response to an obvious and longstanding shift in how the customer shops. It’s still about product content and in-store experience. And let’s not minimize the importance of the One Day Sale as a primary traffic driver. Can Market succeed from that portion of the business? I don’t see how. There’s a reason Macy’s created the sub-brand Market versus just opening smaller off-mall Macy’s stores. But I think the full measure of that differentiation has yet to be seen.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Let’s imagine Macy’s closes all its “department” stores and aggressively expands the two concepts (except Herald Square). What have we got?
I think it will be a smaller, more dynamic company. Does this sound outrageous? Not if what they are reporting as success is real.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
We’re seeing a general trend of big brands launching multiple formats to appeal to different consumers. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to American Eagle, retailers are learning to adapt to changing consumer preferences. Macy’s is no exception.
Sometimes the simple size and selection of a full department store is daunting. A tighter merchandise assortment in a non-mall location could provide value for both the consumer and Macy’s.
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
Macy’s appears to conduct a continuous review of the performance of all formats and is not necessarily permanently locked into mall locations. Their newer formats of Market and Backstage and various combinations provide them with the opportunities to be in smaller markets and shopping centers and maybe even strip malls. Regardless, Macy’s needs to win the heart and mind of the consumer with great experiences wherever their customers are, and being flexible with these formats will allow them to achieve this.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Macy’s continues to try to reinvent themselves with new formats, new partners, and new marketing. On the one hand, recognizing their dependence on the mall as a liability is a good call. On the other, they still need to address the brand and what Macy’s means to customers, especially younger demographics, today. Until they address that issue, they will continue to have the same challenges to their business.