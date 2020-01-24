Move over plant-based meat, lab-grown meat is coming
Consumer exuberance — irrational or otherwise — for plant-based meats may be wearing off some. That’s based on the experience of the largest franchisee of Burger King franchises in the U.S., which has dropped the price of the Impossible Whopper in response to a dip in sales.
Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates about 1,000 Burger Kings, has seen average daily sales of Impossible Whoppers fall from 32 to 28 per store, Bloomberg reports. Burger King, which originally sold the sandwich for $5.59, now includes it in a two for $6 menu in an effort to drive higher volume.
The dip seen at Carrols’ locations is not throwing Burger King off its strategy of driving sales with plant-based alternatives, according to the franchisee’s CEO Daniel Accordino. He said additional ads and promotions on Impossible items were coming and that Burger King was looking to onboard more plant-based alternatives to its menu.
While meatless meats continue to carve out space in the diets of American consumers, government forecasts expect per capita meat consumption to rise along with the popularity of keto and other low-carb eating regimens.
Earlier this week, news broke that Memphis Meats, a company that is growing meat from the cells of livestock in its laboratories, raised $161 million in funding. The company, which has raised over $180 million to date, has received investments from the nation’s largest meat producers, including Cargill and Tyson Foods.
The new funding will enable Memphis Meats to build a production facility as it begins to scale production for a technology that promises to help meet global demand for protein while at the same time significantly reducing carbon emissions and protecting animal welfare.
Uma Valeti, co-founder and CEO of Memphis Meats, told NPR that the latest round of funding will enable it to further reduce the high costs associated with growing meat in a lab. Wired reported in 2018 that it cost Memphis Meats $2,400 to produce a pound of meat.
“We have a clear path to bringing a cost-competitive product to market as we scale our production and that’s part of what our latest funding round will help us to unlock,” Mr. Valeti said.
- Burger King Cuts Impossible Whopper Price on Slowing Sales – Bloomberg
- Ready For Meat Grown From Animal Cells? A Startup Plans A Pilot Facility – NPR
- Lab-grown meat producer Memphis Meats raises $161 million in funding led by SoftBank – Reuters
- The Race to Bring Meat Alternatives to Scale – Wired
- The High Cost of Lab-to-Table Meat – Wired
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rate the future prospects for plant-based vs. lab-grown meats? Should retailers be investing corporate funds in either food technology?
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Food consumption habits are extremely ingrained in people and without self-driven impetus, difficult to change. Plant-based meat substitutes have been somewhat of a novelty and novelties always get attention initially. As time goes on some people will adjust and stick with them, most likely will revert. Synthetic meat has yet to experience that cycle, but when it gets to the stage that it does, I suspect that it will be similar, but because it’s closer to true meat will have more permanent converts.
If plant-based “meats” are going to have long-lasting impact, it’s not going to come by way of fast food. It will be driven by health choices (lots of data in current plant-based media-hyped brands raises health flags) or by necessity in a world facing ever more extreme climate issues.
My advice to retailers: tread cautiously and don’t invest any time soon. Remember the hype around 3-D printers and how every home will have one?
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Lab-grown products have been in testing for years and only now are being mentioned in the news on a larger scale. I know future-wise these options are necessary, who knows if cows will be around 50 years from now? But it will take a lot for general public acceptance of food grown from cells in a lab…. Plant-based alternatives are just now being more widely accepted and that has taken decades.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
At least plant based “meats” sounds somewhat like real food — I suspect a very different reaction if the products are labeled “lab-grown meats.” The very term conjures up all sorts of conundrums. For example, how am I to apply my favorite standard for beef “If I don’t see it grazing behind the restaurant when I drive up, it’s too well done” to lab-grown “meat”?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I think that this problem has been overthought by some. Stick to the concept contained in the Greek inscription in the Temple of Apollo at Delphi: “Nothing in Excess” and everyone will be fine!
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Isn’t that the same thing? “Plants” from fast food purveyors are from grow houses, not Jim the Farmer’s place down the road. Either way, if I just MUST have a garden sandwich, i think I’ll take a ride over to Jim’s and buy some of the real deal vs. going to Burger King or McDonald’s. Burger joints and healthy eating just seem antithetical right from the get-go.