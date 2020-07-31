Nov. 2021: How should retail plan for a return to normal?
American consumers are crowding back into stores and restaurants as states ease pandemic-related restrictions. But a full return to normal isn’t likely to happen until November 2021, according to Zeke Emanuel, chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania and a Wharton professor.
“That’s your date,” Prof. Emanuel said at a video conference in late June hosted by Wharton’s Jay H. Baker Retailing Center. “I’m generally a very optimistic guy, and I’m being realistic here.”
Mr. Emanuel believes that’s how long it will take for an effective vaccine to be distributed widely enough to stop COVID-19’s spread.
Until then, corporate employees should continue to work from home as much as possible, because enclosed spaces and prolonged exposure to others increases the likelihood of transmission. Mandatory masks, plexiglass dividers and regular sanitizing of hands and surfaces should be standard protocol to protect frontline workers who cannot work remotely, including store employees.
He said stores have much to consider. Can some merchandise be put outside to limit the number of shoppers inside? Can windows or doors be opened to help circulation?
For employees, use of face masks will remain important, although he suspects daily symptom screening questions will be more effective than temperature checks.
Testing more than once a week for asymptomatic employees is wasteful and can create a false sense of security, he said. Instead, an emphasis on personal hygiene — especially washing hands — and store cleaning is reassuring for both employees and customers.
Store closures depend on a lot of factors, including the concentration of local cases, evidence of transmission among workers, store design, etc.
An advocate for a safe reopening of the economy, Prof. Emanuel believes strict adherence to non-pharmacological interventions — i.e., social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and enclosed spaces — work better than haphazard compliance with them.
“I think it’s almost inevitable we’re going to have a second wave that pops up in October or November [of this year], when we’re all going inside. That worries me a lot,” he said. “Adhering to strict measures doesn’t seem possible in the U.S.”
- A Return to ‘Normal’: How Long Will the Pandemic Last? – Knowledge@Wharton
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should stores strategize around the potential that a return to normal may not occur until late next year? Should retailers/brands prepare for the worst?
14 Comments on "Nov. 2021: How should retail plan for a return to normal?"
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I believe a lot of the steps we do now like washing hands, sanitizing equipment and surfaces, and wearing masks will still be around. I think there will still be a lot of trepidation at that time. Who knows if a variant strain of coronavirus will emerge or if the vaccine will be ineffective? There are lots of things we don’t know and I do not think we will see things moving full steam ahead by then.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
We think that there will be a shopper-driven desire to return to normal as soon as possible. What does that mean? Shoppers want to go to a store to a.) find the products they are looking for and b.) pay a reasonable price for them. To the extent that products are available, the sooner you give them a shopping environment that looks like February 2020, the better.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think retailers have to assume this is going to go on for a while and, in fact, based on a survey we just ran they are expecting 12-18 months, though some are optimistically thinking six to 12 months.
Plus we don’t know what things are going to look like when this is over. What will the economy look like? How many people will have died? How much wealth has been destroyed? What will be happening to the climate?
In RSR’s view retailers have to become agile, because when push comes to shove, we know very little about what the post-COVID-19 world is going to look like. I am not sure many of us realize just how devastating this truly is. We already have more than 150,000 dead in the U.S. alone. And we’re nowhere near done. Agility is key.
Retail Industry Analyst
We many never fully return to the “normal” of pre-pandemic shopping. While wearing masks and gloves will be a thing of the past post-pandemic, some things may change forever. Retailers and shoppers may adopt the following habits for the long-term: contactless payments, hand sanitizers at entrances/exits, plexiglass at cashier stands, and digital menus at restaurants. Some of these changes are welcomed by all.
Managing Director, GlobalData
As well as asking when things will return to “normal” we have to ask what that normal will look like. While I reject the idea that there will be wholesale and massive change, there will certainly be some significant shifts. One of the biggest ones will be in where we shop. Online will be bigger (but not totally dominant) but our changing patterns of work mean that our physical shopping dynamics will also shift. How this all plays out remains to be seen. At present we are in the middle of a retail earthquake and the tectonic plates are shifting. We will only get a sense of the new landscape once everything stops moving.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Most retailers are implementing processes that require face masks for employees and customers, limiting shopping hours, limiting the number of people in stores, doing much more frequent cleaning, and requesting social distancing. These processes will stay in place until there is enough vaccine that retailers and shoppers feel comfortable in not seeing infections. Shoppers are getting more comfortable with these process changes and in-store shopping will continue to grow. If by worst you mean shutting stores down altogether, this is not likely to happen.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
I agree with the professor that “strict” distancing doesn’t seem possible in the U.S. Sometimes the public appears to be acting like rebellious teenagers, refusing to wear masks.
However be that as it may, retailers can anticipate a return of customer traffic by continuing to implement mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing among their employees, as well as sanitation procedures between shifts. These measures aren’t only for employees, but also to continue to provide relatively healthy environments for a safe return.
Business Growth Coach, Founder & CEO of Ambrose Growth
This wake-up call is well-timed: retailers, especially small retailers, should double-down their efforts to boost their e-commerce capabilities now – and be ready before the holiday season. I still hear many small retailers hoping to get back to normal early next year, and focusing on preserving cash instead of looking ahead. Slashing costs works for a short time, but if the pandemic persists next year we need a real, sustainable strategy to bridge this long period of time. Whoever invests in their e-commerce capabilities in August and September will be able to take advantage of the online holiday season. Procrastinators will miss Q4 2020, which could doom their business.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Expecting the best but preparing for the worst would be wise. Many retailers have already worked on quickly optimizing their business around COVID-19.
They should do anything and everything to keep the shoppers they have. Clearly communicating their efforts to sanitize their stores and ensure worker safety should be at the top of the list. Inventory management/product availability should be next. Out-of-stocks will get shoppers to look elsewhere. Shining the light on their digital efforts, fine tuning BOPIS and shop-for-me, delivery, etc.
They should look to partner with other retailers (their neighbors) and their landlords to address how things like queuing outside of stores will be handled in cold weather. Perhaps creating shared pop-up pickup centers in parking lots. Let’s hope the prediction of 11/21 before we are back to normal isn’t true but plan for it just in case.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
November 2021. Great. I just read that the consensus among meeting planners is that small events won’t return until mid-2021 and larger events by the end of 2021.
There are so many things to consider beyond what’s identified in this article. Can storefronts, for example, be converted to those that fully open like many restaurants already have to bring the inside out? The good news buried under the bad is that retailers have the ability to brainstorm and plan how they will approach everything until we return to normal.
I would really like to see a virtual meeting (or meetings) between a variety of retailers, large and small, to come up with a list of best practices during the pandemic that could be shared with the entire retail community. Pivoting will still be essential. It would be helpful to so many to learn from the successes, failures and suggestions of individual retail companies.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
The “new normal” will be nothing like “normal.” While the virus might have caught us off guard in the spring, we now know it is not going away shortly and we probably will not see a real change in retail shopping behaviors until a vaccine is widely available. Retailers know what the COVID-19 shopping environment is like. So instead of introducing interim stop gap measures, the time is right for the development of a comprehensive strategy. Plan for the worst and hope for the best!
Content Marketing Strategist
Companies that take risk management seriously pivoted fastest this year. For instance, Texas-based grocer H-E-B has deep experience in managing short-term, regional risks like hurricanes. In January H-E-B reached out to partners in China to plan ahead for COVID-19’s U.S. arrival and apply best practices.
Proactively planning for multiple scenarios, including the best and worst cases, can boost agility and coordinate company-wide mobilization.
Stores can base their strategies on factors within their control, including mask mandates, crowd counting, and sanitization protocols. In addition, corporate teams can continue to invest in e-commerce and BOPIS and encourage consumers to consider online shopping as a safe alternative.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time, and the best-run retail companies are full speed ahead on digital transformation, while retailers who secretly hoped that the Internet would go away are flailing. It’s inspiring to see companies like Tractor Supply seize the opportunity and succeed as a result.