Pacsun to stick with its co-CEO model as one leader prepares to depart

Brie Olson and Mike Relich, Co-CEOs of Pacsun - Photos: Pacsun

Pacsun last week announced that Brie Olson, president and a member of the retailer’s board of directors, will be appointed co-CEO, effective March 9, replacing Alfred Chang, who is stepping down after 17 years with the company to join one of the company’s brand partners.

Ms. Olson, who was promoted to president in May 2021, has over two decades of retailing experience. She began her career at Pacsun in 2006 as senior design director (women’s) and worked her way up the ladder to roles including chief brand officer, chief merchandising officer and senior vice president of merchandising and design.

During her tenure. Ms. Olson has been responsible for overseeing “the design and execution of multiple partnerships” at Pacsun including Emma Chamberlain, Formula 1, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Storm Reid. She was behind the debut of the chain’s first gender-neutral collection, Collection Theory, and led the company’s move into children’s clothing with Pacsun Kids.

She has also driven Pacsun’s metaverse marketing efforts on Roblox as well as its relationship with virtual influencer, Miquela. Ms. Olson gained outside recognition for her brand and marketing efforts in 2022 being named to “top” lists by AdAge and Glossy.

“Pacsun aims to position our brand right alongside our customers — the cultural pioneers of the future. This means we live at the intersection of all things culture: art, fashion, music and sports,” said Ms. Olson in a statement. “Culture is dynamic, and so Pacsun must be as well — and that is what I love most about being part of this organization. Every day I get to work with the most talented team in the industry as we innovate, break barriers and grow.”

Ms. Relish will pair her design and marketing expertise with the operations, supply chain and technology acumen of co-CEO Mike Relich. Mr. Relish was named co-CEO of Pacsun in May 2021. His experience involved acting as chief operating officer at companies such as PSEB (Pacsun Eddie Bauer) Lucky Brand, Crate & Barrel and Guess?, where he also served as CIO.

Pacun operates about 350 stores and three distribution centers. The chain’s stores, which account for about two-thirds of its total sales, also fulfill about one quarter of online orders, reports Modern Materials Handling.

