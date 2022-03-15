Should customized products be return-friendly?
Nike and New Balance are among the few brands allowing consumers to return customized products. A new university study argues many more should be doing so.
Professors from Purdue University, University of Tennessee and Canada’s Queen’s University, in a Harvard Business Review column, said firms offering customized products report a 40 percent decrease in their returns because customers interacting with customization engines are more likely to find a product that matches their desires. The co-creation process also builds an “attachment” to the product to reduce return likelihood while elevating demand for the item and brand loyalty.
“Firms with lenient returns policies for customized products could under certain circumstances benefit both from expanded sales (because of the leniency) and from overall lower returns (because of the lower perceived risk to the customer of customizing) — a win-win outcome,” the authors wrote.
Firms were encouraged to consider reducing or eliminating customization fees to gain the benefits, noting Nike’s and Apple’s free customization options.
Acknowledging that customized items cost more and are harder to resell versus standard products, the study said the downside risks can be reduced by using robotics and 3D printing to lower the cost of customization. Making the customization interface more user-friendly could further reduce a return likelihood. Finally, AI-driven solutions could help salvage the returned items for resale by finding consumers whose color preferences and even initials match those of the customized products.
The study comes as mass customization has become fairly widespread across categories, from Levi’s jeans to Yeti coolers, Gucci handbags and William’s & Sonoma monogrammed towels. Generous or free return policies are fairly pervasive across retail for standard products because they remove a primary barrier to making a purchase.
Retail returns jumped to an average of 16.6 percent in 2021 versus 10.6 percent in 2020, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. The increase was attributed to and higher growth online. The average rate of returns for online purchases was 20.8 percent — an increase from 18.1 percent the prior year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see a larger upside or downside in offering lenient return policies for customized products? Do you agree that incentivizing the purchase of customized items could help reduce the overall returns burden for retailers?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If the provider can establish a consistently good record for delivering the right customized product, the rule can be more stringent. A returned customized product is usually not resealable and the retailer has to absorb the loss.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am sure customized items have lower return rates, if only because people have put more consideration and effort into buying them and in ensuring they are tailored to their personal tastes. As for returns, this really depends on the economics. Customized items are more difficult to resell – not just from a demand perspective but in that they require specific entries in inventory systems, etc. They also have greater costs attached to them in terms of production. So I can understand why some retailers would be reluctant to allow free returns.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Allowing for customization and co-creation is the way of the future, especially in the context of how the metaverse works. Consumers want to play a part in product development, and I could actually see reselling become less of an issue over time as shoppers get excited about the idea that the item they’re buying is one of one.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Customization, personalization, collaboration and co-creation with the customer is absolutely the future of product creation.
Depending on the extent of customization, returns should be allowed. Reselling one-of-a-kind products could be another way to attract new customers who want curation without the pressures of taking part in the design.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Who besides Apple and Nike could afford to do this? How many would customize something like the outrageous Starbucks drink orders to laugh at it and return? You can’t separate making a profit on customized products from it as “just another cost of doing business.”
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
You know by my comments that I support easy and free customer exchanges.
However customization is a whole different situation, assuming the product is not defective. What is the customer returning? Something that the manufacturer must dispose of. I only see two option. No returns of customized product or a heavy charge for sending it back that cover the real cost of the disposal of the product. The most lenient position I see is that the customer pays for the shipping on returns.
Before the customer touches “buy,” there should be a large and obvious warning that says “final sale.”
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
As the world migrates to a more customized and personalized shopping experience, there will be added complexity to the reverse logistics experience. The critical component of personalized and customized products is that the brand and retailer execute right according to the customer’s specifications. Customers should never be penalized for wanting to return a product, even if it’s personalized. Personalization at scale is never easy. However personalized experiences need to be executed with the customer journey as a top priority.
Personalized products are gaining momentum and are a clear profit and revenue growth opportunity for retailers and brands. However this key competitive differentiator should not become a friction-filled experience if the customer is unhappy with the product and wants to return it. There are now mechanisms and strategies retailers and brands could leverage to recycle the materials or resell the products in another marketplace.
Director, Main Street Markets
I just don’t know if most regular retailers can afford to do this. Customized product has a personal interest that comes with it and I just don’t think someone else is going to really like what I customized.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Who am I going to sell them to, my doppelgänger? I think if you want custom product you need to pay up front. Nike and New Balance may be able to absorb the cost but at what price to the consumer? I believe we need to get a handle on returns, and easing online returns policies like this just exacerbates the problem. As I’ve mentioned before, embedding RFID tech into products can help reduce bogus returns. That covers some of the problem, but what about resale potential? Come to think of it, if some guy named Ken returns a pair of his $5,000 customized sneakers and I can get them for only $2,999, well…
By the way, why does Apple offer free engraving on that iPhone? Because then it totally kills its resale or trade-in value.