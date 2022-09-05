Should grocery shoppers and delivery personnel be talking?
Asda is testing an hourly delivery option that lets customers communicate directly with the “personal shopper” who is collecting their orders in-store.
A three-month trial of the service in Leeds and Bristol in the U.K. is being conducted in partnership with delivery platform, Buymie.
Asda wrote in a release, “Buymie’s network of personal shoppers will exclusively pick, pack and deliver each order, giving customers the ability to submit any preferences and discuss their requests — including the type of substitutes they would accept, if their original choice is unavailable.”
Delivery fees for the service range from £3.49 to £4.99 ($4.31 to $6.16). A processing fee of £1 ($1.23) also applies with the fee rising to £3 ($3.70) for small basket orders under £30 ($37.02).
Simon Gregg, SVPP of e-commerce at Asda, said, “We know that customers are increasingly looking for a more personalized service. The trial in Leeds and Bristol will give access to our full online range and a ‘personal shopper’ experience for bigger basket shops through Buymie’s interactive platform.”
Surveys show many consumers still prefer picking their own produce and meat and that a personal shopper option could virtually guide that process. A bigger benefit, however, could be managing out-of-stocks and finding the best substitutes.
According to Lucidworks’ “Shoppers Stay Hungry Online: Groceries on the Internet in 2022” study based on a survey of U.S. and U.K. grocery shoppers:
- Fifty-eight of customers frequently or at every visit experience unavailable products online.
- While customers are mostly open to purchasing recommended items as a substitute, roughly 90 percent have at least one grocery item that they will never substitute for based on ingredients, preparation and brand.
- Seventy-nine percent want to be notified when an item they like is back in stock (66 percent via email, 44 percent via text and 20 percent via auto-added to cart).
- Only about a quarter of shoppers say that grocery sites are making recommendations every time an item they want is unavailable and 11 percent reported that they rarely see recommendations for substitutes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would enabling grocery shoppers to talk with their delivery personal help reduce substitution shortcomings and other e-grocery challenges? What do you see as the execution complexities? Would consumers pay enough of a premium to support the service?
13 Comments on "Should grocery shoppers and delivery personnel be talking?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This solves one problem, but creates another. The shortcomings of stock outs and substitutes are well understood, but eliminating or reducing these is a challenge. Allowing shoppers to speak with grocery delivery folks would help, but it will also slow the process down considerably. Furthermore, while some shoppers may pay a premium for this service, many will not pay for it – especially in a climate of high inflation and shoppers being hyper cost conscious.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Communication helps those picking products to understand the consumer’s preferences. In theory, this should improve satisfaction. This is not a new thing: when I used to use Instacart, the shopper would frequently text while in the store to ask about substitutions or different options. All that said, there are two issues. First, it adds to complexity/time and, therefore, cost. Second, it should really be an opt-in service as it can be annoying for a customer who just wants their order delivered rather than to have an ongoing conversation about it.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Two-way communication between the “buyer” and “shopper,” however it happens, would be huge in terms of not only order competition but also buyer confidence. Giving buyers greater confidence that their personal shopper will “get it right” will increase online shopping.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We are talking about hiring and/or training to a higher level of associate who can be trusted to communicate directly with the customer. At what cost can grocery afford to do this? Or will grocers be forced to raise their prices slightly in order to offer this additional convenience?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The grocery store equivalent of a fashion stylist (kind of)! Love it! Yes it adds a level of complexity, but as a shopper it also brings me into the fold of being willing to try a delivery service. Sounds like next level personalized service for a shopping function that has to be done at least weekly. This is a marketshare grabber.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Although enabling direct communication between shoppers and customers adds complexity, the uptick in sales should more than make up for it. Packaging sizes, brand options, and other nuances get lost in most retailers’ online ordering systems. Efficient shoppers are adept at managing these communications and even promoting substitutions.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
To me the question is a financial one, because the benefits to the consumer are obvious. If tests show that this doesn’t take much time or effort on the part of the picker/deliverer, and doesn’t add much to the cost, then it has to be a big customer pleaser.
Director, Main Street Markets
The stores are already crowded with large carts used to gather online orders. Now the clerks are going to take longer chatting with customers while they are shopping? Maybe a different type of clerk – like a concierge possibly?
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
This is a great step forward in delivering truly customer-focused service for online shopping in grocery. Recent research has revealed that customers are happy to pay more if they can set a time of delivery. I am sure they would also be prepared to pay more if they can know they are getting what they want or, if that product is out of stock, they can get the substitute they want by talking to the picker. This would offer a comfort for shoppers to make sure they are being well looked after and having their wishes followed. Great idea and a real differentiator in the market. Congratulations ASDA.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Well, with such a low percentage of shoppers receiving recommendations for substitutes when an out-of-stock occurs, fostering a two-way communication between shopper and delivery person would be an improvement. hat said, the threshold for additional fees is getting smaller with rising inflation. It feels like we’re in a bit of a conundrum, which is why the results of the Asda POC will be super interesting to see.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Adding complexity to the situation is only going to make it worse. Just imagine the conversations with people that have never been in your favorite grocery store (I see a cluster of available “help” waiting outside my grocer every day, waiting to see if they’ll get some hours that day) on where to go or what the name of that cheese was. You know, if you need to do that you might as well just go over there and get it yourself.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The e-grocery operating model is built on efficiency, economies of scale and, ultimately, meeting customers’ needs. However there are instances where the delivery personnel have to interact with customers, especially when certain items aren’t available. While this introduces additional complexity to the customer journey, this level of personalization will help differentiate one e-grocery company from another.
Communicating with the customer solves one challenge and introduces another step of the customer journey. The e-grocery model meets the customer’s needs and provides viable alternatives when certain grocery products are not available. There will be some additional time needed for the grocery shoppers to interact with the customer. However, ultimately, it leads to a good experience.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This isn’t anything new. I order groceries for an elderly relative regularly through Instacart. There is a “it’s getting low” substitution screen, and if something isn’t available or the Instacart shopper has a question, they text me with photos so I can choose. Shoppers and customers being able to talk is a good thing.