Photo: RetailWire

Asda is testing an hourly delivery option that lets customers communicate directly with the “personal shopper” who is collecting their orders in-store.

A three-month trial of the service in Leeds and Bristol in the U.K. is being conducted in partnership with delivery platform, Buymie.

Asda wrote in a release, “Buymie’s network of personal shoppers will exclusively pick, pack and deliver each order, giving customers the ability to submit any preferences and discuss their requests — including the type of substitutes they would accept, if their original choice is unavailable.”

Delivery fees for the service range from £3.49 to £4.99 ($4.31 to $6.16). A processing fee of £1 ($1.23) also applies with the fee rising to £3 ($3.70) for small basket orders under £30 ($37.02).

Simon Gregg, SVPP of e-commerce at Asda, said, “We know that customers are increasingly looking for a more personalized service. The trial in Leeds and Bristol will give access to our full online range and a ‘personal shopper’ experience for bigger basket shops through Buymie’s interactive platform.”

Surveys show many consumers still prefer picking their own produce and meat and that a personal shopper option could virtually guide that process. A bigger benefit, however, could be managing out-of-stocks and finding the best substitutes.

According to Lucidworks’ “Shoppers Stay Hungry Online: Groceries on the Internet in 2022” study based on a survey of U.S. and U.K. grocery shoppers:

Fifty-eight of customers frequently or at every visit experience unavailable products online.

While customers are mostly open to purchasing recommended items as a substitute, roughly 90 percent have at least one grocery item that they will never substitute for based on ingredients, preparation and brand.

Seventy-nine percent want to be notified when an item they like is back in stock (66 percent via email, 44 percent via text and 20 percent via auto-added to cart).

Only about a quarter of shoppers say that grocery sites are making recommendations every time an item they want is unavailable and 11 percent reported that they rarely see recommendations for substitutes.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would enabling grocery shoppers to talk with their delivery personal help reduce substitution shortcomings and other e-grocery challenges? What do you see as the execution complexities? Would consumers pay enough of a premium to support the service?