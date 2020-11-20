Should landlords get a cut of online sales?
Retailers are pushing property owners for more flexible lease terms due to the extraordinary disruption caused by the pandemic. One of the tradeoffs landlords are seeking in return is rent as a percent of online sales.
The requests come as many property owners struggle to meet mortgage obligations. Vacancies are on the rise and many retailers and restaurants have been unable to pay rent.
Omar Eltorai, analyst at Reonomy, told GlobeSt.com that he believes percentage lease agreements, typically used by large retailers, will become more widespread “to accommodate significant business interruption better.”
Typically, the percentage-leased concept involves a fixed component of lower base rent plus a variable component based on a percentage of sales generated at the property.
Adding a variable component tied to a proportion of a tenant’s online sales has been explored for several years given the “halo” boost physical stores provide to online sales. A 2018 study from the International Council of Shopping Centers found opening a store helps boost traffic to a retailer’s website within a given market by some 37 percent on average during the quarter that follows.
The appeal for online rent attribution is reportedly being heard louder given the accelerated digital shift amid the pandemic. Fast-growing omnichannel practices, including BOPIS, curbside pickup and ship from store, all require stores to work.
Retailers in the past have countered the threat of rent tied to online sales by noting that online sales often earn lean margins. They also assert that they’ll be paying rent on both stores and online warehouses.
Figuring out a formula to compensate landlords for in-store’s influence on online revenues promises to be complex. Stores are already facing challenges compensating in-store associates for omnichannel actions.
Exploring the issue for The Wall Street Journal, Carol Ryan suggested retailers entering new lease agreements would have to “open their books to landlords in a way they aren’t used to” to explore the links between online and offline sales. She wrote, “Rather than passively collecting rent, property owners will more than ever be partners in their tenants’ business. Negotiations between the two sides aren’t going to get easier any time soon.”
- The Percentage Lease Concept is Poised to Spread – Globest
- 2017 ICSC Canadian Shopping Centre Law Conference – International Council of Shopping Centers
- Physical stores key to retail success, study finds – International Council of Shopping Centers
- Store Landlords Face a Battle for a Cut of Online Sales – The Wall Street Journal
- Malls File for Bankruptcy or Shut Their Doors as Pandemic Pain Spreads – The Wall Street Journal
- Retailers, landlords battle over who foots the pandemic bill – Crain’s New York
- Retailers reject landlords’ plan for a cut of online sales – The Australian Financial Review
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would including a share of online sales in store leases make sense? How would such lease arrangements be structured to be fair to both retailers and landlords?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Should landlords get a cut of online sales?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a controversial but an interesting idea that warrants further investigation. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the economic relationship between some retailers and landlords. The sad fact is that both groups are being negatively impacted. While the concept has merit, the devil is in the details. I doubt that a one size fits all approach will work. Finding a formula that will be equitable for both parties will be challenging and vary greatly depending on the retail category and the unique characteristics of the retailers and the landlord.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
This is a very interesting idea. I am curious to see where this goes and how something like this could be scaled up across the country – a lot of rules would have to be in place to define if and when this would happen.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
So if I’m a national retailer, with multiple locations in a market, will I be expected to include the performance of all my locations in the market in the calculation for my lease payments in one given store? That’s exactly the implication I see here. Digital channels are another channel, just similar to another store. Thinking of the halo effect, if a retailer has multiple stores in a market, that bump in sales due to physical locations is most likely being influenced by exposure to a number of locations, not just one.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Um…no.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
What? absolutely not. not unless the landlords want to chip in on the shipping costs.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Maybe 10 years ago or even more I went to the Levi’s store to get the correct size and preferred style. I didn’t buy the jeans then, but went home and bought them on Zappos. Since then, I have probably bought more than a dozen pair online.
Should the landlord get a cut? It makes sense. But how is it accomplished? The complexity could be mind-boggling. It may be easy to attached my sales to my local store here in NYC. But how do you deal with the shopper who lives in California or Texas or even NJ?
Net-net, a retail space has value. As more and more and more business goes online, the value related to brick-and-mortar sales decreases, but the value of the space does not for the retailer. The answer is write the agreement for what the real value of the space is to the tenant and move away from the override on sales.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
My initial and visceral reaction to this idea was a resounding “no way.” Paying commissions to landlords based on online sales certainly has many potential downsides, and admittedly I have not spent a lot of time considering them all. However after spending a couple moments contemplating this idea, I wonder if there are upsides to landlords being paid commissions only on e-commerce orders that are fulfilled in the store? That would eliminate the issue of landlords double-dipping on e-commerce sales from multiple stores in any given market. It would also minimize stores’ exposure to commissions for online sales outside their market. And it might even incentivize landlords to play a more active role in supporting their tenant stores with order pickup logistics and marketing. Definitely worth further consideration, in my opinion.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Percentage rental leases were much more predominant in the past. Years ago we did shared risk leases. A lower dollar rental base followed by a percentage of sales, normally 3 percent of cash sales, 4 percent of credit sales. Today, if I were doing this, I would expect any smart landlord to go along to keep the tenant, but there would be a ceiling sales limit and then a return to the base lease agreement.