Should marketing have more control over pricing?
Traditionally, chief marketing officers have oversight over promotions to get products out, but not much influence on initial pricing as products come in. Should that change, especially in inflationary times?
“Pricing decisions in organizations seldom receive input from those who design and implement interactions with customers (through advertising, websites, etc.),” wrote Marco Bertini, a marketing professor at Barcelona’s Esade–Universitat Ramon Llull, in a recent column for Harvard Business Review.
The professor cited findings from 2021’s “The CMO Survey” from Deloitte, Duke’s Fuqua School of Business and the American Marketing Association that found 78 percent of U.S. marketers at for-profit companies were responsible for promotion versus a quarter indicating marketing was responsible for pricing.
The professor argued that even if firms are more tempted to downplay pricing in inflationary times, consumers are seeking transparency and price messaging can be incorporated into brand values.
Prof. Bertini wrote, “Integrating price setting with price communication requires that organizations treat the two as interrelated outcomes of the same decision process.”
A Gartner survey of 270 U.S. consumers conducted in March found nearly 40 percent citing vendors and retailers’ focus on boosting their profits as one of the drivers behind inflationary pressures, up from 30 percent in a survey taken in November 2021.
In a column, Katya Skogen, director, research in the Gartner for Marketing Leaders practice, said that while marketing may not lead pricing strategy, chief marketing officers “must manage the brand-related fallout” from decisions to push through higher prices to customers over absorbing escalating costs.
She said, “Given the signs of increasing consumer skepticism toward brands’ justification of price increases, the way companies frame pricing may backfire if not approached carefully.”
Ms. Skogen also noted that recently quarterly analyst calls show firms embracing a “cavalier approach” in citing finding success by passing through pricing actions with comments often picked up by media outlets.
Reports on potential inflation profiteering have included comments from quarterly calls from Kroger, Tyson Foods, Dollar General, Procter & Gamble and Constellation Brands.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS Should marketing play a larger role in setting initial pricing, particularly during inflationary times? Do you think retailers have to do a better job communicating price increases to avoid taking the blame for inflation?
14 Comments on "Should marketing have more control over pricing?"
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
A shared decision will have the most chance of success. Marketing, finance, supply chain, customer service and C-suite all hold a piece of puzzle and only together can they develop the right pricing for their customers.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m shocked that any company with a marketing department would have anybody else set prices, at least in CPG vendors. While they may get input from finance, operations, etc., marketers are responsible for the bottom line. At retailers, these functions also need to work together – margins need to be managed and marketing needs to be a part of that.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Maybe it’s a nomenclature problem, but everywhere I ever worked, merchandising was responsible for margin, and that’s what they got paid for. Marketing provides input into the calendar, of course, but they don’t get paid based on margin.
Marketing does ads and imaging. Merchandising does products and pricing. It is always so.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Could it be the difference between retailer and vendor? I’ve never seen a merchandising arm at the vendor, unless you count Cat Mgmt, which doesn’t have P&L responsibility at a vendor.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A small sample of 270 consumers saying that retailers boosting profits is one of the causes of inflation, does not make it so. Retailer margins and profits are down. Dollar General, which is mentioned in this article, is a case in point. In its latest quarter gross margin was down and operating profit tumbled by 17.9 percent. That’s far from profiteering. Given this, I am not at all convinced that pricing decisions should be driven by a desire to minimize the false perception of profiteering.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
You have to look at this from both sides. Are marketeers responsible for the profitability of the company? Are they responsible for the profitability of each buying category? The answer to both of these questions is almost always no, so to give them freedom on all pricing would not make sense. In my experience of working in retailers for over 20 years, the Board set the targets and strategy and that includes the profit targets and pricing strategy, these things are not done in isolation nor should they be. Marketing have a responsibility to project the company in the right way and if they see pricing is becoming an issue then they will discuss it at the Board level and the Board will decide if they need to make adjustments. Look what happened when marketing took control of delivery times — cost rocketed and it became a bidding war to the bottom. We don’t want that again!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Not to split hairs, but there is a difference between asking about “control” and the “role” marketing should play in pricing. The role is huge, but that’s different than control. Marketing is a big messenger of the brand promise, and sometimes that’s about pricing and sometimes it isn’t. The data coming out of the marketing exercise has to be mined for all the different messages the customer is sending. Product, packaging, presentation, pricing. If marketing is the communication to the customer, then how is the communication back from the customer digested? It isn’t about control, it’s about learning.
Content Marketing Strategist
Price is one of the traditional four Ps of marketing. Yet strategy and finance now need a say, as the economy splits low and high, and profitability pressures compound. Retail costs keep climbing due to inflation, tech investments and supply chain disruptions. Pricing that protect margins demands cross-functional expertise.
Director, Main Street Markets
Most definitely. Price increases are a shared decision with input from the owner (in cases of smaller companies), marketing and finance. Retailers have to be thoughtful in the execution of cost increases.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
Product, price, promotion, and place are the cornerstones of traditional marketing. Successfully selling a product cannot be achieved without full control over the selling price of a product. That is the onus of marketing and the requirement that they are expected to fill. How can there be any other way in modern marketing?
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I’m not crazy about the sample size referred to in this article. As a former brand manager I believe price is always on trial, depending on market and competitive factors. Yes, retail needs to be more aggressive in communicating reasons for price increases.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Marketing has always had some influence on retail pricing, and that is incredibly important. However there has to be a connection between price setters and market makers. It comes down to arguments and conclusions, and through working together the best strategies are instituted. It’s a group game.
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
The roles of merchandising, marketing and digital are melding and changing. While each has specific operational role, all have valuable insight that should be heard and considered throughout the pricing lifecycle — strategy, competitive positioning, initial, promotions.