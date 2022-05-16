Should Zara (and other retailers) be charging for online returns?
Zara in the UK has started charging a fee of £1.95 ($2.39) to return merchandise bought online. The fast-fashion retailer reportedly instituted the charge for environmental reasons.
Zara deducts the refund charge from the refund. Customers buying items online can still return them for free in stores. Mailed returns in the U.S. are still free for 30-days post purchase.
A Zara spokesperson told the BBC, “Customers can return online purchases at any Zara store in the UK free of charge, which is what most customers do.”
A survey of U.S. online buyers from eMarketer taken last November found only nine percent returning merchandise in store when asked about their most recent return. The most popular return route was mail, cited by 37 percent; followed by alternative drop-off location (e.g., pharmacy, locker), 20 percent; and returned to a different retailer (e.g., Amazon/Kohl’s), 15 percent.
Online returns are rising and are seen as a margin killer for online selling. A recent Pitney Bowes survey of U.S. online retailers found returns cost retailers an average of 21 percent of their order value. The National Retail Federation (NRF) found that 20.8 percent of goods bought online were returned in 2021, up from 18.1 percent in 2020.
Zara risks disappointing customers who gain confidence in making an online purchase when they see free shipping and returns. Power Reviews’ 2021 returns study found consumers indicating free shipping (96 percent) and free returns (76 percent) as important considerations when shopping online.
An analysis by parcelLab in early 2021 of the NRF’s top 100 U.S. e-commerce sites found slightly more than a majority of retailers offered returns for free or with a “no need to return” policy. Of the 43 percent of retailers charging for returns, 59 percent charged more than $10.
Among those charging for mailed returns in the U.S., Uniqlo charges $7, Urban Outfitters, $5; J. Crew, $7.50; Lands’ End, $6.95; and L.L. Bean, $6.50. Belk and Wayfair customers are responsible for return shipping costs.
Growing environmental concerns may lower consumers’ expectations around free returns. A recent study from Cycleon found almost two-thirds (64 percent) of U.S. consumers willing to pay extra when returning a parcel to subsidize greener carrier options.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is it that large numbers of retailers will start to charge for the shipment of returns? Will U.S. consumers become more accepting of being charged for online returns based on environmental concerns or some other factor?
11 Comments on "Should Zara (and other retailers) be charging for online returns?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
When it comes to online returns something has got to give — even if consumers don’t like it. The fact is, returns are killing retailer margins and they need to take steps to try to preserve their profitability. There’s a long list of retailers charging for returns, and I suspect that more retailers will add return fees to help offset costs. Reducing the environmental impact is also an important consideration, but I suspect that the biggest driver is profitability (or lack thereof), and consumers will need to get used to seeing return fees.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The logistics associated with online orders, including managing returns, is way more expensive than the logistics for store purchasing. For most categories, including apparel, the price the consumer pays for the convenience of delivery and returns is often zero, which crimps online margins. With both return rates and the costs fulfillment rising, retailers need to review these cost structures. I doubt that everyone will follow Zara’s path – but more retailers will. Positioning the decision as an environmental one is smart, but in reality it is primarily a commercial decision wrapped in greenwash.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Great points Neil. I agree that it is a margin decision wrapped in greenwash. Consumers have been spoiled with free online returns, which is not economically realistic for retailers. I think it is reasonable for retailers to charge for shipped returns and offer free returns in the store.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Whether or not this panel encourages retailers to charge for the shipment of returns, it is a financial fact that this is costing somebody something and, therefore, someone is going to have to pay. It is not sustainable for retailers to continue to bear this cost (and other, similar costs). This bubble will burst. The event will manifest itself by either a rise in retail prices (not fair to all) or by charging the culprits (fair to everyone).
Co-founder, RSR Research
Well, it’s certainly one way to get people back into stores. This is not a new problem. It existed in the catalog industry long before it moved online. This is what happens when you don’t have a fitting room.
Personally, I think charging for returns will depress sales, but I guess we’ll find out.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Zara’s return fees are modest and shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for most shoppers. Even so, Zara will need to tread carefully as uber-fast-fashion rivals such as Shein, and circular economy specialists like ThredUP, nip at Zara’s heels.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The Zara return fee will be a very interesting bellwether. On one hand, the fee is nominal, and I am guessing not entirely prohibitive to most consumers. On the other hand, if people do find the fee to be prohibitive, they are not charging for online returns made in the store (for now, anyway). With 2,200 stores, there are plenty of options for most people to avoid the fee and — wait for it — go to a store, which is the best possible outcome for Zara. I suspect many chains with a large store estate will be watching closely to gauge consumer reactions.
President, Graff Retail
This was an inevitable outcome for online retailers, just like free shipping was not sustainable for most. The cost of returns are staggering, just like shipping. The outcome of now having to realize the need to charge for returns/shipping is that stores are now more competitive than ever. Consumers may not like the return charge, but somehow I can hear brick-and-mortar stores cheering in the background.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Absolutely charge for returns. Free returns sounded great when the mission was to get customers comfortable shopping online. OK, they’re comfortable — really, really comfortable shopping online. Now the focus needs to go back to profitability and sustainability. Yes, a couple of customers may leave. But a couple of other customers may visit the stores more frequently, which would be a very positive outcome.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
In the rush to capture market share, e-commerce retailers have created an unsustainable return system and set customer expectations at an unrealistic level. Changing will take time and disappoint shoppers, but it’s a problem that can no longer be ignored.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Any online retailer that charges for returns, regardless of the reason, is pursuing a demand destruction strategy in the guise of cost containment. A better approach is to invest in better product descriptions, higher quality images and color fidelity, customer reviews, and accurate sizing charts. There will always be returns, and some customers will abuse that policy; that’s the nature of the old catalog sales model and its online successor.