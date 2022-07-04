Solid jobs numbers mean grocers must concentrate on their workforce even more
Last week’s jobs report contained both good news and bad for retailers. Yes, it was a sign of a stronger-than-expected economy. But closer to home, retailers understand the increased challenges the positive numbers mean for attracting and retaining good help at the stores, warehouses and fulfillment centers.
Employment in the retail trade increased by 49,000 in March, with gains in general merchandise stores (+20,000) and food and beverage stores (+18,000). Health and personal care stores lost 5,000 jobs. Retail trade employment is now 278,000 above its level in February 2020.
Not coincidentally, workforce management was front and center at the FMI’s Midwinter Conference in Orlando last week. Randy Edeker, president, CEO and chairman of Hy-Vee and FMI Chairman, told the group of retail, wholesale and supplier executives that the industry needs to concentrate on reconstructing the supply chain to make it more responsive to consumer needs, but pointed to the workforce as the biggest industry challenge.
“As our whole nation undergoes the dramatic workforce reform, we have to work to do, the work of defining who we will be as an industry and helping recognize the vocational possibilities awaiting people in the food industry,” he said.
Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer, told the audience during a panel discussion on the issue that pay is now table stakes and that it is critical for retailers to provide associates with a benefits package, a comprehensive program that promotes retention.
“Every year we want to layer in additional benefits to make Meijer a better place to work this year than it was last year,” he said.
Mr. Keyes added that Meijer has long had a strong corporate ESG commitment but is just starting to use that messaging to attract and retain good talent to the company. The pandemic has strengthened that position for many entering the workforce or looking to switch jobs as supermarket and other retail employees were labeled for the first time as front-line workers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would grocery retailers benefit from doing a bottom to top analysis of wages and benefits? What will it take for grocers to attract and retain long-term team members on the frontline and throughout the organization?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Any company would benefit from doing a bottom to top analysis of wages and benefits. We are in a different era, as far as employment is concerned. It is now an employee’s market. Employees are in the driver’s seat as retailers scramble to properly staff and maintain their employees. Take a look at companies like Target, that has experienced low turnover in spite of the “Great Resignation.” What are they doing right? (Just search the archives of RetailWire in the past year and you’ll find more than one article with some excellent comments from the BrainTrust that will give you some answers.) Employees want to be fulfilled, acknowledged, recognized for their good work, and compensated properly. That’s a good start!
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
In addition to full benefits and highly competitive wages for grocery workers, the treatment of this workforce must greatly improve. This is a workforce that has been extremely unprotected and undervalued throughout the pandemic, and yet, they’re the most needed. Workers need to feel safe and valued or they can clearly apply elsewhere.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Sadly most retailers see their workforce as an expense, when in fact they should be seen as an asset.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, grocers that examine their competitiveness can gain an edge in the costly war for talent.
All eyes are on grocery right now. Among NRF’s top 10 global retailers, 9 sell food. Grocery fuels growth as a high-frequency category, yet margins remain slim as omnichannel costs rise. Retaining great people can help grocers protect their profitability.
Pay and benefits are a great start for retention. However pandemic burnout has driven more employees to demand safety, dignity and respect. Retailers that address workers’ need for security will win their loyalty.
Director, Main Street Markets
Many retailers have already done a bottom to top analysis of wages and benefits and made changes to attract more potential job candidates, however they are not drawing back hardly any of those associates who were part of the great resignation. We have not yet reached the tipping point of what retailers can offer to potential candidates, but I feel were are not that far from it. I believe this will remain a challenge (attracting good candidates) for a very long time to come.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Working in a supermarket was once a viable middle-class career; today stores compete with QSRs for labor. It’s past time for an in-depth analysis of what will help to attract and retain workers and help to drive growth.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The grocery industry, in particular, would benefit from doing a bottom-to-top deep dive and analysis of its wage and benefits structure. Considering the overall health of the job market and all the competitive wages and benefits packages being offered by companies across the retail spectrum, it’s high time for the grocery industry to rise to the challenge.
Grocers should recognize that their frontline associates are crucial for day-to-day operations. They are also potentially the future of the leadership team across so many vital functions. Society and our local news networks may have viewed grocery associates as “essential workers throughout the pandemic.” However the wage and benefits packages have been far from commensurate.
A motivated, incentivized, well-compensated, and empowered grocery store associate is a valuable commodity who could make a measurable difference in driving a good customer experience.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Most grocery retailers have probably taken a close look at their employee wages and benefits from top to bottom. Savvy retailers are continuing to add more benefits and perks to attract and retain workers beyond increased pay and medical benefits, such as tuition reimbursement, free membership to grocery delivery programs, flexible work schedules and much more. Understanding what your employees want and need is key to labor retention.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
As stated in this article, labor has become center stage for retailers. Retailers need to appreciate the store staff, value them in terms of compensation and benefits but also must make sure that they are utilizing them to the maximum. That requires good staff scheduling solutions that enable greater flexibility but also take account of the activities in the store to ensure that you have the right staff on the right jobs at all times.
Historically, staff scheduling might take into account sales, with more advanced solutions even considering the number of customers through the door. But retail today it is coordinating with the supply chain that is absolutely critical. One of the largest costs for a grocery retailer is getting stock from delivery at the back of the shop onto the shop floor shelving. Eliminating double handling, having the staff scheduled in line with deliveries and the stock on those deliveries being aligned to sales and space on the shelves can change the game in terms of efficiency and profitability.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The days of hiring part-time only to avoid benefits and holiday pay are over. We need to make retail an attractive career choice and rethink the profit improvement mantra—move to a customer convenience and associate satisfaction
one. Take Publix, for example. They are now employee-owned, pay a decent wage, and own their markets. Equity changes the mindset of associates to owners. A living wage and equity equals success.
Even if job numbers are “solid,” by the way, that’s never forever. This is about every retail job — especially entry-level ones — becoming the start of a retail career.
It’s also interesting that Meijer is including ESG (environmental, social, and governance) in the conversation. Commitment to ESG gets the attention of Millennials and Gen Z and shows potential and current employees that the
retailer considers them to be more than temporary hires.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Principal, Mark Heckman Consulting
President, Humetrics
I just finished doing a program titled “Being a Magnetic Manager.” The manager said no employee want to leave. To sum up why the title says it all, research shows that the number one reason most front-line employees leave is because of the way they are managed. If retailers want to tackle the problem, they can start by making sure they have managers that have been trained to manage at all levels in the organization and give them the tools to do their job.