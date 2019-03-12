Source: Kohl's - "Win the Holidays With New Gifts at Every Turn

Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the books and retailers across the country are prepping for the fast dash leading up to Christmas. Two of those who could really use a win at this critical time of year are Kohl’s and Macy’s.

Week three of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge puts these two department stores (yes, we know Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass rejects the d-store tag) into a head-to-head competition for the second year in a row. Macy’s won the voting in 2018 with its out-of-this-world “Space Station” spot, while Kohl’s emphasized the “Kohl’s Cash” rewards that gave givers the ability to do a little receiving for themselves, as well.

This current matchup is thematically in line with what we saw last year. Kohl’s has crossed two of America’s great pastimes — football and shopping — to try and rally consumers to its stores to “Win the Holidays with New Gifts at Every Turn” during the holidays.

Macy’s spot follows its longtime holiday “dream” approach with a young girl who wants to be Santa Claus when she grows up.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Kohl’s and Macy’s? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its holiday commercials?

