The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge: Kohl’s vs. Macy’s
Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the books and retailers across the country are prepping for the fast dash leading up to Christmas. Two of those who could really use a win at this critical time of year are Kohl’s and Macy’s.
Week three of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge puts these two department stores (yes, we know Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass rejects the d-store tag) into a head-to-head competition for the second year in a row. Macy’s won the voting in 2018 with its out-of-this-world “Space Station” spot, while Kohl’s emphasized the “Kohl’s Cash” rewards that gave givers the ability to do a little receiving for themselves, as well.
This current matchup is thematically in line with what we saw last year. Kohl’s has crossed two of America’s great pastimes — football and shopping — to try and rally consumers to its stores to “Win the Holidays with New Gifts at Every Turn” during the holidays.
Macy’s spot follows its longtime holiday “dream” approach with a young girl who wants to be Santa Claus when she grows up.
- Win the Holidays With New Gifts at Every Turn/Kohl’s – YouTube
- Santa Girl/Macy’s Holiday Commercial – YouTube
- Kohl’s rejects department store tag – RetailWire
- The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge: Kohl’s vs. Macy’s (2018) – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Kohl’s and Macy’s? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its holiday commercials?
President, Graff Retail
This is almost like putting the Bengals up against the Ravens! Not even close.
The Kohl’s commercial is just OK … it lacks anything unique. More importantly there’s little to no experience, emotion or story. By comparison, the Macy’s spot hits on where retailers need to be with their concepts these days … experience, emotional connections and stories. Love it!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
No contest. Not even close. Macy’s, hands down. I am overdosing on commercialism after Black-this and Cyber-that. A little holiday spirit is exactly what I needed to see and hear.
Director, Retail Market Insights
I feel like the Macy’s “Believe” campaign may be played out. It’s certainly a well-done spot that once again pulls on the heartstrings, but to what end? As a long-time brand director, it takes a lot for me to walk away from pure brand-building investments, but in our attention-deprived world, Kohl’s 30 seconds of reasons why you should shop at Kohl’s is much more effective than Macy’s two minutes of aspiration and inspiration.
Content Marketing Strategist
Bingo.
CEO, Luxlock
Macy’s is the clear winner. They embraced their heritage and modernized a play on Miracle on 34th Street. Nicely done.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
While the spot from Kohl’s is fun and exciting and certainly does more to highlight Kohl’s merchandise and promotions, the spot from Macy’s captures the heart of the season and makes Baby Boomers and Gen Xers nostalgic for their childhoods. The overall feelings evoked from the Macy’s spot should touch anyone with a heart this season and offers a view into what Macy’s “stands for.”
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
In my book, the Kohl’s ad loses. Actually it bored me. The Macy’s spot involves the viewer to a much greater extent. Perhaps it’s a little drawn out but, in the end, it punches you right in your emotional gut! And that’s the sweet spot every advertiser desires.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Apples and oranges.
The Kohl’s commercial drives me crazy every time I see it because it’s such blatant commercialism. Christmas is an important season for retailers, but there are less in-your-face ways of selling it.
On the other hand, Macy’s mini-movie made me tear up but that’s the point, isn’t it? I wanted that little girl to succeed. Macy’s at this time of year is all about magic, giving and believing in things beyond shopping. I like that a retailer can make me feel good about its stores through its stories. My clear winner is Macy’s.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Macy’s by a long shot. Kohl’s has some fun and includes the Property Brothers. However it’s not clear what their role is in this commercial. On the other hand, Macy’s tells a story that has been too long in coming. Why not a female Santa?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Macy’s is what Christmas is supposed to be about, Kohl’s is about what it’s become. Macy’s connects, although I doubt it does much for them beyond name recognition – and maybe that’s enough at this time of year for a TV ad.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
While I like the Macy’s spot much better, I think its connection with the holiday dream was broken long ago. To me these spots indicate that Kohl’s has a better understanding of who it is and what is does well, while Macy’s seems to be grasping at the past. Macy’s is as much of a transactional store these days as Kohl’s is.
Senior Retail Writer
The Kohl’s spot is energetic and gives shoppers a clear reason to buy from Kohl’s – they have the season’s hottest gifts and toys. However, the Macy’s ad does a fantastic job of connecting with core customers through the use of their Thanksgiving Day parade as the kickoff to the holiday season. My vote is for Macy’s.
Content Marketing Strategist
Kohl’s wins for its short, sweet and wacky emotional appeal to a broad audience. Its fun and humor appeal to sports lovers counting the days until Super Bowl LIV, time-starved women who want to feel triumphant by choosing winning Christmas gifts and Frozen 2 fans who want Elsa under their tree this year. Plus, everyone loves dogs.
Macy’s longer, thoughtful spot gives a nod to its rich history, including its iconic parade, while recognizing the future belongs to empowered females. Yet not everyone will take the time to watch this entire ad for its meaningful message of equality and ambition.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The Kohl’s ad is a rehash of last year’s Western-themed ad, and it checks the same boxes — target customer (woman) as family hero, a place to find everything on your list, and the ubiquitous Kohl’s Cash. It’s fine as far as it goes, but lacks the emotional resonance of the Macy’s ad. The latter spot is much more effective than last year’s “Lighthouse” ad, even if it still lacks a sense of urgency about driving sales.
So this early vote goes to Macy’s — but let’s face it, whoever rings the register more effectively is the real winner of the commercial challenge at season’s end.