The sky won’t fall, and other retail predictions for 2023
This is the first in a series of articles from members of RetailWire’s BrainTrust panel speculating on coming retail trends and developments for 2023.
The year 2023 is going to be better at retail than expected (that doesn’t mean great, btw) especially for those companies that appeal to the higher and lower ends of the market. Those catering to the middle will likely have a tough go of it.
We’re likely to see a continuation of recent trends, with lower income consumers moving to discounters and off-pricers to stretch their dollars spent on necessities. Higher income folks (who won’t feel the woes of a potential downturn anywhere near as much as the aforementioned) will continue to spend, albeit also for less frivolous goods.
The national job numbers are high and likely to remain that way. Unemployment is low (even with tech companies laying off thousands), sentiment is okay and the general mood from consumers we speak with is not gloomy at all.
So what will happen?
We will start to see more showroom stores, like the new Best Buy models. There are plenty of advantages built in with showrooms, including lower build-out costs, reduced labor/payroll, less on-hand inventory, and lower rent and next day shipping charges, which make this type of investment sort of a no-brainer.
More and more retailers will settle into smaller spaces for the reasons listed above, plus the advantage of getting into more attractive “neighborhood” or high street locations, like J.Crew, Target and Amazon.com (with its c-store concept).
Resale/used/circular retail (pick a moniker) is set to explode. WD Partners’ recent study showed that consumers are receptive to visiting “used” areas in every retail vertical, including big box, consumer electronics, hardware, department stores and, of course, specialty retail. Everything is right about it; fun to shop, good for the environment and inexpensive to boot. When the operational elements are figured out, look for used to be a driving force in retail for years to come.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you think the national economy will affect consumer behavior and retail in 2023? Will showroom locations, smaller stores and resale become more prominent over the next year?
5 Comments on "The sky won’t fall, and other retail predictions for 2023"
There are many puts and takes, but overall it’s heading in a positive direction. What does appear to be true is that consumers are coming back to physical stores and their shopping behaviors and expectations are continuing to evolve — and so too are physical stores. I expect to see many more store designs build for mini-fulfillment services (a la Target), and resale will continue to gain traction as the combined influences of inflation and sustainability converge. As for store size – no one size fits all, so there will continue to be lots of experimentation.
Fully agree with the above – namely, when you talk to consumers directly and don’t just quantitatively survey them, many are less concerned than the numbers indicate. Sure, they are prioritizing and making some degree of tradeoffs, but many haven’t pulled back completely. It’s a great opportunity for discounters to figure out even more about quality thresholds, for consumers across incomes.
Only call-out is that we are less bullish on resale. Not because of the advantages, where we agree, but because well, things have to be purchased (and often used) first before they can become resale. So we anticipate a potential inventory problem. Are brands going to be emailing consumers asking them to bring in their gently used goods, a la car dealerships for a leased car?
Things are not as gloomy as is made out. However 2023 will be a challenging year as many consumers remain constrained and will not be able to employ credit or savings to get them through to the same extent they have done this year. Retailers will feel a lot of bottom line pressure as their own costs rise but they feel unable to pass those increases through to consumers who are more reluctant to spend. That, in turn, could lead to some job cuts (we are already seeing this) which will soften the labor market.
On the retail front, smaller stores will be a trend for some but not for all. Target is looking to enlarge stores as are some other retailers. I don’t particularly agree that showroom stores will become predominant as this ignores the demand for immediacy from customers visiting physical locations – which is a massive driver of foot traffic to shops.
Great questions, Lee. The three areas you mention (showroom locations, smaller stores, and resale) are absolutely poised for steep growth. The economy is one factor that will drive their continued relevance. Another factor is “familiarity” among shoppers. The economic pressures, pandemic, and shifting consumer behavior introduced these formats – perhaps for the first time – to countless consumers. And, quite honestly, they liked it.
From an operational standpoint, getting the experience right in the brick-and-mortar setting, integrating digital and social commerce into the mix, and creating efficiencies to use limited staff wisely will be the tipping point to either accelerate these retailers or cause them irrevocable setbacks.
While optimism remains high, retailers will focus on strategies that offer short term wins or profits while they wait and see what happens with global recession, supply chains, political unrest, new climate regulations and pandemics. In short, retailers will be making cautious moves rather than playing the longer game for 2023.