Tyson Foods chair says ‘the food supply chain is breaking’

Source: Tyson Foods
Apr 28, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Tyson Foods ran a full-page ad this weekend to alert Americans to a problem with the nation’s food supply chain and to explain the steps it is taking to help fix it.

The ad, which was published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, The New York Times and Washington Post, included a letter from company chairman John Tyson. It warned Americans that the temporary closures of beef, chicken and pork processing plants around the country would mean lower supplies of meat in grocery stores.

“The food supply chain is breaking,” wrote Mr. Tyson.

Tyson closed its pork plants in Waterloo, IA, and Logansport, IN, so that workers in those facilities could be tested for COVID-19. The brand’s ad also listed sanitization procedures and other steps it is taking to protect workers.

The plant in Waterloo, in particular, had come under increasing public scrutiny as employees complained about unsafe working conditions. Nearly half of the confirmed cases of COVID-19  in Black Hawk County, where the Tyson plant is located, were tied to the facility.

Earlier this month, Smithfield Foods closed its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, SD, and JBS closed its pork facility in Worthington, MN. Those two plants, along with Tyson’s Waterloo facility, account for about 15 percent of pork production in the U.S.

Dennis Smith, a commodity broker/livestock analyst with Archer Financial Services, told NBC News that overall meat production is down about 25 percent. He estimated that “shortages will begin developing at retail meat counters” around May 1.

Terry Reilly, a senior commodity analyst at Futures International, acknowledged that fresh meat shortages were a concern in the short-term, but that alternative sources existed to help offset any shortfall.

“There is a lot of frozen pork and beef sitting in freezers, so people shouldn’t panic,” he told NBC. “In San Diego, they’re trying to figure out where to store all the fish that they would normally be serving the tourists.”

The news of meat shortages has been good news for at least one plant-based alternative brand. The stock price of Beyond Meat was up 41 percent last week, its biggest jump since going public last year, Bloomberg reports.

Beyond Meat has taken a revenue hit with the coronavirus outbreak as orders from foodservice and restaurants have declined. Its recent stock price gains are attributed to a deal for the brand to supply Starbucks in China and concerns about meat supplies in the U.S.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you concerned about the nation’s food supply chain — and fresh meat, in particular? How should food retailers deal with any shortages they may encounter?

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
David Naumann
David Naumann
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
15 minutes 46 seconds ago

Meat may be the new toilet paper. If the meat processing plant closures impact the supply in grocery stores, or even create a whiff of news of a shortage, we will likely see consumers stocking up and hoarding meat. Grocers may start limiting the quantity of meat purchases just like they did for toilet paper and other paper products and cleaning supplies.

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
14 minutes 26 seconds ago

Seems more like a PR CYA. “Nearly half of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Black Hawk County were tied to the facility.” I don’t find “The food chain is breaking” quote helpful for anyone. He then says there is plenty of frozen meat to go around – geez. It already feels like I’m shopping in Russia when I go out to get a whole chicken and settle for a wing, a piece of breast, and some unrecognizable part. I think the consumer is aware of shortages and is making it work.

Mohamed Amer
Mohamed Amer
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
9 minutes 16 seconds ago

The future supply chain and organizing principle for companies, especially high process industries with significant labor content, will shift from maximizing efficiencies to maximizing resiliency and product integrity. This requires identifying and investing in new design and flow constructs. The results will manifest in two main areas, first expect a reduction in labor content and increased automation, and second, a rise in cost structure leading to a reduction in margins and/or a rise in consumer prices.

Ron Margulis
Ron Margulis
Managing Director, RAM Communications
1 minute 2 seconds ago

I talked with two retailers and a wholesaler about this last night and they all said the same thing – there are temporary shortages in a few fresh meat and seafood subcategories, but that’s all they are – temporary. There are systems in place that help re-align and coordinate the fresh supply chain. The mechanisms take a little time – weeks, not months – but ultimately result in getting the right products to the consumer.

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire
