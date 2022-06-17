Ultra-fast delivery may burn out or fade away
Ultra-fast delivery startups that have proliferated throughout the U.S. and abroad might have gotten ahead of themselves, according to a new study that finds that demand for the service is just not that big.
Only two percent of 1,000 U.S. shoppers polled in a new survey from Stor.ai said they were “very likely” to pay an additional fee to have their groceries delivered in 15 minutes. On the other hand, 57.5 percent said they definitely would not pay a fee for the service, Forbes reports.
A representative for Stor.ai said the findings demonstrate that customers prioritize fulfillment over speedy delivery. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they would use the ultra-fast services more if the user experience improved. Twenty-two percent complained of out-of-stocks as the worst issue experienced when using the delivery platforms.
This survey is not the first indication that ultra-fast delivery might not appeal to a broad base of customers.
Two ultra-fast delivery startups in New York City closed down in a single week in March, raising questions about the long-term viability of the model.
During that week, Fridge No More, a free-fee ultra-fast delivery startup, closed its doors for good after a failed attempt to get acquired, according to CNN. This came days after Buyk, a startup with a similar model, shut down operations completely. The Russia-founded company pointed to difficulties with bridge-funding caused by U.S. sanctions against Russia as the reason for the closure.
Berlin-based ultra-fast delivery startup Gorillas in May announced that it would be laying off about half of its global office workforce, according to Modern Shipper.
And startup Jokr just announced that it will be slashing its U.S. operations to focus on doing business in Latin America, according to Morning Brew.
Even apparent leaders in the space like GoPuff are slowing down after a period of rapid expansion early in the pandemic.
GoPuff began scaling back its warehouse operations at the end of May, closing or pausing operations at 22 of its 600 warehouses, all of which were experiencing low order volumes, according to The Real Deal. The startup also laid off three percent of its global staff in March.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do findings like those in the Stor.ai survey change how retailers should look at their investments in, or competition from, ultra-fast grocery delivery? What factors do you see impacting the role that rapid delivery plays in the overall retail landscape and what shape will the service eventually take?
11 Comments on "Ultra-fast delivery may burn out or fade away"
Managing Director, GlobalData
The blunt truth is that the vast majority of quick commerce companies had business models that were broken from the very start because the cost of the service they provide is not covered by fees consumers pay. On top of that, quick commerce is a solution that went in search of a problem. The vast majority of people do not absolutely need things delivered in minutes. They will take the service if it is cheap and readily available, but they won’t pay high fees for it. As so many companies piled into the space during the pandemic, there will now be quite a few casualties.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Unless it is an emergency, there really is no need for 15-minute deliveries. In NYC it is causing chaos. Battery-powered delivery bikes are absolutely everywhere — going diagonal across intersections, through red lights, on sidewalks, going the wrong way on bike lanes and on streets. Do we really want more and more people to be hurt and sometimes killed because you may be dying to eat Thai food tonight?
Director, Main Street Markets
With Inflation increasing and companies not able to compensate for the fees, I don’t see this continuing as a needed service.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
This phenomenon reminds me of a famous quote often attributed to Henry Ford, “If you asked consumers what they wanted they would say faster horses.” Consumer demand for faster delivery was perhaps at a fever pitch during the height of the pandemic. However the reality is, how fast is fast enough? Undoubtedly there is a point of diminishing return and zero-sum gain.
Here are four factors that I personally believe trump speed every day:
So does consumer sentiment put a pause on ultra-fast delivery? Yes. Does this suggest companies need to reprioritize what is most important to consumers? Absolutely!
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Fifteen-minute delivery is a once-in-a-long-while need. Is it worth for retailers to invest in being able to provide ultra-fast delivery of their own? No. Is that an opportunity for a third party to provide the delivery service? Sure, but it is the retailer that has to be able to receive and process an order in very short order, even if another entity will pick it up to deliver it within the 15 minutes promised.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The ultra-fast grocery delivery business model never made sense to me. As has been discussed before on RetailWire, what would drive the need for a 15-minute grocery delivery? I can see people trying it as a novelty, but not using the service regularly.The biggest issue delivery services and their customers face today is product availability. Getting a delivery fast is great but not if you can’t get the items your ordered.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Same-day delivery makes sense, but 15 minutes from order to door is not sustainable. I’m not sure the timing is right for ultra fast delivery (pun intended). Especially for pizza (which I must have!). They need time to cook it first.
As consumers, we will always take the faster but lazier approach. Were fast-food drive-thrus a fad? I don’t think so. Give humans an inch and they’ll ask if they can just move a half an inch instead. No, if ultra-fast delivery is to succeed and push beyond the low numbers in the Stor.ai study, retailers must get fulfillment and service quality right. The pizzas will probably have to be delivered by drones and cooked in-flight!
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
It is not surprising that these companies are finding it hard to keep up the momentum they built during the pandemic, it is also not surprising that some of them will go to the wall as the market matures. There will be a place for this type of service, the good ones will fine tune their operations and improve which will make them more attractive to consumers. Will they be mass market? Probably not, but if they take a few percent of the massive grocery market that can sustain a few big businesses. They are now investing in inventory management and supply chain solutions to improve availability. The ones who do will be better placed than the ones who don’t.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Thai food? Maybe. A $200 grocery order? That’s impossible to pick and deliver in 15 minutes. Some of these efforts just don’t make sense.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Is anyone the least bit surprised that an industry without clear customer demand and an upside-down cost/revenue model has failed? Most BrainTrusters have been predicting doom for ultra-fast delivery since the day they launched, and we have all been right. Too bad the investment bankers who elevated ultra-fast to unicorn status don’t spend more time on RetailWire – they could have saved billions!
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Some of the hype around ultra-fast delivery services has been driven more by media attention and brand awareness than by customer demand. As noted by the survey, most customers are not willing to pay a premium for ultra-fast delivery. Less than 30 minutes is rarely a real customer need.