Walmart appears ready to quit its cigarette habit
Walmart has decided to ditch selling cigarettes in some of its U.S. stores and reconfigure its front end space in those locations to make room for more self-checkouts and products including candy and grab-and-go foods.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the retailer has been debating for some time whether it should be selling cigarettes. CEO Doug McMillon has asked top executives within the company to figure out how it could end tobacco sales without demanding that it do so cold turkey.
Weaning itself from cigarettes makes sense for the retailer on a number of fronts. The products are a theft risk throughout the supply chain and profits generated by the category are below what other typical front end items such as candy produce.
Walmart, which is pulling cigarettes in select locations in Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico, raised the minimum age to 21 to buy cigarettes in its stores in 2019. Congress raised the federal minimum age to 21 later that year. The company also ended the sale of e-cigarettes in 2019, as well.
Target got out of the cigarette and tobacco business in 1996. CVS made the move in 2014.
A 2017 survey by CVS found that its decision to end cigarette sales may have aided many of its customers in quitting the habit. Reuters reports that customers who bought their cigarettes exclusively at the drugstore chain were 38 percent less likely to keep smoking. Cigarette sales in the states where CVS had stores dropped one percent in the eight months following the chain’s exit from the category, according to the report in the American Journal of Public Health.
Sam’s Club may provide a guide for Walmart as it transitions away from cigarettes. The Journal reports that the chain began pulling back from the category in 2018. Tobacco products are now sold in fewer than 40 of the chain’s 600 clubs.
Walmart, like many key competitors from Amazon.com to Walgreens, sees an opportunity to build healthier relationships with customers by promoting health and wellness products and services.
The retailer launched prescription medicine savings as part of its Walmart+ subscription plan. Members pay as little as $0 on select prescription medicines while receiving discounts on 85 percent of the drugs sold in its pharmacies.
Walmart has also opened primary care clinics inside some stores and acquired the telehealth provider WeMD.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect Walmart to phase out most, if not all, of its cigarette sales over the next five years? Will other big box retailers do the same?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a step forward in phasing out cigarette sales and I suspect, like the others major players, it will eventually eliminate them all together. When you think about the juxtaposition between cigarettes and Walmart’s expanding health services, it just makes sense to end cigarette sales. Why this is only occurring in select markets is curious, but I suspect some Walmart customers who choose to smoke also have strong opinions about the matter, and that may be part of what’s behind Walmart’s decision to not go cold turkey.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
As with most changes Walmart makes, this is the start of a staged phase out. I don’t think it will take five years though. Target and CVS have both shown that a profitable post-tobacco business is possible. The greater question is how the change will impact other retailers and how they view tobacco sales going forward.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The mood has changed – time for the big players to stop selling tobacco.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
With Walmart’s push into healthier products and opening at least 20 health centers in four different states, the decision to eliminate cigarette sales is overdue. Walmart ought to ramp up this process and expand its health center operations to more stores in more states, offering consumers high quality and affordable health services.
Director, Main Street Markets
As with other companies that have decided to leave the cigarette business, I am sure that Walmart is thinking about what will replace those lost sales which is why I don’t think this will be a quick decision to stop sales all at once.
President, Second To None
A highly visible, front-of-store focus on cigarette sales is in direct conflict with wanting to build healthier relationships with customers. Knowing others have successfully navigated the transition, including their own Sam’s Club locations, makes this a low-risk move, while creating more upside with higher margin products slotted into that prime store space. I suspect this transition will look more like a two to three year makeover – and good for Walmart to be doing it.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Like ripping off a Band-Aid, Walmart will feel momentary pain but big improvement over the long run. Tobacco use overall is on the wane and Walmart competitors like drug stores, grocery stores, and even Costco have already begun to phase out their own tobacco offerings, meaning Walmart will face little risk in exiting this category.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Tobacco products may be a mainstay for convenience stores, but they are a drop in the front-end bucket for Walmart. Just as eliminating cigarettes was an easy on-brand play for CVS, cigarette sales are increasingly at odds with Walmart’s ongoing health and wellness push. Walmart will have no trouble replacing that real estate with alternative impulse items.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
To me the question isn’t whether Walmart will recover sales, but where those tobacco consumers will go. This move, at scale, will open the door to more specialist retailers and e-tailers, as well as boost c-store sales.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
That giant “yeah!” you just heard is coming from gas stations and convenience stores.