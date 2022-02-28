Walmart wants to make deliveries for independent grocers
Walmart is ready to deliver for grocers across the country.
Cognetry Labs, a cloud-based artificial intelligence software platform, last week announced that it was fully integrating with Walmart GoLocal to give mid-sized and small grocers the ability to offer online delivery services on par with larger competitors.
“As an independent grocer, the need to offer our customers convenient access to online shopping and local delivery has never been more prevalent,” said Ediberto Hernandez, owner of Ideal Food Basket in Dania Beach. FL, in a press release. “By enabling delivery with Walmart GoLocal through our Cognetry Labs platform, we’ve been able to ramp grocery delivery in a matter of weeks, providing our customers with reliable delivery at an affordable price.”
“This is one way we deliver on Walmart GoLocal’s brand promise to bring affordable access to products and services to customers while also empowering businesses to grow using our capabilities and coverage,” Harsit Patel, general manager of Walmart GoLocal, said in a statement. “The fully integrated solution with Cognetry Labs plus Walmart GoLocal drives value to our customers and addresses real needs of mid-market retailers.”
Walmart launched GoLocal in August of last year. The white label service uses third-party drivers to deliver orders for businesses across the U.S. The retailer includes Home Depot, Chico’s FAS and independents among clients that use the service to make same- and next-day deliveries.
GoLocal is part of Walmart’s continuing emphasis on building its distribution strengths. A Wall Street Journal article yesterday outlined how Walmart is ramping up microwarehouses at store locations. The company plans to build around 100 in coming years.
Walmart is also expanding its Spark service that uses third-party shoppers/drivers to deliver products ordered online to customers’ doors.
The chain is using its own employees as part of its In-Home Delivery service that places orders inside the homes of customers.
The goal, according to Tom Ward, head of its U.S. e-commerce operations, is speedier deliveries.
He said that two-day deliveries are standard in retail today. “One day is pretty cool,” he said, adding that, “same-day day is really impressive and sub-same day is even more impressive.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will mid-sized and small grocers trust Walmart to deliver online orders for them? Is same-day and sub-same day delivery about to become the standard in online grocery, even for independents?
Content Marketing Strategist
Smaller grocers may have no choice. Omnichannel service is expensive and Walmart’s B2B delivery service can keep smaller players competitive.
Yes, more consumers have come to expect increasingly prompt delivery. Shoppers now compare retailers of all sizes to Amazon, Walmart and Instacart, as they expect speed.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Walmart has a very clear play to build out its delivery and fulfillment capacity so that it can compete more effectively with Amazon. It is logical that they look for volume from other players to help accomplish that. For those other players there are two ways of looking at this. The first is to view Walmart as a competitor and to shy away from using it. The second is to think of the benefits Walmart’s logistics can bring and to partner with it to achieve something that would be impossible for smaller retailers to build and resource on their own. More and more retailers seem to be taking the latter view, although there are plenty of alternatives like Instacart that can accomplish the same goals without the competitive overlap.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Partnering with Walmart for online order delivery arguably makes more sense for small-to-mid-sized grocers than hooking up with Instacart. Walmart is once again monetizing its platform and driving efficiencies, yet without the creeping concerns that Instacart presents. Same-day and sub-same-day delivery are already the standards in urban centers. Plenty of established players and upstarts have ambitions to cover the burbs and rural areas. It’s only a matter of time before sub-same-day becomes table stakes.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I like this idea. In China, Alibaba also provides software to small retailers.
I give Walmart a lot of credit for not standing pat. It would be nice to provide this to the independent retailers for sure.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
It is impractical for smaller players to invest in delivery services of their own. They need to partner with someone. And the risks of getting cannibalized are everywhere. Pure-play delivery services are now stocking products of their own. Retailers like Walmart are getting into delivery services.
These delivery partners will become competitors in no time. Independent grocers should carefully evaluate their own competitive position in the local market, their growth plans and strategize accordingly.