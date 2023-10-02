Was it a mistake for Instacart to hail its workers as heroes?

Photo: Instacart

Grocery delivery workers were hailed as heroes during the pandemic. However, Instacart’s experience shows how the sudden moralization of work can backfire, according to a university study.

The study, led by Wharton professor Lindsey Cameron, found that, rather than unifying low-wage workers, a narrative that is pushed by the public and a company can polarize and isolate workers, especially those such as gig workers who lack the cohesive social structure that comes with being in a physical office with co-workers.

Based on interviews with 42 Instacart workers during the pandemic’s peak and after the hero narrative quieted, the study identified three types of Instacart workers:

The Skippers: These Instagram shoppers readily embraced the hero narrative, but didn’t go the extra mile for customers because their normal duties and exposure risk were enough to make them feel morally credentialed. While generally viewing Instacart positively, no Skippers were still active on the Instacart app a year into the “new normal” of the pandemic largely because they weren’t economically dependent on gig work for survival.

The Stallers: Stallers shrugged off the hero label, viewing their work as transactional and necessary to their livelihood. They saw Instacart as exploitative and manipulative, with many mocking its “Household Heroes” marketing campaign. Still, Stallers stayed on the platform beyond the worst of the pandemic as the pay met their needs.

The Strugglers: Strugglers wrestled with the hero label and needed to reconcile the banal task of grocery shopping with the idea that they were doing morally credentialed work.

The study found there is a psychological “balancing act” between the schedule flexibility and autonomy offered by gig work and its dehumanizing technology, inconsistent wages and potentially poor working conditions. Sudden moralization adds another dimension to that self-narrative, which workers respond to differently.

“Not all heroes wear capes, as Instacart officials, media and customers claim. But telling workers they have capes does not necessarily make them heroes,” the professors wrote in the study. “Instead, workers must wrestle with moralized narratives, making them their own, to truly embody the narrative of being a hero.”

